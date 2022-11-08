Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Dr. Adams on crisis surrounding emergency rooms
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American College of Emergency Physicians is sounding the alarm on what it calls a crisis surrounding on-patient boarding in the emergency rooms. Drew Blair asked WISH-TV’S medical expert and former U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, about the situation. Dr. Jerome Adams: On patient...
wrtv.com
Central Indiana pediatric hospitals continue fighting RSV, respiratory illnesses
INDIANAPOLIS — Pediatric hospitals around central Indiana continue to feel the strain of respiratory viruses like RSV. Across the state, the Indiana Hospital Association noted Monday, 70% of pediatric ICU beds are filled. It added some facilities have only about 10% of PICU beds open. “We always have surges...
WISH-TV
Indiana reports 4,191 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in previous week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Wednesdays.
WISH-TV
Some patients experience disease relapse after COVID-19 shots
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to a new study, some patients with glomerular disease may experience a flare up after getting the COVID-19 shot. Glomerular disease affects a person’s kidneys ability to keep essential molecules in their bloodstream. It also affects their kidneys’ ability to filter out toxins through urine.
wrtv.com
Westfield toddler recovering after PICU stay for RSV, other respiratory viruses
INDIANAPOLIS – A Westfield toddler is on the mend following a lengthy stay at Riley Hospital for Children’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. Last month, we spoke with Evan Wilson’s mom, Kelsey, as the toddler was fighting RSV and a slew of other respiratory illnesses. At the time, he was on a ventilator after just coming off of ECMO.
WISH-TV
Indy Animal Care Services looking for volunteers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is asking for volunteers to help care for animals at the shelter. The shelter budgets for 21 senior animal care technician positions. Right now, eight of those positions are filled, meaning the shelter is operating at a 38% staff capacity. Volunteers help...
Indy mother shares her story to help other as overdose epidemic continues
An Indianapolis mother is speaking out just days before she will lay her daughter to rest after she died from an overdose. The mom mom hopes her story will help other families before it's too late.
WISH-TV
Hundreds of IPS students receive free winter coats
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Operation Warm, a national nonprofit, gave hundreds of Indianapolis Public School students new winter coats on Thursday. The nonprofit distributed coats at William McKinley School 39 on the city’s southeast side. Volunteers from FedEx partnered with Operation Warm to hand out the coats.
Fox 59
Record warmth possible, tracking flurries too
INDIANAPOLIS – The tale of two seasons: summer warmth today, winter chill by this weekend. We are riding the temperature rollercoaster, here we go!. Temperatures on Thursday will climb into the lower to mid-70s. Our record high for the day is 77°, we will come close to record-breaking warmth! There will be elevated fire concerns on Thursday as well with the dry ground conditions and breezy winds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s.
Inside Indiana Business
New tutoring program launches to help Hoosier kids
Indianapolis-based nonprofit The Mind Trust, in partnership with the Indiana Department of Education, has launched the Indiana Learns tutoring platform. Announced in August, the statewide program provides up to $1,000 in grants to eligible families with fourth and fifth grade students who are struggling academically with math and reading. Earlier...
lhsmagpie.com
Universal Free Lunches Come to an End
Across the country, 10 million students are now suddenly left without free school meals as child nutrition waivers, issued by the United States Department of Agriculture and responsible for universal free lunches, expire. In 2020, Congress authorized the waivers to alleviate financial strain and food insecurity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, parents in Indiana and Logansport are left to foot the bill for their children’s school meals.
WISH-TV
Veterans Day 2002 tornado outbreak: 20 years later
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The third-largest November tornado outbreak on record in the United States happened around this time 20 years ago. The timeline of focus with this outbreak was Nov. 9-11, 2002, and Nov. 10, 2002, was the most active day. A staggering 88 tornadoes touched across 17 states. Twelve of the tornadoes killed 36 people, with 17 of those deaths in Tennessee.
WIBC.com
Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway in Northwest Indiana
NORTHWEST INDIANA — The Allen Law Group and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana are working together to provide people in need with Thanksgiving meals. The Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway will be next Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. The details about each day are listed below:. Date – Thursday, November 17th.
14news.com
Gov. Holcomb declares Winter Weather Awareness Week in Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This week is Winter Weather Awareness Week in Indiana. Governor Eric Holcomb declared this week as a way to remind Hoosiers to prepare for the potential hazards that come with winter weather. The Indiana Department of Transportation are offering a few tips including, slow down and...
IDOE launches Indiana Learns to help students get free tutoring
Announced a few months ago, Indiana families now have more options when it comes to tutoring for their children.
Fox 59
Mom runs beauty bar inside Riley Hospital to care for parents of NICU babies
Mom runs beauty bar inside Riley Hospital to care for parents of NICU babies. Mom runs beauty bar inside Riley Hospital to care …. Mom runs beauty bar inside Riley Hospital to care for parents of NICU babies. Full Steam Ahead Podcast – 2022-23 Men’s Basketball …. Full...
95.3 MNC
Gov. Holcomb plans to build Indiana’s economy with “all of the above” approach
Governor Holcomb’s approach to building Indiana’s economy is an “all of the above” approach. Governor Eric Holcomb is heading to Egypt to address a global climate summit and talk energy investments and jobs for Indiana. Governor Holcomb tells Gerry Dick with Inside Indiana Business that his approach has always been to bring the world to Indiana and Indiana to the world.
eaglecountryonline.com
Local High School Designated as Purple Star School
INDIANAPOLIS – With Veterans Day coming up on Friday, there is no better time for the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) to announce Purple Star designated schools. The IDOE today announced 20 newly designated Purple Star Schools. Schools receiving the Purple Star designation are awarded for their significant display of commitment to service members, veterans and students and families connected to our nation’s military.
WISH-TV
Hogsett announces efforts to improve downtown safety, cleanliness
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett on Thursday announced $3.5 million worth of investments aimed at increasing cleanliness and public safety in downtown Indianapolis. The changes will be a part of his Downtown Resiliency Strategy focused on addressing the impact of COVID-19 on Indianapolis’ economic and cultural core, and strengthening downtown as a livable neighborhood.
cbs4indy.com
One more warm day before big changes arrive
One more day with this very mild air is all we have before everything changes. To-date, this November ranks as the 2nd warmest on record for Indianapolis. Every day this month has been above average and today will be no exception. Temperatures will surge to the mid 70s Thursday afternoon, flirting with the record high temperature for today’s date. The record is 77° set back in 2020. We will likely be a couple degrees shy of that record today.
