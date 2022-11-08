Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Constitutional amendments voted on in Nov. 8 election
LOUISIANA (KLFY) – The eight constitutional amendments that were on the ballot for the Nov. 8, 2022 election are listed below. Act 130 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to amend Article VII, Sections 10.1(B), 10.8(B), 10.11(D), and 14(B) of the Louisiana Constitution. “Do you...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: 16 tornadoes confirmed from November 4th outbreak
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Weather Services in Little Rock, Shreveport, and Tulsa have confirmed 16 tornadoes from Friday night’s tornado outbreak on November 4th. This brings to total count of tornadoes this year to 39. The annual average in Arkansas is 37 based off data from 1991-2020.
La. Dept. of Ed. to implement tutoring voucher program
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Education announced a new program to provide vouchers to give tutoring access to students that struggle with reading proficiency. The Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program will provide eligible K-5 public school students with access to high-quality literacy tutors to battle the...
Tropical Storm Nicole takes aim at Florida panhandle, south Georgia
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A less-powerful Tropical Storm Nicole has continued to move across Florida and batter the state with strong winds and heavy rain. The system quickly weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall along the east coast of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane. The storm was the first hurricane to make landfall in the US this late in the season in about 40 years. It’s the third time on record a hurricane has struck Florida in November.
Texas election: Dan Patrick projected to win lieutenant governor race
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Associated Press projected that incumbent Dan Patrick won the lieutenant governor race over Mike Collier. Patrick has served as lieutenant governor for eight years. In the 2018 election, Patrick beat Collier by five points with 51% of the vote to Collier’s 46% of the vote.
Nicole ‘very near’ hurricane strength, NHC says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Nicole was near hurricane strength as it moved toward the Bahamas Tuesday night, the National Hurricane Center said. At around 10 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nicole was located about 150 miles northeast of the northwestern Bahamas and 325 east of West Palm Beach. The...
