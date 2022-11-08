Read full article on original website
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
Android Police
The best free apps for video calling in 2022
Although in-person interactions remain superior to virtual ones, it's not always feasible. Most users prefer video calling apps on their top Android phones to stay in touch with long-distance relatives and friends. It's also a practical solution for managing and communicating with team members from several regions worldwide.
Engadget
Customize your iOS Home Screen with this $40 asset library
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. You can think of your iPhone as an extension of yourself. It allows you to respond to work emails, watch your favorite shows and keep up with social media, and if you use your phone prolifically, you probably clock dozens of hours per month. So given the time you invest in this device, you may as well equip it to match your aesthetic.
Business Insider
How to update the Google Play Store on an Android device and keep all your apps up to date
Your Android device should update the Google Play Store and all Android apps automatically. To manually update the app, open the Play Store's Settings menu and go to the About section, then tap Update Play Store. You can configure the Play Store to automatically update all apps using the Network...
laptopmag.com
400 vicious Android, iOS apps are hijacking Facebook accounts — delete them before you're next
In case you missed it, Meta recently published a spine-tingling report regarding 400 malicious apps plaguing Android and iOS devices. Masquerading as innocuous software, these vicious apps are designed to steal users' Facebook login information and hijack their accounts. Unfortunately, some of these apps evaded detection and slipped into the...
Digital Trends
How to use LibreOffice as a PDF editor
There’s not much LibreOffice can’t do when it comes to managing documents, from working on manuscripts to coding. However, users will note that while there are formats for math, spreadsheets, writing, and more, there isn’t a specific option for editing a PDF. Contents. What if the formatting...
Google One's VPN isn't just for your phone or tablet anymore
Google seems to be pushing on all cylinders to make a VPN worth using. Once just for its Google Fi subscribers, cloud storage holders with Google One have also been able to flip a switch and conduct their online business more securely. Yet, it was only a VPN worth using if you were on your phone or tablet. The company has been promising the service would make its way to Windows and Mac at some point for months. The good news is that point is finally here and now.
What Is the Best Browser for Your Privacy?
Your web browser is your window to the internet, and while it gives you a view of everything you can find online, windows work both ways. The same tool giving you access to the outside world is the same one used to give Big Tech a window into your private life.
Android Headlines
A Material You Google Contacts widget is on the way soon
The Google Contacts application is getting a more user-defined Material You home screen widget. This new widget will make use of the Material You function native to Android 12 and Android 13 along with a larger interface. Previously, users only had the option to create 1×1 widgets (for the contact app), these widgets are just like regular app icons and not interactive.
Cult of Mac
Graphic designer trades up to Mac Studio and Studio Display [Setups]
Las Vegas-based graphic designer, video editor and photographer Allen Williams recently made the move from an older iMac to a brand new Mac Studio and Studio Display combo. He shared his updated computer setup — and a bit about what a difference it makes in his work — with Cult of Mac this week.
TechRadar
LumaFusion, iPhone’s top video editing app, finally arrives on Android
With DaVinci Resolve - our pick for best free video editing software - coming to iPad, mobile video editors have never had it so good. And things just got even better, as iOS-exclusive LumaFusion has finally made its way to Android. Since launching in 2016, the video editing app has...
entrepreneurshiplife.com
How To Compress PDF Files: 5 High-Quality PDF Compress Hacks
A Portable Document Format (PDF) is all about, well, being portable; as such, size isn’t usually an issue. The average size per page in a PDF file is around 10 KB, so a 100-page file can get up to 1 MB. But that’s assuming every page contains plain text.
Android Authority
VPN by Google One is now available on Windows and Mac
Here's how you can download the desktop version of VPN by Google One. VPN by Google One is now available on Windows and macOS PCs. The desktop version of the VPN can be installed in 22 countries. It’s available at no extra cost to Google One Premium customers with 2TB...
makeuseof.com
Sign Up Now for the Public Preview of the Redesigned Google Home App
The popular Google Home app is getting even better. Anyone can now request an invitation to receive early access to the redesigned smart home control app. We'll show you how and highlight some new improvements.
How to crop a video on your Android device
Whether you're a seasoned Android user or recently switched from iOS to a new Google Pixel 7 Pro, the tools you're looking for could be built into Android. For example, if you want to edit your photos or videos, some of the basic editing features are available in Google Photos, which is the default gallery app on most Android devices. One of the essential features in the Google Photos feature set includes the ability to crop videos.
ZDNet
Microsoft Teams: Progressive web app arrives for Linux users
Microsoft has released its Teams progressive web app (PWA) for Linux platforms as a feature of the existing web client. The Teams PWA is intended as the replacement for the Teams Linux client, which Microsoft finally launched in 2019 but last month encouraged Linux users to ditch for the upcoming Teams PWA, which can be installed via Chrome and Edge. The PWA option is only available for Linux and is offered as an install via a browser notification. Microsoft will retire the Teams Linux desktop client in December, according to Petri.
Cult of Mac
Save a sweet $15 on the recently launched AirPods Pro 2
Looking to gift your loved ones the second-generation AirPods Pro this holiday season? Amazon is taking a sweet 6% off the latest AirPods Pro, bringing their price down to $234. You can get Apple’s latest wireless earbuds by next week in most states in the US, ahead of Black Friday...
makeuseof.com
What Is a RAR File Archive and How Do You Open One?
There are many types of file archives. One of the most common types you'll bump into while downloading large files on the internet is RAR. But do you...
The Windows Club
How to get Free Kindle eBooks
Like a PC or a mobile phone, Kindle has enough storage space where you can fill it up with many ebooks to read during your leisure time. Most of the good books you find on Kindle may be expensive. Fortunately, there are ways to accomplish your reading goals without spending a lot; you just need to know where to go. This post will share multiple ways to help you get free Kindle eBooks.
Cult of Mac
New bug fix patches are out for iOS, macOS and iPadOS
Apple on Wednesday released iOS 16.1.1, iPadOS 16.1.1 and macOS 13.0.1 to fix bugs and close a couple of security holes. These updates don’t add any new features, but are nevertheless recommended for all users. There are no such patches for watchOS or tvOS. System software patches for iPhone,...
