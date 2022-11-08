'Snoopy!!! The Musical' fundraiser set at Leechburg Area High School

Snoopy and the “Peanuts” gang are set to grace the stage this weekend at the Leechburg Area High School auditorium as the district’s drama department presents “Snoopy!!! The Musical.”

The fall musical serves as the primary fundraiser for the spring production, which will be “Chicago: Teen Edition,” said drama club sponsor, musical director and choreographer Alyssa Bruno Walls.

“We decided to do a show for a fundraiser and thought a musical would draw more of a crowd,” Walls said.

The student-run show is led by student production manager Jessica Ramey. Nancy Tarella returns as assistant director.

Walls said the production uses in-house props and equipment, and the only cost incurred was the $1,500 licensing rights required to perform the show.

The drama club hopes to exceed its $2,000 fall fundraising goal.

Walls chose a Snoopy-themed show because it is family-friendly and well-loved by many.

“We can see ourselves in all of the characters,” she said. “There’s a little bit of us in each ‘Peanuts’ character.”

“Snoopy!!! The Musical” was written by Charles M. Schulz in 1988.

Cast members are Alyssa Foley as Snoopy, Jennifer Hanz as Lucy, Kaylee Morgan as Woodstock, Logan Heilman as Charlie Brown, Connor Duff as Linus, Bailey Spiering as Sally and Katie Monroe as Peppermint Patty.

Foley, a junior, has been performing in theater for six years.

“I like how fun this musical is, and a lot of the jokes are funny,” she said. “Snoopy is a cute character, and he’s very laid back. It’s fun to show all of his emotions.”

In this musical, Snoopy has a speaking voice.

After the show, the cast will offer free autographs and photos with audience members.

There is no ensemble.

“They learn time, money and planning management,” Walls said. “We decided to choose a musical with a small cast.

“It’s so much fun. It’s entertaining for both the actor and the audience.”

Spiering describes her character, Sally, as “bubbly but a little ditzy.”

“Sally is the character that I can relate to the most, but I’m not ditzy, just bubbly,” Spiering said. “I wasn’t very familiar with Snoopy, but I love the show and think it’s cute, funny and good for kids.”

Sophomore Katie Monroe enjoys the humor in playing the role of Peppermint Patty.

“My character was inspired by Schulz’s sister. She loves baseball and she’s a major tomboy,” Monroe said. “I like that I can just have fun with it, and her character provides a bit of comic relief.”

Duff said playing Linus is easy because he grew up watching “Peanuts” on television.

“It’s comedic but it has morals, too,” he said.

The cast agreed that playing the roles of little kids is fun.

“Everything is random, and we get to go back to being children,” Morgan said.

The show is family-friendly, offering two matinees and a run time of about 90 minutes, including intermission.

Junior Aden Adams plays the trombone to represent the musical voice of Charlie Brown’s teacher.

He learned the instrument on the fly for the show.

“It’s a little stressful,” said Adams, who also is a member of the stage crew. “This is my first time playing an instrument.”

Music director Michael Busija accompanies the cast on piano.

In addition to Adams, the stage crew includes Elizabeth McCloskey, Aidan Reed, Rachel Reinke, Grace Richards, Matt McCarthy, Zaine Iusi, Ava Richards, Kenzie Hill, Eric Guo and Callie Ancosky.

To donate to the spring musical, email leechburgdramaclub@gmail.com.