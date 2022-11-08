Overseas Buildings Operations Awarded LEED® Gold for New U.S. Embassy in Maputo, Mozambique

Read full article on original website
U.S. Department of State
Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO) Begins Construction on New U.S. Consulate General in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Highlighting the deep economic, political, and cultural ties between the United States and Brazil, U.S. Consul General Jacqueline Ward joined Mayor Eduardo Paes to break ground on the new U.S. Consulate General in Rio de Janeiro. Located on a 3.7-acre parcel in the downtown neighborhood of Cidade Nova, the new...
First-of-Its-Kind Ancient Roman Watchtower Unearthed in Morocco
A Roman watchtower was uncovered by a team of Polish and Moroccan archaeologists in Morocco earlier this month. Until this discovery, it was unclear whether towers of this kind existed in this area. The tower was found at the site of El Mellali near the ancient city Volubilis, along the southern border of the ancient Roman province. It was constructed about four miles south of the largest city in this region of Roman Africa, according to a statement from the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Morocco. “On the basis of satellite images, we selected several sites that have a common...
Nearly 1,000 migrants stranded in Med as NGOs urge Italy, Malta to help
ROME, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Three charity boats carrying almost 1,000 rescued migrants on Wednesday urged Italian or Maltese authorities to welcome them into one of their ports, saying those onboard needed urgent assistance.
BBC
Italy earthquake felt in several countries
A 5.5-magnitude earthquake off the Italian resort of Rimini has been felt across across central Italy and parts of the Balkans. Houses shook for several seconds on the Adriatic coast and there were reports of minor damage but no casualties. Schools were shut in parts of the central Marche region...
Why this southern European country is a hot place to move
With "work to live" rather than "live to work" as the unofficial lifestyle mantra, more than 1,100 miles of coastline to explore and delicious pastéis de nata all over the place, putting down roots in Portugal sounds pretty appealing.
jewishbusinessnews.com
Oldest Known Canaanite Writing Discovered on Ancient Comb in Israel
Israeli researchers from the Hebrew University discovered the earliest ever sentence written in the ancient Canaanite Language. The sentence was inscribed on an ancient ivory comb from the year 1700 BCE and says, “May this [ivory] tusk root out the lice of the hair and the beard.”. This would...
U.S. Department of State
Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman Remarks at Universidad La Salle
Deputy Secretary Sherman: Buenas tardes! It’s wonderful to be here with all of you today. I want to begin by thanking La Salle’s Maestro Francisco Flores Gamio for hosting me today, and Jose Luis Cardenas and Ana Maria Coronado for that very warm welcome. It’s really an honor to be here with all the students, and we let a few of the faculty in too. As well as to those of you who are tuning in online.
US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan
A U.S. judge in Texas has blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness
‘Determined to get her home’: President Biden hopes to get Brittney Griner released from Russia
With midterm elections in the rearview mirror, U.S. leaders are hopeful they can bring Brittney Griner home.
The Story Behind The Fairy Tale Houses, Spain
The Spanish fairy-tale houses or chalets are wonderfully charming and inhabited with artful kitsch that makes you feel like a child again. Walk through the dreamy trails, gardens, estates, and places that are worth a visit in the country.
US News and World Report
Dutch Agree to Back Italian Tax Probe Into Booking.com
MILAN (Reuters) - Two former finance chiefs at travel website Booking.com are set to be questioned after Dutch authorities agreed to cooperate with Italian prosecutors on a tax investigation, the Dutch prosecutors office confirmed to Reuters. The Italians launched their investigation in 2018 into Booking.com, which is based in the...
US News and World Report
French-Italian Fight Puts a Deal Helping Migrants in Peril
NICE, France (AP) — A deal for Europe to jointly help asylum-seekers was breaking apart Thursday in a French-Italian feud over a ship floating in the Mediterranean with its passengers and crew desperate for land. The crew of the Ocean Viking had been trying to dock since Italy’s hard-right...
thetrek.co
Pre, Pre-Departure: From Uganda to the AT
A lot of people ask me, why do you climb? Why do you traverse hills, scramble up boulders, and follow undulating paths? Why the hell would you try to hike over 2,000 miles?. Let’s go back for a second. As a child, in addition to my obsessions with rocks...
Digital Benin project reunites bronzes looted by British soldiers
Cheerfully gnashing their magnificent fangs as they stand side by side, the two bronze leopards look back on a journey that was as adventurous as it was cruelly absurd. Looted by British soldiers on a punitive expedition to the west African kingdom of Benin in 1897, the bronzes were shipped to the UK, where they spent some time guarding the fireplace of army captain George William Neville’s Weybridge home. They were later put in display at Moma in New York and bought by a French art collector – who eventually sold them back to the colonial administration in Lagos in 1952 with a considerable mark-up.
maritime-executive.com
Archaeologists Uncover Ancient Roman Ship Off Coast of Croatia
A team of marine archaeologists have uncovered a 2,000-year-old ship off the coast of Croatia near what was once the Roman port of Barbir. The wreck site was first spotted in 2021 when researchers with the International Centre for Underwater Archaeology found coins on the seabed bearing marks from the Roman era, along with a wooden board. They returned to the site last month and uncovered about 30 feet of the ship's hull on the seabed. Dating of the structure indicates that it was built in the first or second centuries AD.
cntraveler.com
Warsaw Now Boasts the Tallest Building in the European Union
A new record has been set in the European Union as Varso Tower, now the tallest building in the European Union, has been completed. Located in Warsaw, Poland, the 1,017-foot structure overtook Commerzbank Tower in Frankfurt, Germany, which previously held the record at 850 feet. Spanning 53 stories, the mixed-use building will soon house offices, restaurants, and two observation decks throughout its 753,474-square-foot space. Designed by British architectural firm Foster + Partners, the skyscraper is defined by a triple-glazed glass façade and a roughly 262-foot spire crowning the top.
Phys.org
New pterosaur species identified in sub-Saharan Africa
With wings spanning nearly 16 feet, a new species of pterosaurs has been identified from the Atlantic coast of Angola. An international team, including two vertebrate paleontologists from Southern Methodist University (SMU), named the new genus and species Epapatelo otyikokolo. This flying reptile of the dinosaur age was found in the same region of Angola as fossils from large marine animals currently on display at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History.
German official: migrants should be able to disembark ship off Italian coast
(Reuters) - Germany is in talks with Rome about the fate of rescued migrants who were stranded on a German-flagged charity vessel off the Italian coast and wants them to be given permission to disembark, a spokesperson said on Monday.
Anthony Mackie Post-Apocalyptic Thriller ‘Elevation’ Pre-Sells Out Of AFM To 25+ Territories Including France, Germany, UK, Spain, Lat Am, Korea & Australia
EXCLUSIVE: Creature feature Elevation, starring Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Morena Baccarin (Deadpool) and Maddie Hasson (Malignant), has pre-sold out of the AFM to 25+ markets for Mossbank. Currently filming in Colorado, the George Nolfi-directed post-apocalyptic action-thriller from A Quiet Place producer Brad Fuller follows a single father and two women who must venture from the safety of their home to face monstrous creatures in order to save the life of a child. Related Story What To Make Of This Year’s AFM? Related Story "Daddy Was Just Daddy To Me": Watch The First Trailer For Documentary 'My Father Muhammad Ali' — AFM Related Story Roadside Attractions, IFC...
Thousands of Looted Benin Bronzes Scattered in Museums Worldwide Are Now Listed in an Online Database
The first comprehensive online catalogue listing looted artworks from the Kingdom of Benin is now live, with the potential to profoundly impact the restitution of such items from institutions worldwide. The database, called Digital Benin, identifies the location of more than 5,000 African artifacts that have become flash points in the debate over whether Western cultural institutions should return cultural heritage taken during periods of colonization. The Benin Bronzes are a group of thousands of historic objects that were taken from the Royal Palace of Benin, in what is now Nigeria, during a violent 1897 expedition by British troops. Digital Benin...
