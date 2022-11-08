ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

FDNY EMT indicted for stealing debit card from patient, 79, during 'medical crisis': DA

By Brian Brant
1010WINS
1010WINS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IMCtu_0j37pGxt00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — An FDNY EMT was indicted by a Queens grand jury for allegedly swiping a patient's debit card from her purse and using it to purchase champagne and food, the borough's district attorney said Tuesday.

Robert Marshall, 29, was arraigned Monday on a 12-count indictment charging him with second-degree forgery, first-degree falsifying business records, fourth-degree grand larceny, among other crimes.

According to the charges, Marshall entered Barbara Faison's home in Springfield Gardens, close to Edgewood Avenue and 230th Avenue, on Aug. 8 around 9 a.m. while working as an FDNY EMT.

Several days after being transported to a local hospital for treatment, Faison returned home and realized that a red debit card was missing from her wallet.

According to the criminal complaint, Marshall was seen on video surveillance at a liquor store on 20th Avenue in Queens on Aug. 8 around 6:48 p.m. buying two bottles of Moet champagne with a red debit card. The same debit card was also used to make purchases at a brick oven pizzeria, a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant, a Key Food grocery store and a laundromat.

"This first responder allegedly used the medical crisis of a senior citizen as an opportunity to steal and indulge himself," said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. "When those tasked with helping New Yorkers abuse their positions of trust and hurt New Yorkers, they will be held accountable."

Queens Supreme Court Justice Toni Cimino set Marshall's return date for Dec. 16. If convicted, he faces up to 7 years in prison.

