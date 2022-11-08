Read full article on original website
thechampaignroom.com
Brad Underwood got the job done with his 2023 class
The Illini enjoyed yet another uneventful signing day. The coaching staff had three verbal commitments coming into Signing Day 2022. All three young men signed on the dotted line. Once again, according to 247, Illinois has a top-20 national recruiting class. Ho-hum. This has become the expectation under Coach Underwood....
saturdaytradition.com
Kofi Cockburn, Trent Frazier among Illini alumni expected to attend B1G Championship banner raising
Illinois is set to raise its B1G championship banner from last season Friday night against UMKC, with several notable alumni set to be in attendance. Kofi Cockburn, Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer and Da’Monte Williams are all expected to be at the State Farm Center in Champaign Friday night. The...
saturdaytradition.com
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica reveals pick against the spread for Illinois-Purdue
Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica had a somewhat surprising pick as he chose Purdue against the spread to defeat Illinois on Saturday. The Illini are 6.5-point favorites as the Boilermaker head to Champaign. The 5-4 Boilermakers are looking to become bowl eligible this season with an upset of the...
Daily Digest | Illini hoops 'in a fantastic place' entering Signing Day; Three Illini coaches ink extensions
There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Three high school prospects are expected to sign with Illinois basketball tomorrow, the first day of the early signing period. Led by two four-star prospects and one international prospect, Illinois currently has the No. 28 recruiting class in the country.
Zacharie Perrin signs again with Illini: 'A lot of work went into Zach'
CHAMPAIGN — It took a bit longer than anticipated, but Zacharie Perrin is officially an Illini — again. After signing a Big Ten tender of financial aid in June to be a part of the Class of 2022, Perrin was unable to enroll at Illinois for the fall semester instead attended Sunrise Christain Academy. But on Wednesday — the first day of the early signing period — Perrin signed a national letter of intent with Illinois.
thechampaignroom.com
Hawkins, Shannon lead Illini past EIU on opening night
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — This EIU-Illinois matchup was a bit different. Five years after Illinois was stunned in an exhibition against Eastern Illinois ahead of Brad Underwood’s first season in Champaign, the Illini tipped off its 2022-23 campaign on Monday night at State Farm Center and took down the Panthers in steady fashion, 87-57.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue football: 5 keys for the Boilermakers as they look to rebound at Illinois
Few thought Purdue-Illinois would have gigantic Big Ten West implications before the season, yet the game is here and it certainly does. And that’s even after the Boilermakers and Fighting Illini suffered disappointing home losses last weekend. But the winner of Saturday’s game has a path to a Big Ten West Division title, although for Purdue that path does involve needing help elsewhere.
saturdaytradition.com
Terrence Shannon Jr. explains how Illinois is trying to bond off the court
Terrence Shannon Jr. has been talked about as a leader for the Illinois basketball program by coach Brad Underwood. Shannon showed how he’s been doing that in an interview after the season opener. Shannon stated that he has been organizing team meetings ever since joining the program from Texas...
Hawkins, Shannon Jr. pace Illinois in season opening win over Eastern Illinois
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored a game high 24 points, Coleman Hawkins put up a career high 23 and Dain Dainja added 17 off the bench to lead No. 23 Illinois to an 87-57 season opening win over Eastern Illinois at State Farm Center Monday night. Hawkins was on a first half heater, […]
fightingillini.com
Illinois Lands Three Recruits in Class of 2023
CHAMPAIGN, Ill.– University of Illinois head coach Brad Underwood announced Wednesday the signing of four-star recruits Amani Hansberry and Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn and three-star standout Zacharie Perrin to national letters of intent on the first day of the early signing period. AMANI HANSBERRY. F, 6-8, 225. Silver Spring, Md. Mount...
Popular Champaign restaurants changing ownership
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICA) — Some of your favorite Champaign eateries will have a new owner come mid-December. Carlos Nieto’s CMT Ventures has signed a contract to sell 15 of their restaurants located throughout downtown Champaign and the Village at the Crossing to CRS Hospitality. Businesses included in the sale are Jupiter’s Downtown, Cowboy Monkey, Guido’s […]
15 Champaign businesses bought by one owner
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The City of Champaign is seeing a massive shift in restaurant ownership.
cu-citizenaccess.org
How bad are the streets of Champaign and Urbana? Pavement data detail poor quality and need for extensive repairs
It’s not rare to find postings on social media sites in Champaign and Urbana about potholes or crumbling roads causing damage to cars — or just general observations about the shoddy shape so many streets are in. In fact, those anecdotes are backed up by data the cities...
Roadside ditch work planned in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Wednesday that workers are will be performing work on a roadside ditch in Champaign on Thursday as part of a regrading effort. Work will take place on the north ditch line of Kirby Avenue between Glenshire Drive and Staley Road. Traffic will be maintained through […]
Monticello boy’s dream comes true meeting Keith Urban
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Monticello boy’s dream came true on Friday night when he met his idol: country music star Keith Urban. Kellen Hammock has loved music his entire life and was introduced to the country star two years ago through his music. But Kellen’s young life has also included many hardships. At birth, […]
Georgetown-Ridge Farm School District moves to e-learning following threat
Update 1:50 p.m. GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Georgetown Police Department has released new information about a social media threat that resulted in the cancelation of in-person classes on Monday at Ridge Farm schools. Officials said that the investigation revealed the threat, which included racially threatening comments, was made by a juvenile living in another […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
IL13th Congressional District candidates both expect victory
URBANA- Both candidates in Illinois’ redrawn 13th congressional district say their messages are connecting with voters. Republican Regan Deering and Democratic candidate Nikki Budzinski both expect victory in Tuesday’s election. Deering says her team spent the last week visiting all the counties in the district. The former educator...
dailyeasternnews.com
BREAKING NEWS: 2022 election results from Coles County
Editor’s Note: This story is being updated live as results are announced by Coles County for Coles County votes only. All results listed are unofficial at this time. The general election took place on Tuesday, and the results for the Coles County local, regional, state and federal elections were announced throughout Tuesday evening after the polling places closed at 7 p.m.
Police help investigate ‘rumors of threats’ to middle school
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign police were present at Edison Middle School Wednesday. They helped the school’s security team investigate rumors of a social media threat, but determined them to be “unfounded.” Police say they were contacted by staff Tuesday, and their presence Wednesday was out of “an abundance of caution.” Unit 4 Chief Communications […]
videtteonline.com
Democrats celebrate election results at McLean County Democrats watch party
Local Democratic candidates and voters celebrated as votes from Illinois’ General Election were tallied late Tuesday night. The McLean County Democrats watch party took place at the Holiday Inn in Normal, as several democratic candidates, both local and national, won tightly-contested races. Sharon Chung arrived shortly after the announcement...
