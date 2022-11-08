ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

A Sweet Thanksgiving with Wicked Donuts

Las Vegas(KLAS)-The only thing that stays wicked and still ends up on the nice list for the holidays is wicked donuts. Owner Chef Teddy joins Roqui Theus with the sweetest thanksgiving feast you’ll ever have.
8newsnow.com

Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Nov. 10, 12:20 p.m.

Sherry’s Forecast: Thursday, Nov. 10, 12:20 p.m. Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Nov. 10, 12:20 p.m. NFL appeals ruling siding with former Las Vegas Raiders …. Lawyers for the NFL and Roger Goodell plan to appeal a district court judge’s ruling, which sided with former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, to the Supreme Court of Nevada.
8newsnow.com

Sherry's Forecast: Wednesday, Nov. 9, 6:30 a.m.

Las Vegas(KLAS)-The ultimate pizza party is back….. The Las Vega Pizza Festival returns on Saturday November 12 at the Industrial Event Space. JC Fernandez joins Vincent Rotolo the owner of Good Pie, to tell us more about this event. Lockdown on Clark High School lifted after Las Vegas …
8newsnow.com

$1.9 billion Powerball drawing delayed

PK 5K Run & 1 Mile Walk to light up the Las Vegas …. PK 5K Run & 1 Mile Walk to light up the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. Making heart health a top priority with Intermountain …. Nurse practitioner Emily Labonte shares helpful things to keep in...
KDWN

Lotus Of Siam Comes To Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa

Famed restaurant Lotus of Siam is opening its third location in Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa. Known for its delicious, authentic Northern Thai cuisine, the restaurant has seen incredible growth since it first opened its doors. Now they’re getting a whole new makeover and not one, not two, but THREE locations!
jammin1057.com

5 Las Vegas Shows You Have To See To Believe

In a city that never sleeps, amusement is sure to abound. When it comes to providing unique, out-of-the-box experiences, the Las Vegas Strip always provides. This city has redefined the word “enchant” with a multitude of shows that will take your breath away. Old and new alike, these...
Fox5 KVVU

Hard Rock International announces hiring efforts for Mirage takeover

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hard Rock International has announced its hiring efforts as it gears up to takeover the Mirage. According to a news release, the company says its hiring “key team members in its IT, HR and finance departments” for its takeover of the Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip.
news3lv.com

Health District alerting public of increase in RSV, other respiratory viruses

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza continue to rise in Nevada and throughout the United States, the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is reminding area residents to take steps against the spread of those illnesses. Respiratory viruses typically spread during the winter,...
Fox5 KVVU

When will we know who has won Nevada races?

New film funded by city of Las Vegas will feature historic Mob Museum building. Las Vegas police ask for help identifying person stealing from condo, apartment complex garages. Las Vegas police are looking for the public’s help in finding a thief before they strike again. Here’s where Clark County’s...
Fox5 KVVU

North Las Vegas to host free turkey giveaway on Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, the city of North Las Vegas announced it will host a free turkey giveaway on Saturday. According to a news release, the free turkey giveaway, held on Saturday, Nov. 12, will be open to all. The city says the giveaway will...
