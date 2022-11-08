Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry Wants The Warriors To Make Changes If They Want To Be A Serious Team
Stephen Curry urges the Golden State Warriors to make some changes in their game after almost losing the game against the Sacramento Kings.
More controversy: Kings coach Mike Brown cries foul after loss to Golden State Warriors
Here’s what Kings coach Mike Brown said after his team suffered another controversial loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday.
Draymond Green On Stephen Curry's 47-Point Explosion Against The Kings: "It Was Very Game 4 NBA Finals To Me."
Draymond Green compared Stephen Curry's heroics against the Kings with his legendary performance against the Celtics in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals.
NBC Sports
Kerr explains Warriors' adjusted rotations in win over Kings
For several days, Steve Kerr hinted at changes to the Warriors' rotations and he finally got to unveil them against the Kings at Chase Center on Monday. Needless to say, despite the Warriors' 116-113 win over the Kings, Kerr and the coaching staff still have a lot of things to sort out.
ESPN
Curry scores 47, Warriors beat Kings to end 5-game skid
SAN FRANCISCO -- — Stephen Curry scored a season-high 47 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 116-113 on Monday night to snap a five-game losing streak. “Steph was breathtaking,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He’s one of the greatest players of...
NBC Sports
Furious Steph gets tech for yelling at ref after no-call
Steph Curry was heated in the Warriors' (4-7) 116-113 win over the Kings (3-6) on Monday night and rightfully so. Midway through the third quarter of the Warriors' game against the Kings at Chase Center, Curry drove by Malik Monk, stopped and banked in a tough jumper. Monk came down on Curry, sending the reigning NBA Finals MVP crashing to the ground.
Steph Curry scores 47 as Warriors eke out win vs. Kings
Stephen Curry took the Golden State Warriors’ five-game losing streak into his own hands Monday night, exploding for a season-high
NBC Sports
Steph's 47-point masterpiece saves Warriors, but issues remain
SAN FRANCISCO – In the moments after he rescued the Warriors from an epic meltdown of their own making, Stephen Curry met Draymond Green on the Chase Center floor for a long embrace that told a short story. Survival. Relief. Joy. The End. For now. Curry’s superman act, which...
Here's What Steve Kerr Said About Draymond Green On Thursday
Steve Kerr was asked about Draymond Green at Thursday’s media availability.
Steph Curry Makes History vs. Sacramento Kings
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry keeps making history
NBC Sports
Poole: Brace for Warriors ugliness that even Steph can't prevent
The Warriors' dreary state was vividly illustrated Monday night, when they stepped onto their home court with a show of energy, determined to rinse a 0-5 road trip, and needed four minutes of perfect shooting to do it. If Stephen Curry or Andrew Wiggins or Draymond Green miss any of...
The reason Warriors’ two-way guys are getting major burn, per Steve Kerr
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been tinkering with his lineup of late as he tries his best to get the defending champs out of the slump they are currently in. One of these tactics includes more playing time for the team’s two-way players in Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb.
NBC Sports
Steph, Kerr confident JP will snap out of early-season 'funk'
Coming off a breakout season in his third year in the NBA, Jordan Poole made a splash in the league and was rewarded for his Poole Party efforts with a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Warriors. But that same confident young guard has yet to be seen on...
NBC Sports
Draymond compares Steph's takeover vs. Kings to Finals Game 4
What Steph Curry did Monday night at Chase Center was special. So special, in fact, that teammate Draymond Green saw similarities from Curry's 47-point effort in the Warriors' 116-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings to the all-time performance that took all the gas out of the Boston Celtics in June.
NBC Sports
Steph carrying Warriors again is heroic, but it's not sustainable
SAN FRANCISCO -- Breathtaking, sensational, otherworldly. Throw a handful of words into a hat and pick them one by one. None would match what Steph Curry did Monday night, willing the Warriors to a 116-113 win at Chase Center over the Sacramento Kings. Now comes the downside to his heroics.
