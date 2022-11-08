Read full article on original website
NGHTMRE Shares Seven Songs That Represent His Style, From ‘Heavy’ To ‘Melodic’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Traveling through a dreamscape of many concepts, sounds, and sensations, cross-genre producer and DJ NGHTMRE is not one to stay in a specific lane. His new album, DRMVRSE, is a perfect example, containing moments of house-shaking beats (“Threshold”), seductive grooves (“Atmosphere,” ft. UPSAHL), intricate melodies (“Love”), and jungle excitement (“Another Dose”) that weave together. Like the images your subconscious channels in those moments of your deep slumber, DRMVRSE is multi-faceted, and though moments may seem discordant, everything fits together in a cohesive experience.
Guitar World Magazine
These are the biggest-selling guitar amps of 2022 according to Reverb
So far, Reverb has revealed the best-selling guitars of 2022 and the best-selling effects pedals of 2022, with both lists highlighting just some of the trends that have made their way into the gear markets over the past 12 months. These include the continued dominance of the PRS Silver Sky,...
Taylor Swift announces more dates for The Eras Tour: See where she'll play her first live concerts since 2018
Taylor Swift fans knew all too well that their idol would soon announce a tour to complement “Midnights,” her record-setting 10th release that has commandeered radio and record charts worldwide. Swift will kick off The Eras Tour March 18 in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium. The run...
Eminem, Dolly Parton, Judas Priest, Lionel Richie Party ‘All Night Long’ at Rock Hall Induction
When Dolly Parton learned she was going to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, her first reaction was to tell her supporters not to vote for her since she saw herself as strictly a country artist. But when she walked onstage near the end of the induction ceremony Saturday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, after witnessing an incredible evening of music by artists as diverse as Eminem, Judas Priest, Lionel Richie, and Duran Duran, a beaming Parton had a very different take on the situation.
Duran Duran stumbles, Dolly Parton rolls into Rock Hall
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Lionel Richie soared. Pat Benatar roared. Duran Duran stumbled but stayed sophisticated. Eminem was Eminem. The four acts found very different ways to celebrate on Saturday night, but all can now forever say they're Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. So are Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Harry Belafonte, Judas Priest and Dolly Parton, who gave the honor an enthusiastic embrace after temporarily turning it down.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dr. Dre Inducts Eminem Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Eminem was inducted into the Hall of Fame along with Dolly Parton, Pat Benatar, and others. There’s been a lot of people celebrating Eminem recently. The “Lose Yourself” rapper celebrated the 20th anniversary of 8 Mile, and released a deluxe version of the motion picture soundtrack. Em also turned 50 last month, and received a whole slew of birthday wishes.
Watch Jethro Tull, Soft Machine and Lemmy in wild French TV London special from 1969
This rediscovered documentary on London's music scene features some formidable performances
Epica’s The Alchemy Project: symphonic metallers take a turn for the unexpected with left-field friends
Album review: symphonic metal A-listers Epica get on down with some unexpected guests on The Alchemy Project
Top 25 Doom Metal Albums of All Time
During Black Sabbath's rise in the '70s, there was no foretelling the immeasurable impact those four from Birmingham, England, could have had. Universally credited with inventing heavy metal, Black Sabbath's riff-intensive sound also wielded a major influence in the development of doom metal. The genre is expansive, encompassing a myriad...
Jack Antonoff Offers Taylor Swift Art Bro Reassurance on ‘Anti-Hero’ Bleachers Remix
Jack Antonoff’s mission to transform Taylor Swift into Bleachers is almost complete. The singer’s close collaborator joined her on a newly recorded arrangement of Midnights single “Anti-Hero,” this time bringing his band into the fold for a conversational, dual perspective rendition that channels the production style Antonoff usually saves for his own recording sessions.
iheart.com
Music: Slipknot Announces A New Direction.
Heavy metal group Slipknot is changing course 27 years after the band’s formation. Following their newest album, “The End, So Far,” Slipknot co-founder Shawn “Clown” Crahan has revealed the album is the band’s final release with long-time label Roadrunner Records. Clown added that Slipknot would be fully independent moving forward.
Sam Smith Reveals ‘Gloria’ Tracklist, Enlists Ed Sheeran, Jessie Reyez as Featured Collaborators
Sam Smith has enlisted a slate of collaborators for their fourth studio album Gloria, set for release on Jan. 27. Ed Sheeran, Jessie Reyez, Koffee, and Kim Petras, are all set to make appearances on the album, the newly shared tracklist revealed Thursday. The 13-track record will highlight certain featured artists more than once. Reyez, who worked with Smith as a co-writer and vocalist on Calvin Harris’ “Promises,” will lend her voice to a track titled “Perfect” early on the album. She appears again further down, this time alongside Jamaican songstress Koffee on “Gimme.” Sheeran shows up at the very end,...
Lizzo Is Always ‘Chasing the Music‘ in Trailer for New Doc ‘Love, Lizzo’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Lizzo offers an in-depth look at her remarkable rise to pop superstardom and her creative process in the new trailer for the upcoming documentary, Love, Lizzo, premiering Nov. 24 on HBO Max. In the first moments of the clip, Lizzo states the one constant in her career and life: “I’m always chasing the music.” That was certainly true when she was growing up, though she goes on to admit — amidst archival footage of her younger days — that it...
Elton John’s Best Albums
British rock icon Elton John is one of the most prolific and enduring musicians in history. Born Reginald Dwight in England in 1947, the piano-playing John burst onto the music scene just as the Beatles were breaking up in 1969. More than 50 years later, he teamed with pop star Dua Lipa for a remake […]
Guns N’ Roses Releases New Version of Classic Hit ‘November Rain’: LISTEN
Who says you can’t make a classic even better? Well, not the iconic band Guns ‘N Roses, that’s for sure! This year, the legendary rockers are revamping one of their biggest hits of all time, November Rain. It’s a wildly impressive addition to the band’s library as it brings an even livelier and more moving sound to the fan-favorite hit. Well over thirty years after the song’s original release.
