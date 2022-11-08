Read full article on original website
49th Annual Soroptimist International of Price Charity Benefit
The local Soroptimist International of Price group is excited to be hosting its 49th Annual Charity Benefit on Friday, November 18 at 7:00 pm at the Carbon Country Club. This annual affair is open to anyone over the age of 21 years old as there will be adult beverages served during the event.
Carbon County Commissioner Casey Hopes talks about holiday events
Its that time of year for holiday community events and Carbon County Commissioner Casey Hopes wanted to highlight some of these events with Castle Country Radio listeners. The Carbon County Family Support and Children’s Justice Center Christmas Tree Regalia kicks off on Nov. 10. “So the first one I wanted to talk about is the Christmas Tree Regalia that’s a benefit for the Children’s Justice Center. That’s going to be happening Nov. 10 through Dec. 2 that’s going to be in the old Sears Building. You’ve probably seen the green and red wrapping paper on the windows and stuff, they’re getting that all decorated. Its really for an important cause to benefit the Children’s Justice Center and all the work that goes on there and the children that they serve there, so it’s a really good thing,” said Commissioner Hopes. The Christmas trees that folks can bid on will be displayed throughout businesses along Main Street. There will be pictures and bidding information listed on the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Carbon & Emery Counties Facebook page.
Buddy Quintana – November 4 2022
Our beloved husband, Papa, Papo, PopPop and lifelong friend to many, Buddy Quintana, age 72, passed away November 4,2022 at Castleview Hospital surrounded by his wife, his girls and all those he loved most. Buddy was born in Price, Ut on May 31, 1950 to Pete and Stella Quintana. Papa...
Carbon swim teams travel to Moab for second meet of season
The Dinos swim teams traveled to Moab to take part in a meet put on by Grand County High School. Last week in Castle Dale, Carbon got back in the water with the girls taking the top spot and the boys finishing in third. This go round, both teams would claim second place finishes.
William Chan Snyder – November 5 2022
William Chan Snyder, age 61, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Chan was born on June 13, 1961 to William and Joan Snyder in Price, Utah. If you had the opportunity to meet Chan, you would know that he had a relentless work ethic. This started at a young age when he dug a hole in his parent’s basement to make a room of his own. He started his first job at Price Steel Fabrication at the age of fourteen. Chan enjoyed his time working for Carbon County Ambulance, but most of his work life was spent at the coal mines. This was his passion. He would always tell his family about the projects that he was working on.
Sandra Jean Bell – November 7 2022
Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, Sandra Jean Bell, age 75, passed away peacefully November 7, 2022 at her home in Price. She was born March 10, 1947 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Norman Clyde and Jacklyn Sarah Stapley Barnes. Married Collin Russel Bell January 11, 1968...
