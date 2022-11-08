‘We want revenge.’ Jesuit enters postseason Holy War with confidence, momentum

By Mitchell Forde | Photo by Naji Saker

Historically, Jesuit has owned the first round of the state playoffs. Entering Friday’s matchup against 13-seed Tigard, the fourth-seeded Crusaders had won 30 of 32 postseason openers under longtime head coach Ken Potter.

Even though the first-round format looked different this season with Class 6A splitting into two 16-team brackets instead of one 32-team tournament , it didn’t take long to see that the result for Jesuit would be the same.

The Crusaders needed just three minutes to display their dominance in all three phases of the game.

Senior Garrett Speer returned the opening kickoff to midfield. Jesuit found the end zone four plays later, with star running back Payton Roth scoring from 15 yards. On Tigard’s first possession, the Crusaders defense forced a three-and-out. Speer blocked the Tigers’ punt and the ball bounced through the back of the end zone for a safety.

The Crusaders cruised to a 42-6 win. Potter made starting fast a point of emphasis for his team in the days leading up to the game. Doing so was especially important Friday considering the gusting wind and pouring rain made passing the ball difficult.

“We talked about it beforehand, to come out and have the kind of start that takes momentum away from another team,” Potter said. “And we went down the field and blocked a punt, so that was a really good punt to get the momentum on our side.”

Jesuit never relinquished the momentum. Quarterback Jacob Hutchinson connected with tight end Patrick Kelley for a 28-yard touchdown, and Roth, the state’s second-leading rusher , scored again to make the score 22-0.

If there were any remaining hope for a Tigard comeback, it was extinguished when a bad snap on a Tigard fourth-and-one resulted in a turnover on downs. Hutchinson found Kelley again on the next play for a 32-yard score. On the first play of the ensuing Tigard drive, Jesuit forced and recovered a fumble — one of four takeaways for the Crusaders defense. Kicker Kadyn Butcher made a 37-yard field goal on the final play of the first half to give Jesuit a 32-0 lead at the break.

By that point, the chatter in the press box had already shifted from the matchup unfolding on the field to Jesuit’s next test.

With Central Catholic putting together a similarly dominant performance in its postseason opener, a 63-6 win over South Medford, it became clear that the rivalry known as the Holy War would be renewed — and once again in the postseason.

Central Catholic and Jesuit used to meet every season, but the series ended after 2019 . Last year, however, the two perennial powers faced off in the state semifinals, with the Rams winning 35-28 on their way to their second consecutive state title .

“That’s a big source of motivation,” Kelley said of Jesuit’s season-ending loss to Central Catholic. “Last year, just with our seniors and everyone, that was a really tough loss.”

“That’s definitely going to be motivation for this game,” said Roth. “We want revenge.”

The two-time defending state champions have looked as dominant as ever of late. Central Catholic’s only loss of the season came to California powerhouse St. John Bosco in Week 2 . The Rams have won all eight matchups against Oregon competition this season by an average of 46.5 points.

But there’s reason for optimism that the Crusaders can avenge last year’s defeat. The game will be played at Jesuit’s Cronin Field rather than at Hillsboro Stadium, for one thing. And the Crusaders enter the matchup firing on all cylinders. Central Catholic coach Steve Pyne acknowledged via phone that “this will be the best team we’ve faced since Bosco.”

Jesuit has won seven in a row, as well, with six of those wins coming by 30 or more points. The victory over Tigard might have been the Crusaders’ most complete performance of the season.

With Roth, who missed the final game of the regular season because of illness, back in the backfield, Jesuit ran the ball effectively, as usual. That opened opportunities for Hutchinson to make a few big plays through the air. Both of his touchdown passes to Kelley came off play action.

“Our regular season, we were kind of keeping a few things in our back pocket and seeing what people were going to give us,” Kelley said. “We saw they were leaving people open on the outside, so those play actions were wide open.”

The Jesuit defense, meanwhile, smothered the Tigard offense. The Tigers’ first four drives netted negative-10 yards. Until its final possession of the game, when Jesuit had removed its starters, Tigard mustered just two first downs.

“I think their communication has been really good, and (they’re) getting into the right coverages and doing the right things up front,” Potter said of his defense. “And they fly to the football well. So, I think they’re well-coached as far as knowing what to expect, and we were pleased with the way they played.”

Jesuit made a few big plays on special teams, too. Despite the wind and rain, Butcher made a couple of long field goals, the second from 49 yards.

“That’s a really great kick,” Potter said. “And he had one into the wind that was a really good kick, too. So, I mean, that’s neat going into the next round with confidence.”

In the minutes following Jesuit’s win, the team’s focus was already shifting forward. Potter said he would start watching Central Catholic film as soon as Friday night. His players talked excitedly about the chance to play the Rams with a trip to the state semifinals on the line. Even though Central Catholic has won 21 consecutive games against Oregon opponents, Jesuit isn’t intimidated.

“We’re waiting to see them in the playoffs,” Kelley said. “We want to see them; we don’t want to avoid them. And it’s a rivalry we really look forward to.”

There’s some debate about whether that word Kelley used — rivalry — can still be applied to Central Catholic and Jesuit. Can two teams that don’t play in the regular season really be rivals?

Pyne brushed aside the idea that playing the Crusaders will make the stakes any higher on Friday night.

“It just means that you’ve advanced in the playoffs and you’re playing a good team,” he said. “I think for the alumni and community and stuff like that it’s a big deal, you know, the rivalry and blah blah blah. But once the ball is kicked off, it’s just two high school teams playing each other that want to get to the semifinals.”

Jesuit, on the other hand, is embracing the matchup. After spending the past year thinking about a season-ending loss to the Rams, the Crusaders are eager for redemption.

“They’re a very, very good football team,” Potter said. “And so, it’ll be a typical battle when we play each other. Last year when we played them in the playoffs, I think that was the closest game they had with anybody in the playoffs, and it would be really nice if this is the closest game they have in the playoffs, but we’re on top.”