castlecountryradio.com
Larry Hawkinson – November 9 2022
Graveside services for Larry will take place Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 12:30 p.m., Elgin Cemetery (Hastings Road, Green River, Utah). The family will receive friends for a visitation at the Green River Ward building (95 N Clark St, Green River, UT 84525) from 11:00 – 12:00 noon before the graveside service.
49th Annual Soroptimist International of Price Charity Benefit
The local Soroptimist International of Price group is excited to be hosting its 49th Annual Charity Benefit on Friday, November 18 at 7:00 pm at the Carbon Country Club. This annual affair is open to anyone over the age of 21 years old as there will be adult beverages served during the event.
Carbon ladies swim earns top finish on the road in Manti
The Carbon swim team was back on the road Wednesday as they traveled to Manti to face eight other high schools from across the state. The Lady Dinos would claim another first place finish and the boys would take third. Behind Carbon on the girls side was Millard. Emery, host...
Carbon County Chamber of Commerce talks Nov. Luncheon and Nurses Banquet
The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for their monthly luncheon on Nov. 17 so Castle Country Radio took time to sit down with Executive Director, Barbie Haeck to talk about the luncheon, as well as, about the upcoming Nurses Banquet on Dec 7. The last monthly luncheon...
