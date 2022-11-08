ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Conn. candidates cast their ballots in 2022 Midterm Election

By Olivia Perreault
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ccoeR_0j37rBTq00

Conn. (WTNH) — It’s Election Day, and in Connecticut, local state candidates headed out to the polls to cast their own votes.

Governor Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) and his opponent, Bob Stefanowski (R-Conn.) were seen casting their ballots Tuesday morning. Gov. Lamont voted in Greenwich while Stefanowsi voted in Madison.

All eyes are also on the race for the senate seat. Both U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and candidate Leora Levy (R-Conn.) also made their way to the polls Tuesday morning.

Those wishing to vote Tuesday should make sure they head to the right polling location and have their ID on-hand.

Connecticut voter guide for November 2022 general election

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will remain open through 8 p.m. An estimated 2.2 million registered votes are expected to cast their ballots.

Stay tuned for all of ort election coverage Tuesday night

Related
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | The 2022 Wipeout: What Will Connecticut’s GOP Learn From It?

As it became clear in the wee hours of Wednesday morning that another Democratic sweep of Connecticut’s statewide and congressional offices was inevitable, I asked myself a variation of Albert Einstein’s now-famous quote about insanity: How can Republicans in our state think that the same strategy that has failed them multiple times will work if they simply deploy it over and over again?
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Lamont Reelected To Second Term As CT Governor

Connecticut’s Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont will spend a second term in the governor’s mansion after defeating Republican Bob Stefanowski, ABC News projects. Lamont was leading Stefanowski by five percentage points, 52 to 47 percent, as of 11:35 p.m. with 31 percent of the vote reporting. A former Greenwich...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Voters Weigh In on Amendment That Would Allow Early Voting in Connecticut

Connecticut voters are considering in-person early voting. It is too soon to say whether that amendment to the state constitution will pass. Voters at the Hartford Public Library on Main Street, in Hartford’s 22nd District, overwhelmingly showed support for amending the state Constitution to pave the path for early voting in Connecticut. The results from that polling site show 473 in favor and 57 against the amendment.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Republican Bob Stefanowski concedes in race for Connecticut governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski lost to Democrat Ned Lamont in Connecticut’s gubernatorial race for the second time in four years. Stefanowski conceded the race shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday. News 8 spoke one-on-one with him about his conversation with the governor. “I congratulated him,” Stefanowski said. “I asked, in particular, that […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Voting across Connecticut

U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., greets voter Zofia Potrawiak outside Pulaski Middle School in New Britain, Conn., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Hayes is running for re-election in Connecticut's fifth congressional district against Republican House candidate George Logan. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox5ny.com

Live Connecticut 2022 Election Results

CONNECTICUT - It is election day in Connecticut. There are several key races in Connecticut. Sen. Richard Blumenthal won another 6-year term in the U.S. Senate in a race against Republican Leora Levy. Gov. Ned Lamont is seeking reelection against Robert Stefanowski and Robert Hotaling. The Attorney General, Secretary of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Election 2022: Democrat Ned Lamont wins 2nd term as Connecticut governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Democrat Ned Lamont has won reelection as Connecticut governor, defeating Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski for the second time in four years following a campaign battle that focused on abortion access, crime and the cost of living. “Connecticut gets it right. We had a good election, a fair election. Now we all […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Conn. 5th graders vote for next Kid Governor

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The general election may be over, but for Connecticut’s Kid Governor, the campaign season is in full swing. Students in 5th grade across the state are voting to elect the next Kid Governor. At Canton Intermediate School, students learned about government, civic engagement, and the importance of voting through the annual […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

