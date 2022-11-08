The era of NIL in college sports has required every school to take a stance. It’s still such a new concept that it’s having a different effect on each program through every athletic department. At Kentucky, there has been a growing sentiment over the last several weeks that the university wasn’t doing all it could in the NIL space. With that in mind, John Calipari has now shared his definitive opinion on what NIL is doing for Wildcat athletes.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO