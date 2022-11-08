Read full article on original website
Madison’s housing debate is dangerously underdeveloped
The fight between NIMBYs and developers leaves most of us with no side at all. Madison residents were treated to another dose of toxic NIMBY-ism (Not In My BackYard) recently. The condemnation that followed was representative of an ongoing conflict around housing in the city. It’s a fight between two sides—NIMBYs and developers, or their Yes In My Back Yard (YIMBY) allies—and it allows the city-wide concerns that will affect the most residents to fall by the wayside.
