Read full article on original website
Related
castlecountryradio.com
Sandra Jean Bell – November 7 2022
Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, Sandra Jean Bell, age 75, passed away peacefully November 7, 2022 at her home in Price. She was born March 10, 1947 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Norman Clyde and Jacklyn Sarah Stapley Barnes. Married Collin Russel Bell January 11, 1968...
castlecountryradio.com
Carbon ladies swim earns top finish on the road in Manti
The Carbon swim team was back on the road Wednesday as they traveled to Manti to face eight other high schools from across the state. The Lady Dinos would claim another first place finish and the boys would take third. Behind Carbon on the girls side was Millard. Emery, host...
castlecountryradio.com
Carbon swim teams travel to Moab for second meet of season
The Dinos swim teams traveled to Moab to take part in a meet put on by Grand County High School. Last week in Castle Dale, Carbon got back in the water with the girls taking the top spot and the boys finishing in third. This go round, both teams would claim second place finishes.
castlecountryradio.com
49th Annual Soroptimist International of Price Charity Benefit
The local Soroptimist International of Price group is excited to be hosting its 49th Annual Charity Benefit on Friday, November 18 at 7:00 pm at the Carbon Country Club. This annual affair is open to anyone over the age of 21 years old as there will be adult beverages served during the event.
castlecountryradio.com
Carbon County Chamber of Commerce talks Nov. Luncheon and Nurses Banquet
The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for their monthly luncheon on Nov. 17 so Castle Country Radio took time to sit down with Executive Director, Barbie Haeck to talk about the luncheon, as well as, about the upcoming Nurses Banquet on Dec 7. The last monthly luncheon...
Comments / 0