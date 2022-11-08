ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Is Changing Its Password Policy And Subscribers Are Losing It

If you share a Netflix account outside of one household, take note— beginning in early 2023, the streaming service will start charging fees for password sharing, as it recently announced this month. Netflix is starting a system— as CNET reports— that will add fees for “extra member” subaccounts (when more people outside of one household use the membership). Here’s everything we know:
The first ever Netflix original series is leaving the platform next month

Streaming’s golden age is upon us, but not even Netflix’s original series can guarantee their place on the service with its first-ever original getting kicked off the platform. Norwegian-American coproduction Lilyhammer will soon disappear to the mists of time with the series facing its final days on Netflix...
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 8

Today is Election Day and the people have voted! The Peripheral, the sci-fi series produced by the creators of Westworld and starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a VR gamer who finds an alternate reality (or something, it's puzzling!), is president of Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Peter Capaldi's thriller The Devil's Hour surged up to the third spot, as Harry Styles' My Policeman drops down to No. 4. Things should stay relatively unchanged over the next few days until the weekend, when Emily Blunt's new Western The English premieres.
The English (2022 series) Amazon Prime Video, Emily Blunt, trailer, release date

America, 1890. Pawnee scout Eli Whipp and English aristocrat Cornelia Locke are thrown together as they both seek to right the wrongs of their pasts. Startattle.com – The English | Amazon Prime Video. Network: Amazon Prime Video. Release date: November 11, 2022 at 12am EST. Cast:. – Emily Blunt...
Judaism and Israeli heritage front and center on Netflix show

When it comes to finding your soulmate, putting all your eggs in one basket on a reality TV show seems like a recipe for disaster. But for Alexa Alfia, who is appearing in the third season of the hit Netflix show “Love Is Blind,” a key ingredient in romantic success is an adventurous palate.
Amazon Adds New Content and Features for Prime Members

Amazon has expanded the amount of music, podcasts and features available on Amazon Music at no additional cost to Prime subscribers. The number of songs available to Prime members on Amazon Music has been boosted from 2 million to 100 million. The songs can be streamed ad-free, the company said Tuesday (Nov. 1) in a press release.
Which Streaming Services Should You Cancel This Month? Not Netflix

OK, we know, we know. This is the month Netflix launches its ad-based subscription for $7. But you only get one stream with that, and prices on the other plans are not changing. With that said, it's a service you want to rock with this November for sure, especially with House of the Dragon, Rings of Power and She-Hulk already wrapped.
What's new on Amazon Prime Video in November 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" may be done for the season, but Amazon Prime Video still...
The Ultimate Guide to What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, and More in November 2022

Remember learning about cornucopias every November in school? This is what they were talking about. There's an abundance of good TV in this month's lineup, starting with the high-profile release of the new season of The Crown. Yellowstone fans are feasting especially well in November, with the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5 and the debut of the new Taylor Sheridan series Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone. Plus, Emily Blunt gets in on the Western action with Prime Video's The English.
The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch

I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
