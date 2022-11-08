ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

ESPN

Calipari to send Kentucky team bus for coal miner's family

Last month, Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari promised to send tickets to the family of a coal miner whose photo had gone viral after he showed up to an exhibition game in his work clothes. Now, Michael McGuire -- who still had soot on his face after a long...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Pearl hopes for efficient role from 'powerful' Dylan Cardwell

AUBURN, Alabama — An offseason of physical development and a couple weeks of professional experience showed on opening night for Auburn’s resident defensive specialist in the frontcourt. Dylan Cardwell was a force in the paint for Auburn off the bench in Monday night’s 70-52, season-opening win over George...
AUBURN, AL
The Associated Press

Jackson’s 24 points leads No. 5 Tennessee past UMass 74-65

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rickea Jackson had 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 5 Tennessee to a 74-65 victory over UMass on Thursday night. Jackson, a transfer from Mississippi State, scored 18 points in the second half as the Lady Volunteers won their first game of the season after an opening loss. Tamari Key added 13 points and nine rebounds.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

LOOK: John Calipari reveals his stance on how NIL can impact Kentucky athletes

The era of NIL in college sports has required every school to take a stance. It’s still such a new concept that it’s having a different effect on each program through every athletic department. At Kentucky, there has been a growing sentiment over the last several weeks that the university wasn’t doing all it could in the NIL space. With that in mind, John Calipari has now shared his definitive opinion on what NIL is doing for Wildcat athletes.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Cason Wallace states his case in Kentucky debut

LEXINGTON - Just one game into the season, Cason Wallace is already making the case to be Kentucky's 2022-23 starting point guard over a first-team Preseason All-SEC selection. The freshman nearly recorded a triple-double in his college debut Monday as he scored 15 points, dished nine assists and grabbed eight...
LEXINGTON, KY

