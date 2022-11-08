ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alta, CA

Chains required from Stateline to Alta along I-80

By Matthew Nobert
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — As recent storms bring the first major snowfall of the year CHP Truckee released a number of updates on chain controls in the Sierra’s.

CHP has three different chain requirements categorized as R1, R2 and R3. The first two rankings are the most common, according to CHP, as they will close a roadway before an R3 ranking is made.

The R1 ranking requires chains and snow tread tires are allowed. When requirements move up to R2 all vehicles, expect vehicles with four-wheel drive with snow tires, are required to wear chains.

All vehicles, with no exceptions, are required to have chains once the R3 ranking is reached.

These websites will inform you about road conditions for those snowy travel days

An R2 ranking has been placed on Baxter to Truckee along I-80 in both directions. SR-267 from Northstar to Kings Beach is also at R2.

At around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, CHP Truckee said that westbound I-80 from the Nevada State Line to Alta is under an R2 ranking. I-80 eastbound from Drum Forebay to the Nevada State Line is also under and R2.

Tahoe City to Truckee is R1 along SR-89 and SR-28 from Tahoe City to Kings Beach in also R1.

Electronic Caltrans signs along eastbound US-50 are showing “Chain Control Speed Limit 25 MPH Maximum” east of Comino near Sly Park to Meyers.

Winter storm expected to bring heavy snow across Sierra Nevada

All trucks are at maximum restrictions.

CHP says that drivers have one mile between the “Chains Required” sign and the checkpoint to install their chains. If they are not installed drivers may face a citation and/or fine.

FOX40

FOX40

