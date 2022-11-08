Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Josh Hart at the heart of Trail Blazers’ early success
Josh Hart finished dressing in the Portland Trail Blazers’ locker room following Wednesday night’s 105-95 win at the Charlotte Hornets and began talking to reporters. Just a few feet away at his locker, Damian Lillard started singing the 1977 hit song, “Brick House,” by the Commodores, but with a slight twist.
WWEEK
How the Blazers’ Dazzling Rookie Shaedon Sharpe Compares to Past Stars
Welcome to the Shaedon Sharpe experience. The Blazers have played only 10 games, but one question has already been answered: General manager Joe Cronin made the right decision selecting Sharpe with the seventh pick of this year’s NBA draft. The rookie has thrilled fans, alternating smooth stepback jumpers with...
Lillard scores 26 as Blazers overcome Hornets in Charlotte
Damian Lillard overcame a slow start to finish with 26 points on six 3-pointers and the Portland Trail Blazers beat Charlotte 105-95 Wednesday night, handing the Hornets their sixth straight loss.
Look: Blockbuster Lakers, Blazers Trade Has Been Suggested
After a 2-8 start to the 2022-23 season for the Los Lakers Lakers, talks about blowing up the current roster have reached a fevered pace. During Wednesday's episode of First Things First, NBA analyst Chris Broussard suggested a potential blockbuster trade involving star forward Anthony Davis. The Fox Sports analyst...
numberfire.com
Damian Lillard resting Thursday in Trail Blazers' second leg
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (right calf injury management) is out on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lillard played 36 minutes and looked great on Wednesday in his second game back from a four-game absence for his calf injury, but he will be rested in the latter leg of the back-to-back. Anfernee Simons will play a larger role on offense and Shaedon Sharpe (finger, probable) will likely replace Lillard in the starting lineup.
ESPN
Lillard scores 26, Blazers hand Hornets 6th straight loss
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — The Portland Trail Blazers didn't need a buzzer-beater this time. Damian Lillard overcame a slow start to finish with 26 points on six 3-pointers and the Blazers pulled away to beat Charlotte 105-95 Wednesday night, handing the Hornets their sixth straight loss. Anfernee Simons scored...
Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum square off as opponents for first time Thursday at New Orleans: ‘It’s going to be fun’
--- Not surprisingly, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum remain close friends. In fact, Lillard and his former Portland Trail Blazers teammate of 10 years exchanged text messages a couple of days before Thursday night’s matchup between the Blazers (8-3) and McCollum’s new team, the Pelicans (6-5), at the Smoothie King Center.
Donovan Mitchell continues to score big, but Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Portland Trail Blazers
A look at who is out for today's game.
numberfire.com
Shaedon Sharpe (finger) probable Thursday for Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe (finger) is probable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Damian Lillard (calf) will be rested on the second leg of the back-to-back for injury management, so Sharpe is likely going to make his fifth start of the season. The first-round rookie scored a career-high 17 points off the bench Wednesday.
Damian Lillard out for Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
So much for the much-anticipated matchup between former teammates, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Lillard has been ruled out for the Blazers’ game Thursday night at New Orleans. Apparently, he isn’t ready for back-to-back games after missing four contests with a right calf strain before returning Monday at Miami.
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Pelicans Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans.
Very Famous Person At Hornets-Heat Game
J. Cole was in an attendance at Thursday’s game between the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat.
Young helps Hawks pull away in 2nd half, beat 76ers 104-95
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 26 points, Clint Capela added 18 points with 20 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks pulled away late in the third period to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 104-95 on Thursday night. Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 26 points and 13 rebounds for his second straight double-double after missing three games with the flu. Young and Capela each had two baskets in Atlanta’s 12-0 run to close the third quarter. The Hawks led by only two points before taking an 80-66 advantage into the final period. Rookie A.J. Griffin’s 3-pointer early in the fourth extended Atlanta’s lead to 89-74.
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson (hip) out Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Keon Johnson (hip) is out on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson was previously listed as questionable for the front end of the Trail Blazers' back-to-back. After logging a season-high 31 minutes over the weekend, Johnson was a DNP-CD on Monday in the first game back for Damian Lillard (calf, probable) and Anfernee Simons (foot, probable).
CBS Sports
How to watch Hornets vs. Trail Blazers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
The Charlotte Hornets will square off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Spectrum Center. Portland will be strutting in after a win while the Hornets will be stumbling in from a loss. Charlotte came up short against the Washington Wizards on Monday, falling 108-100. The...
ESPN
New Orleans hosts conference foe Portland
Portland Trail Blazers (8-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (6-5, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Portland in a matchup of Western Conference teams. New Orleans went 25-27 in Western Conference play and 19-22 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pelicans...
ESPN
Charlotte faces Portland, seeks to halt 5-game skid
Portland Trail Blazers (7-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (3-8, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to break its five-game skid when the Hornets play Portland. Charlotte finished 43-39 overall with a 22-19 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hornets averaged...
