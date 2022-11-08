ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
R_U_N_V_S_81
2d ago

okay so I hate it when people get on here and criticize peoples parenting skills because no parent or person is perfect but I just have to say it... twice?? in less than 2 weeks?? Invest in a lock thats taller than your child because next time there might not be a police officer or a neighbor to bring your baby home!

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Missing Chillicothe teen found safe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A missing Ross County teen was found safe yesterday evening. According to local law enforcement officials, around 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were dispatched to the area of Old Eastern Avenue for a missing teen. Reports say officers spoke with the girl’s...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police ID 4-year-old fatally struck by car on Halloween

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police identified the 4-year-old fatally struck by a car in a crosswalk on the Northeast Side of Columbus on Halloween night. A driver in a 2001 Ford F-150 — heading southbound on Westerville Road — hit who police identified as 4-year-old Catherine Mitchell-Rodriguez and a woman in her 30s just before […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for hours

An earlier story on the I-71 incident can be seen in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More details are emerging about a body that was found this week on a major Columbus road. Columbus police said an unidentified person was on Interstate 71 South near State Route 104 sometime before 6:15 a.m. Police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two shot in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are hospitalized after a shooting in South Linden Wednesday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported on the 1000 block of East 15th Avenue, near Cleveland Avenue, at approximately 9:41 p.m. Police initially reported three victims. One woman was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition […]
COLUMBUS, OH
thepostathens.com

Police Blotter: Multiple suspects arrested, man hits deer with car

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Harner Road, in Athens, regarding a tip they received on a possible location for a man with a felony warrant. When deputies arrived they found the man and arrested him without incident. The man was taken to Southeastern Ohio...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies in Chillicothe crash

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Chillicothe woman is dead after a two-car crash in Chillicothe Tuesday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened on U.S. 23 and Blackwater Road at approximately 4:48 p.m. According to OSHP, a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by a 56-year-old Upper Arlington man, was driving north […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local woman killed in Ross Co. crash

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Route 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Troopers say Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign at Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One injured in northwest Columbus fiery crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after a crash in northwest Columbus Tuesday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened in the Sawmill Road and Case Road area at approximately 9:33 p.m. Police said the crash resulted in one of the vehicles catching fire. The victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found on I-71 in Columbus; road reopens

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Investigators have located a body on a Columbus highway. A person’s body was found on Interstate 71 near the Frank Road exit, according to the Columbus Division of Police’s radio room. Responding emergency crews pronounced them dead at 11:11 a.m. CPD has not released the identity of the person found dead […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man arrested in connection with The Doll House shooting

A previous story on the shooting at The Doll House can be seen in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was arrested in connection to a September strip club shooting spree in north Columbus, which left four people injured. Yaasir Baskerville was arrested and charged with felonious assault for allegedly shooting people […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Ironton Tribune

Ironton man killed by train

An Ironton man was killed Sunday night after being struck by a train. Around 9:51 p.m., the Ironton Police Department got a call after a train struck a man in the area the city boundary meets with the Coal Grove village boundary. The man was identified as Robert Hall, 37,...
IRONTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Thieves steal gas from a local Chillicothe business

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local Chillicothe business says thieves stole gas from one of their company vehicles. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, officers responded Monday to Advanced Heating and Cooling on Renick Avenue after receiving a call that a vehicle had been damaged and fuel had been stolen.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Hypodermic Needle Found in Drive-Thru Order Bag

Chillicothe – Police were called to North Bridge street when a 69-year-old woman claimed she found something inside her order that she didn’t want, a needle. According to the Chillicothe Police department, contact was made with a 69-year-old female who advised she went to White Castle and purchased food on November 5, 2022, at or around 9 Pm.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

White Castle: Chillicothe Police investigation reveals needle inside bag was hoax

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A popular food chain has said that a police investigation has uncovered an untruth about their burger joint. On Monday, the Guardian reported that police were dispatched to White Castle in Chillicothe after a customer reported finding a hypodermic needle in her food bag. Police immediately launched an investigation and started watching security videos from inside the restaurant.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

Brush fires in Lawrence County, Ohio investigated as suspicious

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Investigators are looking into the possibility of brush fires in Lawrence County being set intentionally. Rome Fire Department Chief Nick Kuhn said it feels like they’ve been battling one giant fire since Saturday night. He says they’ve delt with nearly 15 different brush fires near...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

