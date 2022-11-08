ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman's home hit by a stray bullet

By James Groh
 2 days ago
On Sunday Nov. 6, multiple shots were fired from a moving car and one bullet entered Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman's house, according to a City of Milwaukee press release. There have been no reports of injuries so far.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. near the corner of West Kilbourn and North 29th Streets.

No information was provided about the reason for the shooting or if there were any suspects. Milwaukee police added that the alderman was not the target of the attack.

Alderman Bauman represents Milwaukee's 4th district and was first elected in April 2004.

Anyone with any information on this or any other case is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

