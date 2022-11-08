ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Hutch Post

Police ID women in Kan. hospital gun discharge incident

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating after a gun was fired inside the pediatric unit at a Wichita hospital asked the public for help to identify the women seen on security cameras. On Thursday afternoon, Wichita Police reported they had been able to learn the identity of all three. They...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Man arrested after pregnant woman is shot and loses baby

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. According to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp, Friday, November 4th at 2:40 a.m., Hutchinson Police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting.
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

One Person is in Custody Following a Home Invasion North of McPherson

MCPHERSON, Kan. – One person is in custody following a home invasion north of McPherson Wednesday morning. According to the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with McPherson Police were called around 10:30 AM to the area of 14th and Pawnee Road, where an armed male subject had entered an occupied home. The subject took food and stole a pickup, which was found a short time later several miles away.
MCPHERSON, KS
kfdi.com

Police identify three women connected to hospital incident

Wichita police say they have identified the three women involved in an incident where a shot was fired inside a hospital. Police were called to Ascension Via Christi at 929 North St. Francis around 7 p.m. Monday. They learned that a single gunshot had been fired inside the pediatric unit.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Jury: Kansas man guilty in deadly metal pipe attack

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas jury found 64-year-old David Chandler guilty of second-degree intentional murder for the beating death of a homeless man in Wichita, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. In February, police responded to a 911 call in the 600 block of N. Seneca in Wichita...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

3 identified after firearm discharged at Wichita hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department said three women sought in connection with a report of shots fired at a Wichita hospital (Via Christi St. Francis) have been identified. Police have not disclosed how the women are connected with the case. There are reports of arrests at this point.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Suspicious package closes downtown Wichita post office

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A suspicious package closed a downtown Wichita post office Wednesday. According to Wichita Police Department Sergeant Kelly O’Brien, they received a call for a suspicious package that was left at 330 W. Second St. “A man walked into the business, left a package on...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Car stolen with children inside at Wichita convenience store

Police found two children safe after the car they were in was stolen from a convenience store in south Wichita. Officers said a woman stopped at a Quik Trip location at 31st Street South and Seneca around 4 p.m. Monday to put air in her tires. A man walked up and offered to help, then he jumped in the car and drove away. Police found the car a short time later in the 3500 block of South St. Francis. The two children, both under 4 years of age, were found safe.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch PD officer injured while making Sunday arrest

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police arrested a man who injured an officer while resisting on Sunday afternoon. Officers were sent to the 300 block of East 8th just after 4 p.m. Sunday for a loud music complaint. Forty-five-year-old Gary McQueen was acting disorderly and so officers attempted to arrest him. McQueen resisted and one of the responding officers was injured.
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Two Arrested After Early Saturday Incident at a Hutchinson Bar & Grill

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two Hutchinson residents were arrested, and two others issued notices to appear in court after an early Saturday morning incident where a shot was reportedly fired. Hutchinson police were called to the Rusty Needle at 1808 North Plum in response to an altercation that began after...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Fire and inmate death under investigation at Greenwood County Jail

EUREKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two incidents that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 6, involving the Greenwood County Jail in Eureka are currently under investigation. Shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, an inmate at the jail started a fire in their cell, according to Greenwood County Sheriff Heath Samuels. Sherrif Samuels says the fire was quickly extinguished, […]
EUREKA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Alice Ackerman

A mom is asking for help with finding her daughter, who went missing more than two weeks ago. Alice Ackerman, 17, was last seen on Oct. 26, 2022, in Wichita. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Oct. 26, 2022. Age when reported missing: 17. Height then: 5’2’’. Weight...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

