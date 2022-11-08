ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thechampaignroom.com

Brad Underwood got the job done with his 2023 class

The Illini enjoyed yet another uneventful signing day. The coaching staff had three verbal commitments coming into Signing Day 2022. All three young men signed on the dotted line. Once again, according to 247, Illinois has a top-20 national recruiting class. Ho-hum. This has become the expectation under Coach Underwood....
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Daily Digest | Illini hoops 'in a fantastic place' entering Signing Day; Three Illini coaches ink extensions

There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Three high school prospects are expected to sign with Illinois basketball tomorrow, the first day of the early signing period. Led by two four-star prospects and one international prospect, Illinois currently has the No. 28 recruiting class in the country.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Zacharie Perrin signs again with Illini: 'A lot of work went into Zach'

CHAMPAIGN — It took a bit longer than anticipated, but Zacharie Perrin is officially an Illini — again. After signing a Big Ten tender of financial aid in June to be a part of the Class of 2022, Perrin was unable to enroll at Illinois for the fall semester instead attended Sunrise Christain Academy. But on Wednesday — the first day of the early signing period — Perrin signed a national letter of intent with Illinois.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Hawkins, Shannon lead Illini past EIU on opening night

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — This EIU-Illinois matchup was a bit different. Five years after Illinois was stunned in an exhibition against Eastern Illinois ahead of Brad Underwood’s first season in Champaign, the Illini tipped off its 2022-23 campaign on Monday night at State Farm Center and took down the Panthers in steady fashion, 87-57.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue football: 5 keys for the Boilermakers as they look to rebound at Illinois

Few thought Purdue-Illinois would have gigantic Big Ten West implications before the season, yet the game is here and it certainly does. And that’s even after the Boilermakers and Fighting Illini suffered disappointing home losses last weekend. But the winner of Saturday’s game has a path to a Big Ten West Division title, although for Purdue that path does involve needing help elsewhere.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
fightingillini.com

Illinois Lands Three Recruits in Class of 2023

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.– University of Illinois head coach Brad Underwood announced Wednesday the signing of four-star recruits Amani Hansberry and Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn and three-star standout Zacharie Perrin to national letters of intent on the first day of the early signing period. AMANI HANSBERRY. F, 6-8, 225. Silver Spring, Md. Mount...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Popular Champaign restaurants changing ownership

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICA) — Some of your favorite Champaign eateries will have a new owner come mid-December. Carlos Nieto’s CMT Ventures has signed a contract to sell 15 of their restaurants located throughout downtown Champaign and the Village at the Crossing to CRS Hospitality. Businesses included in the sale are Jupiter’s Downtown, Cowboy Monkey, Guido’s […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Roadside ditch work planned in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Wednesday that workers are will be performing work on a roadside ditch in Champaign on Thursday as part of a regrading effort. Work will take place on the north ditch line of Kirby Avenue between Glenshire Drive and Staley Road. Traffic will be maintained through […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Monticello boy’s dream comes true meeting Keith Urban

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Monticello boy’s dream came true on Friday night when he met his idol: country music star Keith Urban. Kellen Hammock has loved music his entire life and was introduced to the country star two years ago through his music. But Kellen’s young life has also included many hardships. At birth, […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Georgetown-Ridge Farm School District moves to e-learning following threat

Update 1:50 p.m. GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Georgetown Police Department has released new information about a social media threat that resulted in the cancelation of in-person classes on Monday at Ridge Farm schools. Officials said that the investigation revealed the threat, which included racially threatening comments, was made by a juvenile living in another […]
GEORGETOWN, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

IL13th Congressional District candidates both expect victory

URBANA- Both candidates in Illinois’ redrawn 13th congressional district say their messages are connecting with voters. Republican Regan Deering and Democratic candidate Nikki Budzinski both expect victory in Tuesday’s election. Deering says her team spent the last week visiting all the counties in the district. The former educator...
ILLINOIS STATE
dailyeasternnews.com

BREAKING NEWS: 2022 election results from Coles County

Editor’s Note: This story is being updated live as results are announced by Coles County for Coles County votes only. All results listed are unofficial at this time. The general election took place on Tuesday, and the results for the Coles County local, regional, state and federal elections were announced throughout Tuesday evening after the polling places closed at 7 p.m.
COLES COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Police help investigate ‘rumors of threats’ to middle school

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign police were present at Edison Middle School Wednesday. They helped the school’s security team investigate rumors of a social media threat, but determined them to be “unfounded.” Police say they were contacted by staff Tuesday, and their presence Wednesday was out of “an abundance of caution.” Unit 4 Chief Communications […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
videtteonline.com

Democrats celebrate election results at McLean County Democrats watch party

Local Democratic candidates and voters celebrated as votes from Illinois’ General Election were tallied late Tuesday night. The McLean County Democrats watch party took place at the Holiday Inn in Normal, as several democratic candidates, both local and national, won tightly-contested races. Sharon Chung arrived shortly after the announcement...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy