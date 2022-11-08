Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Fox 59
Tracking temperature tumble into the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning clear and cold with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We have another warm day on top with highs in the 70s that continue into Thursday. Temperatures are going to tumble this weekend with the possibility of even some flurries in Indy!
WISH-TV
Tremendous weather through midweek, winterlike temps to follow
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are set to work in warmer air starting Wednesday, but this warmup will be short-lived. The pattern change that is set to arrive by the end of the week will eventually yield winterlike temperatures. Tuesday night: Chilly air will settle in under mainly clear skies....
Fox 59
Sunny and seventies here while blizzard warnings are hoisted out west
The mild November just keeps rolling along as we topped 70-degrees again Wednesday. This warm streak is officially on the clock. It really is an incredible open to the month, nine days in and every day has been above normal. 71° was the official high in Indianapolis with other nearby locations going even warmer. Wednesday was 16-degees above normal and the normal afternoon high for early October.
Fox 59
100-year-old snowfall record holds, sunshine today
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will be well above average for this time of year. Therefore, our 100-year-old snowfall record will hold for the day!. Record high temperature: 78° (2020) Record low temperature: 17° (1991) Record rainfall: 1.15” (2000) Record snowfall: 3.8” (1921)
Fox 59
140+-year-old rain record holds, no rain expected
INDIANAPOLIS – With sunshine and mild conditions expected today, no new records will occur today. Our record-high temperature was set just two years ago!. Record high temperature: 79° (2020) Record low temperature: 13° (1991) Record rainfall: 1.23” (1877) Record snowfall: 0.4” (1973)
Fox 59
Oliver’s Woods time-lapse project
Oliver’s Woods is a nature preserve on the north side of Indianapolis featuring 16 acres of woods, a mile of White River frontage, and much more. Now, you can take part in a cool citizen science project that will show changes to the preserve over time. White River steward with the Central Indiana Land Trust, Grace Van Kan, joined Angela to explain the project. For information about Oliver’s Woods, click here. For details on the Central Indiana Land Trust, click here.
wbiw.com
Prepare now during Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb has declared Nov. 7-13 Winter Weather Preparedness Week, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security encourages Hoosiers to plan ahead, gather resources, and be ready for winter in Indiana. Now is the time, before bad weather hits, for Hoosiers to gather the tools...
Fox 59
Living Well: Creative Ways to Use Pumpkin
For the third year in a row, Bartholomew County has broken its record for overdose deaths. Recession remains possible in 2023, IU economists …. Economists at Indiana University believe we could see a recession next year, but the economy's future isn't entirely clear. Investing in downtown Indy. Indianapolis launches campaign...
wrtv.com
Christmas Gift + Hobby Show returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier holiday tradition is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. More than 300 vendors are at the 73rd annual Christmas Gift + Hobby Show. In addition to shopping opportunities, there's also live entertainment, photos with Santa and more. The event begins Wednesday, Nov. 9 and runs...
Circle of Lights sweepstakes: Enter to win a holiday weekend in downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Enter the Downtown Indy Circle of Lights® Ultimate Holiday Sweepstakes before Nov. 20 for the chance to win an unforgettable holiday weekend Downtown!. Enjoy a two night stay from Nov. 25-27 at Hyatt House with a premier winter igloo experience. Discover the holiday magic at the Downtown Indy, Inc. Circle of Lights® presented by IBEW 481, complete with VIP access and free parking. The winner will also receive tickets to top holiday attractions including the Eiteljorg Museum's Jingle Rails, the Indiana Historical Society's Festival of Trees, Christmas at the Zoo and the Athenaeum's Christkindlmarkt. Enjoy a nice dinner Downtown courtesy of Cunningham Restaurant Group to round out each day. Enter now for your chance to win!
Don’t Miss The Drive-Thru Light Spectacular at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis
Coming back for the 2022 holiday season on November 18th, is a light show like no other, with the convivence of it being a drive-thru attraction. No need to leave the warmth and comfort of your vehicle to have some memorable Christmas entertainment. Come to the Ruoff Music Center for some holiday cheer!
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Cheerie Joy Studios
Holiday fun for the family, an original work of art for a friend, or maybe throw a holiday party! Sherman visited Cheerie Joy Studios in Beech Grove, where you can do all of the above. For more information about Cheerie Joy Studios, click here.
Veterans Day Parade a go for downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — After a two year absence, the Indianapolis Veterans Day Parade will return to downtown Friday. The parade has not been in-person since 2019, after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and last year due to adverse weather conditions. The parade will start at noon, beginning at the intersection of Michigan […]
Man in critical condition after overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a man was shot early Thursday. Officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 2300 block of Beckwith Drive around 12:40 a.m. They say an adult male was shot in the shoulder and leg while walking home from the liquor store. He was taken to an area […]
korncountry.com
Indy South Greenwood Airport recognized as 2022 Airport of the Year
GREENWOOD, Ind. — The City of Greenwood announced Thursday that Indy South Greenwood Airport has been named the 2022 Airport of the Year by Aviation Indiana. The honor recognizes efforts in economic development, aviation education, community outreach, airport promotion, safety and security, environmental improvements and aesthetics, and more. Greenwood...
Inside Indiana Business
Morrell Group opens Noblesville location
Michigan-based motion control services provider Morrell Group has opened a new facility in Noblesville. The company, which says it outgrew its location in Indianapolis, is the second tenant to join the Washington Business Park. Morrell Group is occupying about 32,000 square feet within the business complex and will employ 33...
Fox 59
Recession remains possible in 2023, IU economists say
Economists at Indiana University believe we could see a recession next year, but the economy's future isn't entirely clear. Recession remains possible in 2023, IU economists …. Economists at Indiana University believe we could see a recession next year, but the economy's future isn't entirely clear. Bartholomew Co hits overdose...
1 injured in large woods fire in Avon
A person was injured and transported to the hospital as fire crews worked to extinguish a large fire in a wooded area in Avon on Tuesday.
thedailyhoosier.com
2023 IU basketball commit Gabe Cupps will sign with Indiana on Wednesday morning
Ohio’s reigning Mr. Basketball will sign his National Letter of Intent with Indiana this week. Class of 2023 4-star point guard Gabe Cupps told The Daily Hoosier he will sign his NLI with IU at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. The early signing period runs from Nov. 9 to Nov. 16.
Southside Times
Southside high schools place in annual state finals marching band competition
The 49th Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) State Finals for High School Marching Bands were held Saturday, Nov. 5, in Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis. Center Grove High School placed 10th in the Class A category, while Greenwood Community High School placed fourth in Class B. ISSMA is proud to...
