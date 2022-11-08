A Guide To The Iroquois Tribe: Location, Population, and More. The Iroquois are a group of North American and Turtle Island native people. In its most precise sense, “Iroquois” does not relate to a people but rather to their language. Before the Europeans came, there were five different groups of Iroquois. The five Iroquois tribes spent a lot of time and energy fighting each other until the early 1500s. Legend says that around this time, they realized what they had done wrong and joined together to form a powerful confederation. There were likely other tribes that shared this language but were not part of the Confederacy.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO