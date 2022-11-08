ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Price, UT

Larry Hawkinson – November 9 2022

Graveside services for Larry will take place Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 12:30 p.m., Elgin Cemetery (Hastings Road, Green River, Utah). The family will receive friends for a visitation at the Green River Ward building (95 N Clark St, Green River, UT 84525) from 11:00 – 12:00 noon before the graveside service.
GREEN RIVER, UT
49th Annual Soroptimist International of Price Charity Benefit

The local Soroptimist International of Price group is excited to be hosting its 49th Annual Charity Benefit on Friday, November 18 at 7:00 pm at the Carbon Country Club. This annual affair is open to anyone over the age of 21 years old as there will be adult beverages served during the event.
PRICE, UT
Carbon ladies swim earns top finish on the road in Manti

The Carbon swim team was back on the road Wednesday as they traveled to Manti to face eight other high schools from across the state. The Lady Dinos would claim another first place finish and the boys would take third. Behind Carbon on the girls side was Millard. Emery, host...
MANTI, UT

