San Francisco, CA

NBC Sports

Kerr explains Warriors' adjusted rotations in win over Kings

For several days, Steve Kerr hinted at changes to the Warriors' rotations and he finally got to unveil them against the Kings at Chase Center on Monday. Needless to say, despite the Warriors' 116-113 win over the Kings, Kerr and the coaching staff still have a lot of things to sort out.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

Curry scores 47, Warriors beat Kings to end 5-game skid

SAN FRANCISCO -- — Stephen Curry scored a season-high 47 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 116-113 on Monday night to snap a five-game losing streak. “Steph was breathtaking,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He’s one of the greatest players of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Furious Steph gets tech for yelling at ref after no-call

Steph Curry was heated in the Warriors' (4-7) 116-113 win over the Kings (3-6) on Monday night and rightfully so. Midway through the third quarter of the Warriors' game against the Kings at Chase Center, Curry drove by Malik Monk, stopped and banked in a tough jumper. Monk came down on Curry, sending the reigning NBA Finals MVP crashing to the ground.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph's 47-point masterpiece saves Warriors, but issues remain

SAN FRANCISCO – In the moments after he rescued the Warriors from an epic meltdown of their own making, Stephen Curry met Draymond Green on the Chase Center floor for a long embrace that told a short story. Survival. Relief. Joy. The End. For now. Curry’s superman act, which...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

NBA Twitter goes wild as Paul George, Clippers halt Cavs’ win streak with miracle comeback

The Los Angeles Clippers entered Monday night’s game against the streaking Cleveland Cavaliers in need of a victory after losing the first game of a back-to-back against the Utah Jazz, now owners of the Western Conference’s best record after dispatching the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the Clippers appeared destined to lose their second game in as many nights in spite of Paul George’s best efforts after they went down by 13, 111-98, with five minutes left to go in the contest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Poole: Brace for Warriors ugliness that even Steph can't prevent

The Warriors' dreary state was vividly illustrated Monday night, when they stepped onto their home court with a show of energy, determined to rinse a 0-5 road trip, and needed four minutes of perfect shooting to do it. If Stephen Curry or Andrew Wiggins or Draymond Green miss any of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph, Kerr confident JP will snap out of early-season 'funk'

Coming off a breakout season in his third year in the NBA, Jordan Poole made a splash in the league and was rewarded for his Poole Party efforts with a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Warriors. But that same confident young guard has yet to be seen on...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond compares Steph's takeover vs. Kings to Finals Game 4

What Steph Curry did Monday night at Chase Center was special. So special, in fact, that teammate Draymond Green saw similarities from Curry's 47-point effort in the Warriors' 116-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings to the all-time performance that took all the gas out of the Boston Celtics in June.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

SFGate

