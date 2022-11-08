INDIANAPOLIS – The tale of two seasons: summer warmth today, winter chill by this weekend. We are riding the temperature rollercoaster, here we go!. Temperatures on Thursday will climb into the lower to mid-70s. Our record high for the day is 77°, we will come close to record-breaking warmth! There will be elevated fire concerns on Thursday as well with the dry ground conditions and breezy winds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s.

