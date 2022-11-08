ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Studies suggest that Native Americans have Chinese ancestors

Recent studies have found that all the Native Americans that have been living in the Americas originally originated in China. This theory came into popularity after the remains of an ancient human found in a cave in China closely resembled the DNA of Native Americans today.
A Guide To The Iroquois Tribe: Location, Population, and More

A Guide To The Iroquois Tribe: Location, Population, and More. The Iroquois are a group of North American and Turtle Island native people. In its most precise sense, “Iroquois” does not relate to a people but rather to their language. Before the Europeans came, there were five different groups of Iroquois. The five Iroquois tribes spent a lot of time and energy fighting each other until the early 1500s. Legend says that around this time, they realized what they had done wrong and joined together to form a powerful confederation. There were likely other tribes that shared this language but were not part of the Confederacy.
Archaeologists Say They Can Verify The Biblical Accounts Of Military Campaigns- Army of Hazael Was Responsible For Some

A study was recently published in the journal of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences indicating that Israeli scientists and archaeologists are a step closer to being able to 'prove' the historical accuracy of the Bible. Archaeomagnetic dating is being utilized to accomplish specific dating of military conquest destruction layers remaining following destruction by fire. [ii]
Biblical stories of military events in kingdoms of Israel, Judah really did happen, archaeologists show

TEL AVIV, Israel — Biblical stories of military campaigns against the kingdoms of Israel and Judah appear to be more than just legendary stories, according to the latest scientific research. Researchers in Israel say ancient Egyptians, Arameans, Assyrians, and Babylonians really waged these battles. The team found evidence of these historical events in burnt remnants from 21 archaeological sites.
The Hidden History of America’s Cemeteries

Journalist GREG MELVILLE says the 144,000 cemeteries across America are time capsules of the country’s past, rich with history but often overlooked. In a new book, he explores graveyards from Colonial Jamestown to the Philadelphia region’s Laurel Hill and what they reveal about religion, race, identity, imagination and more.
Nintendo and mobile studio DeNA are forming a new company

Nintendo has announced that it is collaborating with mobile game developer DeNA to establish a new joint venture company called Nintendo Systems Co. Ltd. According to the establishment notice written by Nintendo on Tuesday, the Nintendo Systems Co. Ltd. will be a subsidiary since Nintendo is contributing 80% of the capital required to run it. It will be focused on research and development, as well as “operations to strengthen the digitalization of Nintendo’s business.” It will also work to create “value-added services” that Nintendo says will reinforce its relationship with its customers.
Rare Photographs Reveal the Honorable History of Japan’s Samurai

Japan’s samurai were among the most powerful warriors of their time, rising through the ranks of society to become rulers in their own right. Not only were they fierce fighters, scholars and protectors in Feudal Japan, they were also leaders who helped shaped the country into what we know it to be today.
Twitter begins rollout of new gray check marks only to abruptly remove them

In the middle of writing an article about Twitter’s initial rollout of a new gray check mark verification badge, we noticed something odd: Twitter accounts that had the new gray check marks only minutes earlier were suddenly without them again. So what happened?. Elon Musk apparently happened. Mere hours...

