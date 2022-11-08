Its that time of year for holiday community events and Carbon County Commissioner Casey Hopes wanted to highlight some of these events with Castle Country Radio listeners. The Carbon County Family Support and Children’s Justice Center Christmas Tree Regalia kicks off on Nov. 10. “So the first one I wanted to talk about is the Christmas Tree Regalia that’s a benefit for the Children’s Justice Center. That’s going to be happening Nov. 10 through Dec. 2 that’s going to be in the old Sears Building. You’ve probably seen the green and red wrapping paper on the windows and stuff, they’re getting that all decorated. Its really for an important cause to benefit the Children’s Justice Center and all the work that goes on there and the children that they serve there, so it’s a really good thing,” said Commissioner Hopes. The Christmas trees that folks can bid on will be displayed throughout businesses along Main Street. There will be pictures and bidding information listed on the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Carbon & Emery Counties Facebook page.

CARBON COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO