Booker delivered 32 points (12-23 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 129-117 win over the Timberwolves. Cameron Payne might have gotten the starting nod at point guard, but Booker was the primary ball-handler with Chris Paul (heel) sidelined and it showed, as the 10-assist tally was a season-high mark for him. Booker has now scored at least 30 points in five of his 11 appearances this season, and if he's already one of the best guards in the league across all fantasy formats, he's going to be even better while Paul remains sidelined, which might be the case again Friday in a road matchup against the Magic.

9 HOURS AGO