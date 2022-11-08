Read full article on original website
auburnexaminer.com
Nomad Pet Fostering Aims to Keep Pets and Owners Together
Nomad Pet Fostering is a volunteer organization operating in Auburn, WA, and surrounding cities, in both King and Pierce counties. They are calling for volunteers to help care for pets of the needy. Volunteer roles include (but are not limited to) hosting a pet as a pet foster parent, and performing daily care of pets by visiting their homes. Additionally, Nomad Pet Fostering would like a person involved in the social services sector to advise them. Interested in volunteering? Please contact Nomad Pet Fostering at [email protected], or through the website at nomadpetfostering.org.
seattlerefined.com
Seattle couple goes viral as they save senior dogs
Plenty of people adopted 'pandemic pups' during the COVID quarantine period. But one Seattle couple opened their hearts and homes to four older pets and never looked back. Now Adrian Lott and Spencer Erickson have made it their mission to advocate for senior dogs and have gone viral in the process.
The Suburban Times
Heritage Skills Workshops coming in 2023
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. This Holiday Season – give the Gift of Experience! Advance Registration for Members begins November 14. Members also receive a 10% discount on all workshops! General Registration opens on the November 25. Join as a member here.
warm1069.com
Meet Elliot – The Sensitive Giant
Elliot is a sensitive giant. A 5 year old, large mixed breed. He was very shy and nervous when he first arrived at the shelter, but was able to quickly make friends with some walks on the trail and lots of treats! Elliot has become bouncy, wiggly and playful once comfortable. He makes an excellent office companion. He would be successful with a family that takes extra time to help him transition to new things.
The Suburban Times
Show your spirit! Participate in our Parade of Lights
City of Lakewood announcement. Our annual Holiday Parade of Lights is back at Lakewood Towne Center, Saturday, Dec. 10 starting at 4:30 p.m. We hope you’ll join us to celebrate. Line the parade route, or better yet, join the parade!. When: Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Time & Place: 4:30...
The Suburban Times
Tacoma PD look for tips
SouthSoundTalk
Puget Sound Businesses Have Some Odd Ties to Animals
Animals, whether beasts of burden or mascots have played interesting roles in businesses around Puget Sound for generations. Most folks around these parts naturally think about either the legendary monkeys at Bob’s Java Jive or the area’s most famous animal, Ivan, the western lowland gorilla. He once graced the World-Famous B&I before moving on to Zoo Atlanta for his sunset years of life. Everyone who visited the department store turned variety shop has “an Ivan story.” Of course, he had neighbors during the early years. But he was undoubtedly the most famous. And he was certainly not the first animal to be used locally as a promotional gimmick to bring customers through a business.
thejoltnews.com
County holds hearing on homeless encampments
The Thurston County Board of County Commissioners held a Public Hearing on Tuesday, November 8, to discuss the emergency housing ordinance code amendment concerning homeless encampments. “This is an amendment to the homeless encampments chapter of Thurston County code. This code amendment does not make homeless encampments permanent. Homeless encampment...
The Suburban Times
Free Military Car Wash on Veterans Day at Classy Chassis Car Washes
Submitted by Classy Chassis. Classy Chassis is offering their annual FREE car washes on Veterans Day, November 11, to veterans and all military personnel (active and retired) and their family. The complimentary car wash can be redeemed open to close (rain or shine) at any of the five automatic tunnel sites located in Pierce County: Lakewood, Puyallup (Canyon Rd and Downtown), Tacoma/Fircrest and Gig Harbor. The cashiers will ask for military ID, but veterans need to only verbally confirm their status to receive their free car wash.
multicare.org
Come Walk With Me raises more than $194,000, helps one of our own
The festive 5K kickoff to the month-long effort called “Come Walk With Me” (CWWM) returned to downtown Sumner on Saturday, Oct. 1. Nearly 2,000 pink-clad walkers and supporters got their steps in and held signs of encouragement. They made their way from The Old Cannery Furniture Warehouse to Sumner High School, meandering through charming neighborhoods in solidarity with breast cancer patients and survivors.
The Suburban Times
Lakewood makes changes to tree code, adds protections for significant trees
City of Lakewood announcement. The Lakewood City Council took unanimous action Monday adopting an ordinance that protects some of the city’s oldest and most significant trees. “This ordinance strikes a balance and moves the needle forward on tree preservation in the city. This is a significant step in our...
The Suburban Times
UP Rotary Donates 500 Dictionaries to Get Kids Started
Submitted by Rotary Club of University Place-Fircrest. Five hundred copies of Websters Dictionary for Students were placed in the hands of 500 University Place third and fourth grade students during the week of November 2-8. The books are gifts to the students, who are encouraged to write their names in the book and take it home. For some, it may be the first book of their own.
‘At the least it’s kind of gross’: Mattresses at Tacoma hospital oozing fluids
TACOMA, Wash. — A dispute over damaged mattresses is pitting a Tacoma hospital against some of its nurses and their union. The Washington State Nurses Association says nurses complained months ago that damaged mattresses at St. Joseph Medical Center were oozing fluids. The nurses wanted the mattresses to be replaced, but say it’s not happening fast enough.
The Suburban Times
Steilacoom Public Statement on Nov. 6 event
Town of Steilacoom announcement. On November 6, at approximately 0845 hours, officers from the Steilacoom Department of Public Safety, the Dupont Police Department, and the Lakewood Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Commercial Street in Steilacoom, Washington. At the end of the street, officers located a lone vehicle with one occupant inside. The occupant had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was as a 19-year-old male. Subsequent investigation confirmed that a second person had been present in the vehicle during the shooting and that she was previously transported to a hospital emergency room in Tacoma. This additional victim has been identified as a 22-year-old female. The additional victim underwent intensive surgery overnight and her condition appears to have stabilized. Identities of the victims are not being released at this time.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Washington Horse Positive for Pigeon Fever
The state vet office confirmed that a horse in Kitsap County, Washington, has tested positive for pigeon fever. The horse has draining from an abdominal swelling. It is currently under private vet care. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication...
Chronicle
Firefighters Battle Massive Blaze in Downtown Winlock
Firefighters from multiple districts were battling a blaze in downtown Winlock Tuesday night. Video from the scene shows a structure on Southeast Front Street fully engulfed in flames. The building houses the Haunted Hostel, B&B and Hotel. Residents told The Chronicle about 30 people were evacuated when the fire began...
The Suburban Times
University Place to Dedicate New Veterans Memorial Plaza on Veterans Day, Nov. 11
City of University Place announcement. After many years of planning, fundraising and contributions of volunteer labor and in-kind services, the City of University Place and University Place Veterans Plaza Committee will formally dedicate the new Veterans Plaza in Cirque Park (7250 Cirque Dr. W.) on Friday, Nov. 11. The public...
Tree Falls On Seattle-Area Home, Crushes Teen Inside
A neighbor remembers the victim's father screaming, ‘Please, help my daughter!'
Community gathers for vigil after student killed in shooting at Ingraham High School
SEATTLE — A vigil was held after a shooting at Ingraham High School in North Seattle left one student dead. The vigil was held at 6 p.m. at the Haller Lake Methodist Church to help those affected by the shooting and to honor the victim. “It was passionate and...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Ingraham teacher swears, blames Seattleites who ‘didn’t vote blue’ for school shooting
In a profane Instagram post by an Ingraham High School teacher holed up in Tuesday’s student-involved shooting, the instructor blames voters who didn’t vote for progressive candidates in the state’s general election for the killing of another student at the northwest Seattle campus. With some of his...
