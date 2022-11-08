Read full article on original website
BBC
Circus performers pulled children from Moray crash wreck
Circus performers helped remove two children from a minibus after it was involved in a fatal crash. A court heard they came across the accident on the A96 as they were returning from Aberdeen to Elgin. Acrobat David Amoll told a jury he used a sledgehammer to break a rear...
BBC
Celtic ruler's 2,000-year-old ring kept in cupboard for 28 years
A "jaw-dropping" gold ring thought to have been worn by a Celtic leader 2,000 years ago is to be auctioned off - after spending nearly three decades in a collector's cupboard. The Iron Age jewellery, unearthed in a North Yorkshire field in 1994, is expected to fetch up to £30,000.
