DeSantis-led red wave penetrates even once-blue Palm Beach County
The red tsunami generated by Gov. Ron DeSantis, felt everywhere in Florida, was so big that it produced major Republican gains and ended Democratic dominance in once-blue Palm Beach County. The Palm Beach County shift was widespread and deep. The state’s most populous county, Miami-Dade, also went Republican red. Of the three big South Florida counties, only Broward remained Democratic — but ...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Bruce and Cynthia Sherman Make $1 Million Gift to Boca Raton’s Keeping the Promise Capital Campaign
BOCA RATON, FL – November 7, 2022 – The Chairman and Principal Shareholder of the Miami Marlins, Bruce Sherman and his wife, Cynthia, have made a $1 million gift to Keeping the Promise…The Campaign for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. The Shermans’ generosity brings the total of seven-...
bocaratontribune.com
WizeHire Hiring Platform
WizeHire has partnered with the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce to provide their best-in-class hiring platform to our members. WizeHire is an award-winning online hiring platform that helps local businesses find top talent. With expert support by your side and the right resources at your fingertips, you’ll build the team you need in less time with less effort.
County Mayor Robert Weinroth defeated by newcomer Marci Woodward
Palm Beach County residents entered Election Day knowing they'd welcome at least one new commissioner. It turns out they're getting two.
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Election Results are In: Gomez, Daniel, and Wright Win
The Tamarac municipal election results are in: Michelle Gomez, Morey Wright, and Kicia Daniel are the winners. Incumbent Michelle Gomez has won the mayoral race with 12,735 or 55.79% votes. Her challenger Mike Gelin received 10,091 votes — or 11.58%. A current commissioner, Gelin, withdrew from the District 2 race to join the run for the mayor and, with this defeat, will leave the city commission.
Allen Zeman wins Broward School Board seat; Donna Korn gives ‘heartfelt thank you.’
Donna Korn conceded defeat Wednesday in her effort to reclaim a seat on the Broward School Board that she first lost when Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended her. Korn, 50, issued a “heartfelt thank you” on Facebook late Wednesday morning to those who supported her during her 11 years on the School Board, an indirect acknowledgment that businessman Allen Zeman defeated her. Korn first ran the race as ...
Read this before Nicole makes us sad
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. This will be short and sweet this week because of the approaching tropical cyclone, which, I'm sorry, just shouldn't be happening in November even though I know as the former and/or emergency go-to weather reporter that the season runs through Nov. 30.
Hurricane Nicole live updates Wednesday: Storm surge wallops north Palm Beach County
We are providing this story for free. Please consider signing up for a digital subscription using this link and support local news. Palm Beach County has ordered evacuations of zones A and B, which encompass beachside and mobile homes, ahead of Hurricane Nicole. Nicole strengthened from a tropical storm into a hurricane Wednesday evening and is expected to make landfall on Florida's east coast late Wednesday into early Thursday. ...
Nicole live updates Thursday: Evacuation order lifted in Palm Beach County
We are providing this story for free. Please consider signing up for a digital subscription using this link and support local news. Nicole made landfall on the east coast of Florida Thursday at 3 a.m. on Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach as a 75-mph hurricane. This is only the second time in history a hurricane has hit the Florida Peninsula in November. ...
Elections: Incumbent Kelly Skidmore scores win over Dorcas Hernandez in House District 92
State Rep. Kelly Skidmore, a Democrat with six years of legislative experience, has won her bid for House District 92 over newcomer Dorcas Hernandez, according to unofficial results posted on the Palm Beach County elections site. Skidmore secured almost 58% of the more than 85,400 votes cast in the race — a lead of...
bocaratontribune.com
PBSC veterans give back through community project
A group of 13 Palm Beach State College veterans including honorary guest speaker and Army veteran Van Williams helped revitalize 10 homes on Nov. 4 as part of Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County and the City of Boynton Beach’s Veterans Build. The event, presented by Vertical...
Tropical Storm Nicole updates: Sustained winds increase to 70 mph as it moves west
Tropical Storm Nicole formed early Monday and is expected to reach hurricane strength before approaching Florida's east coast with landfall somewhere between Miami and Cape Canaveral. Meteorologists are calling for dangerous storm surge of up to 5 feet in northern Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast with 2 to 4 feet in Central and southern Palm Beach County. Wind speeds are forecast to hit a sustained75 mph with 90 mph gusts. ...
Republicans flip two county commission seats: Mayor Weinroth out in big upset to newcomer Woodward
Two Democrats, including an incumbent, were defeated in two of three Palm Beach County Commission races despite raising and spending far more money than their opponents. “Money didn’t matter,” said veteran Port Commissioner Blair Ciklin, speaking about low Democratic turnout throughout the county Tuesday. Ciklin won his unexpectedly close port commission race. ...
Frankel wins re-election to Florida's 22nd Congressional District
Democrat Lois Frankel won re-election to the U.S. House in Florida's 22nd Congressional District,defeating Republican challenger Dan Franzese.
Nicole: Tropical storm is expected to become a hurricane Wednesday as evacuations ordered
An advancing Tropical Storm Nicole consolidated its most potent winds Tuesday, circling its core with a burst of energy in a move that designated it a true tropical cyclone, set off hurricane warnings from Boca Raton to Daytona Beach and triggered the evacuations of tens of thousands of Palm Beach County residents. The...
bocaratontribune.com
The Boca Raton Tower Reopens Following a Stunning Transformation
Tower, a luxury hotel within South Florida’s storied resort, is reimagined for travelers of all ages. Boca Raton, FL – South Florida’s iconic resort and private club, The Boca Raton, celebrates the opening of Tower, its fully reimagined fifth hotel that provides an elevated new perspective on luxury travel. Following a $65 million transformation, the 27-story Tower, situated next to the newly constructed Harborside Pool Club, showcases expansive suites, breathtaking vistas, and distinct programming that deliver an unmatched experience for families and travelers of all ages.
Hurricane Nicole: What's open and closed in Palm Beach County, including schools
Editor's note: We are providing this story for free. Please consider signing up for a digital subscription using this link and support local news. Hurricane Nicole made landfall in North Hutchinson Island overnight. The storm has been downgraded to a tropical storm and is currently working it's way north and west across the state. Here's what's...
See Palm Beach County power outage map as Hurricane Nicole impacts Florida
Power outages are expected across parts of Florida's east coast as Hurricane Nicole moves into the area. As of about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Florida Power and Light reported the following number of households without electricity: Palm Beach County: 3,330 or about 0.4% of the power company’s total customer count of 767,390 ...
Joseph's Classic Market opens at The Press along Dixie Corridor in West Palm Beach
Joseph's Classic Market just south of downtown West Palm Beach opened its doors to customers for the first time Tuesday, Nov. 8, a few days ahead of a planned grand opening complete with balloons and gift cards. Fronting the bustling strip of South Dixie Highway known as the "Dixie Corridor,"...
bocaratontribune.com
From a Kitchen Table to a Global Enterprise: Purolite Co-Founder Don Brodie Shares How Entrepreneurship & Philanthropy Intersect at B&P 10th Anniversary
In 1981, brothers Don and Steve Brodie began a global enterprise by sketching a logo at a kitchen table and piecing together operations in a basement. More than 40 years later, Don Broide will share how their formation of Purolite into one of the world’s largest innovators in biotech applications and manufacturing dovetails into aiding people most in need.
