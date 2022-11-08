Who should be the Midlands high school girls golf Player of the Year? Vote now

It’s time to vote for The State’s high school girls golf Player of the Year from Midlands-area high schools. Voting ends Monday at noon. The winner will be announced along with the all-area golf team and player of the year on Monday afternoon.

Congrats to all the nominees. The voting takes place below the bios. Please note that the poll is not scientific and is meant to be just for fun.

▪ Mia Andrade, So., Chapin: Sophomore had a 76.5 scoring average, was Region 5-5A medalist and Class 5A all-state.

▪ Merritt Barbrey, Fr., AC Flora: Freshman had a 78 scoring average, was medalist in six matches and was Class 4A all-state.

▪ Payton Burch, Sr., Cardinal Newman: Senior had 37.7 scoring average (for nine holes), was SCISA 1-4A Player of Year and all-state.

▪ Caroline Hawkins, Fr., Blythewood: Freshman had a 72.8 scoring average, co-medalist at 5A Upper State and was individual state champion at Class 5A tournament.

▪ Lily Reed Black, So., Chapin: Had a 78.2 scoring average, was all-region and all-state in Class 5A.

▪ Ella Stalvey, Sr., Blythewood: Senior had a 72.2 scoring average and was all-state for the third time in her career.