Today is Election Day and the people have voted! The Peripheral, the sci-fi series produced by the creators of Westworld and starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a VR gamer who finds an alternate reality (or something, it's puzzling!), is president of Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Peter Capaldi's thriller The Devil's Hour surged up to the third spot, as Harry Styles' My Policeman drops down to No. 4. Things should stay relatively unchanged over the next few days until the weekend, when Emily Blunt's new Western The English premieres.

2 DAYS AGO