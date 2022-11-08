Read full article on original website
NYC voters make their voice heard in three proposals
Three proposals from New York City’s Racial Justice Commission were approved on election night by city voters.
Red Wave that eluded the national map does appear on Long Island
MINEOLA — Prior to Election Day, there had been a lot of talk in conservative political and media circles about a nationwide red wave. While it hasn’t exactly come to pass, overall gains in congressional seats by Republicans have been helped by a total change in representation on Long Island. All four congressional districts serving […]
MAP: See how every NYC neighborhood voted in the governor’s race
The Statue of Liberty in front of the Lower Manhattan skyline. More than half a million New York City voters supported Republican Lee Zeldin all across the city. [ more › ]
UPDATE Elections 2022: Nov. 8 Election Night Unofficial Results & Reaction to Statewide and North Bronx Races
After the polls closed on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the New York City Board of Elections released the initial, unofficial results based on a percentage of returned poll site scanners. These initial results cover both early votes and election day votes. Absentee and overseas ballots still have to be counted, as do the remaining scanners.
NY Democrats may have lost seats but poised to keep strong majorities in state Legislature
NY Democrats are poised to maintain strong majority in the senate despite losing seats. Democrats could lose anywhere between four and seven seats in the state Assembly, though several races were still too close to call. [ more › ]
Bronx Exhibit Celebrates “Friendship and Activism” of Puerto Rican LGBTQ+ Activist
In honor of LGBTQ+ History Month in October, Bronx Community College Archives and Special Collections and Bronx Community College LGBTQI+ Resource Room, in partnership with the Bronx County Historical Society, opened Have a Heart: Friendship & Activism of Jesús Lebrón, an exhibit that celebrates Bronx-born, Puerto Rican activist, Jesús Lebrón, and his central role in struggles for LGBTQ+ rights, including marriage equality.
Dems feel extra weird about partying at Somos this year, after lackluster general
Fresh off the 8 a.m. plane to San Juan, Puerto Rico, a Democratic elected official was thinking about the night before while they waited at the baggage claim. “It was embarrassing hearing on CNN last night that New York screwed up,” they said. There’s a bit of a...
New York Democrats spoil House party
A Democratic debacle in New York is threatening to become the majority-maker for House Republicans, puncturing what had otherwise been a history-defying election for the party in power. What's happening: Republicans won all four House races on Long Island and knocked off the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee...
Republicans win several House races in New York City suburbs
NEW YORK (AP) — Republican candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives notched several wins in New York City’s suburbs, seizing a seat in an area once considered safely Democratic and defending two others that were tightly contested. The strong showing by Republicans on Long Island came after the city’s suburbs emerged as an unlikely battleground for control of the House. Other closely watched contests remained too early to call Wednesday morning, including the re-election race of U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney. One of the nation’s bluest states, New York became an unexpected opportunity for Republicans due to voter dissatisfaction and a more favorable political map.
Election Day 2022: Malliotakis defeats Rose in rematch for 11th Congressional district
Republican Nicole Malliotakis has won reelection to the U.S. House in New York's 11th Congressional District.
How Mayor Adams Responded To A New Jersey Terrorist Threat
A credible terrorist threat in New Jersey made by an unnamed individual caught the attention of the mayor’s office in New York City and the New York Police Department last week. The mayor, Eric Adams, and his team quickly brought together approximately 250 leaders of the Jewish community via...
State legislative elections spell disappointment for Brooklyn Democrats
Democratic Assembly Member Mathylde Frontus is facing down the very real possibility of losing her southern Brooklyn seat to Republican challenger Alec Brook-Krasny, trailing the former state legislator by fewer than 1,000 votes. But unlike some Brooklyn Democrats involved in party politics, Frontus is adamant that she’s not pointing fingers...
UPDATE NAACP Bronx Branch to Voters: “Take Your Souls to the Polls & Vote Full Ballot”
In the final days of the 2022 election season, the Bronx branch of the NAACP continues asking senior female voters to lead Bronx voters away from what they say is a disempowering habit of partial ballot voting. NAACP representatives say partial ballot voting is when voters do not vote in...
Democrats in Southern Brooklyn: ‘Our Party Didn’t Even Put Up a Fight’
The red wave that fell short nationally and statewide engulfed Democrats in south Brooklyn on Tuesday, with Republicans close to claiming multiple seats in the state Senate and Assembly. Even as Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, beat Republican Lee Zeldin in Brooklyn by 42 points, she lost in Bensonhurst, a...
Thousands cast their ballots in early voting, more expected Tuesday
As voters head to the polls Tuesday, they'll be adding to the already thousands of votes that have been cast since the start of early voting.
Democrats Claim Victories in State Campaigns
Voters turned out in heavy numbers throughout the day Tuesday, choosing a range of candiates from governor to county clerk. Because of the September cyberattack on the Suffolk County website, county election results will be reported at https://nyenr.elections.ny.gov/ But results from Suffolk County were delayed Read More ...
NYC voters back racial justice ballot proposals by wide margins
Protests in New York after George Floyd's murder by Minneapolis police in 2020 set the stage for the racial justice ballot questions decided by city voters Tuesday. A new office of racial equity will lead an effort to make New York City work for all its residents. [ more › ]
Midterms bring big voter turnout in NYC as Hochul, Zeldin duke it out at ballot box
New Yorkers came out in force Tuesday to cast their votes in the heated gubernatorial election and a slew of other vital midterm contests. More than 1.4 million votes had been cast in the Big Apple alone as of 6 p.m., according to the city Board of Elections, with polling stations set to remain open until 9 p.m. and about 85,000 absentee ballots scanned and validated. Deep-blue New York City ...
Brooklyn Voter Turnout Highest of all New York City Boroughs
Turnout for the midterm election was strong and steady in Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill and Downtown Brooklyn by midday on Tuesday. The polling site at 101 Clark St. in Brooklyn Heights was busy all morning, a poll […] Click here to view original web page at brooklyneagle.com.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul sees her support plummet among Orthodox Jews
One could circle Brooklyn’s Edward R. Murrow High School for blocks on Tuesday. There were no political activists handing out campaign material. A truck with inaudible speakers passed the school’s polling place once in a four-hour window. Neighborhood residents could be forgiven for not realizing an election was taking place.
