ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

‘We want revenge.’ Jesuit enters postseason Holy War with confidence, momentum

By Mitchell Forde
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SJR7k_0j37oRgF00

By Mitchell Forde | Photo by Naji Saker

Historically, Jesuit has owned the first round of the state playoffs. Entering Friday’s matchup against 13-seed Tigard, the fourth-seeded Crusaders had won 30 of 32 postseason openers under longtime head coach Ken Potter.

Even though the first-round format looked different this season with Class 6A splitting into two 16-team brackets instead of one 32-team tournament , it didn’t take long to see that the result for Jesuit would be the same.

The Crusaders needed just three minutes to display their dominance in all three phases of the game.

Senior Garrett Speer returned the opening kickoff to midfield. Jesuit found the end zone four plays later, with star running back Payton Roth scoring from 15 yards. On Tigard’s first possession, the Crusaders defense forced a three-and-out. Speer blocked the Tigers’ punt and the ball bounced through the back of the end zone for a safety.

The Crusaders cruised to a 42-6 win. Potter made starting fast a point of emphasis for his team in the days leading up to the game. Doing so was especially important Friday considering the gusting wind and pouring rain made passing the ball difficult.

“We talked about it beforehand, to come out and have the kind of start that takes momentum away from another team,” Potter said. “And we went down the field and blocked a punt, so that was a really good punt to get the momentum on our side.”

Jesuit never relinquished the momentum. Quarterback Jacob Hutchinson connected with tight end Patrick Kelley for a 28-yard touchdown, and Roth, the state’s second-leading rusher , scored again to make the score 22-0.

If there were any remaining hope for a Tigard comeback, it was extinguished when a bad snap on a Tigard fourth-and-one resulted in a turnover on downs. Hutchinson found Kelley again on the next play for a 32-yard score. On the first play of the ensuing Tigard drive, Jesuit forced and recovered a fumble — one of four takeaways for the Crusaders defense. Kicker Kadyn Butcher made a 37-yard field goal on the final play of the first half to give Jesuit a 32-0 lead at the break.

By that point, the chatter in the press box had already shifted from the matchup unfolding on the field to Jesuit’s next test.

With Central Catholic putting together a similarly dominant performance in its postseason opener, a 63-6 win over South Medford, it became clear that the rivalry known as the Holy War would be renewed — and once again in the postseason.

Central Catholic and Jesuit used to meet every season, but the series ended after 2019 . Last year, however, the two perennial powers faced off in the state semifinals, with the Rams winning 35-28 on their way to their second consecutive state title .

“That’s a big source of motivation,” Kelley said of Jesuit’s season-ending loss to Central Catholic. “Last year, just with our seniors and everyone, that was a really tough loss.”

“That’s definitely going to be motivation for this game,” said Roth. “We want revenge.”

The two-time defending state champions have looked as dominant as ever of late. Central Catholic’s only loss of the season came to California powerhouse St. John Bosco in Week 2 . The Rams have won all eight matchups against Oregon competition this season by an average of 46.5 points.

But there’s reason for optimism that the Crusaders can avenge last year’s defeat. The game will be played at Jesuit’s Cronin Field rather than at Hillsboro Stadium, for one thing. And the Crusaders enter the matchup firing on all cylinders. Central Catholic coach Steve Pyne acknowledged via phone that “this will be the best team we’ve faced since Bosco.”

Jesuit has won seven in a row, as well, with six of those wins coming by 30 or more points. The victory over Tigard might have been the Crusaders’ most complete performance of the season.

With Roth, who missed the final game of the regular season because of illness, back in the backfield, Jesuit ran the ball effectively, as usual. That opened opportunities for Hutchinson to make a few big plays through the air. Both of his touchdown passes to Kelley came off play action.

“Our regular season, we were kind of keeping a few things in our back pocket and seeing what people were going to give us,” Kelley said. “We saw they were leaving people open on the outside, so those play actions were wide open.”

The Jesuit defense, meanwhile, smothered the Tigard offense. The Tigers’ first four drives netted negative-10 yards. Until its final possession of the game, when Jesuit had removed its starters, Tigard mustered just two first downs.

“I think their communication has been really good, and (they’re) getting into the right coverages and doing the right things up front,” Potter said of his defense. “And they fly to the football well. So, I think they’re well-coached as far as knowing what to expect, and we were pleased with the way they played.”

Jesuit made a few big plays on special teams, too. Despite the wind and rain, Butcher made a couple of long field goals, the second from 49 yards.

“That’s a really great kick,” Potter said. “And he had one into the wind that was a really good kick, too. So, I mean, that’s neat going into the next round with confidence.”

In the minutes following Jesuit’s win, the team’s focus was already shifting forward. Potter said he would start watching Central Catholic film as soon as Friday night. His players talked excitedly about the chance to play the Rams with a trip to the state semifinals on the line. Even though Central Catholic has won 21 consecutive games against Oregon opponents, Jesuit isn’t intimidated.

“We’re waiting to see them in the playoffs,” Kelley said. “We want to see them; we don’t want to avoid them. And it’s a rivalry we really look forward to.”

There’s some debate about whether that word Kelley used — rivalry — can still be applied to Central Catholic and Jesuit. Can two teams that don’t play in the regular season really be rivals?

Pyne brushed aside the idea that playing the Crusaders will make the stakes any higher on Friday night.

“It just means that you’ve advanced in the playoffs and you’re playing a good team,” he said. “I think for the alumni and community and stuff like that it’s a big deal, you know, the rivalry and blah blah blah. But once the ball is kicked off, it’s just two high school teams playing each other that want to get to the semifinals.”

Jesuit, on the other hand, is embracing the matchup. After spending the past year thinking about a season-ending loss to the Rams, the Crusaders are eager for redemption.

“They’re a very, very good football team,” Potter said. “And so, it’ll be a typical battle when we play each other. Last year when we played them in the playoffs, I think that was the closest game they had with anybody in the playoffs, and it would be really nice if this is the closest game they have in the playoffs, but we’re on top.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

AAC opponents announced for next four Years

USF Football Receives Future American Athletic Conference Home and Away Opponents. Future opponents and sites for 2023-2026 announced as conference welcomes Charlotte, FAU, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA starting in 2023. TAMPA, NOV. 9, 2022– The USF Football program received its slate of American Athletic Conference home and away...
TAMPA, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pasco County Prep Football Super 7 Poll

The Pasco County prep football regular season is now officially over and a county record seven teams have reached the postseason. The playoffs begin this week with plenty of interesting matchups across the board. The Pasco County Prep Football "Super 7" Poll is voted on by Suncoast News correspondents Andy...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Scorebook Live

Polk County football playoff preview

This year 11 teams from Polk County qualified for the FHSAA regional playoffs scheduled to begin Friday. Of that group, Bartow, Fort Meade, Frostproof, Lakeland and Victory Christian have won FHSAA state championships since the playoffs began in 1963. Lakeland leads the way with seven state ...
POLK COUNTY, FL
247Sports

Kelly outlines USF's upcoming football coach search

TAMPA — Exactly two seconds after USF Associate Athletics Director of Communication Brian Siegrist introduced Bulls Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly on Tuesday, questions regarding potential candidates for the vacant head football coach position were fired. The candidate in question was Jon Gruden, the embattled ex-NFL head coach...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Fans Are Suggesting Scott Frost For A New Head Coaching Job

Earlier this college football season, Nebraska fired Scott Frost. It didn't take very long for him to get linked to another job opening. According to some reports, Frost is in contention for the USF job. The program fired Jeff Scott this past Sunday after a loss to Temple. There are...
TAMPA, FL
opencampusmedia.org

University of Tampa announces major Morsani family gift for honors college

The University of Tampa on Monday announced a donation from local philanthropists Frank and Carol Morsani, calling it one of the largest gifts in school history. The funds will be used to benefit the honors college, the school said. A spokesperson said the private university’s policy is to not disclose gift amounts.
TAMPA, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Florida

Hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples of this Chicago-born chain, which serves them in retro digs. While hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples, Portillo's also serves beer. The food is fresh, and the quaint ambiance is fun. If you're in Brandon, Florida, and want...
BRANDON, FL
Orlando Weekly

Rents are going down across the country, with notable exceptions in these Florida cities

Good news for everyone except Florida! Rent increases are slowing down across the country,  with an exception for many cities across the Sunshine State. According to a joint study released today from Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast and University of Alabama, 38 out of 100 measured housing markets across the county experienced a slight decline in rental prices in September.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

She’s Not A Billionaire But Tampa Radio Dj Has A Winning Powerball Ticket

We all waited for the Powerball drawing last night and were shocked that there was going to be a delay. According to the Multi State Lottery Association the drawing was delayed because participating lottery had issues processing sales. Well, this morning the numbers have been released and they are 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the red Powerball was 10. Did you match any of these numbers? It’s always important to check you tickets! Just because you didn’t win the full $1.9 billion, doesn’t mean you are walking away with nothing. Many people are have been hitting anywhere from $50K to $1M. Someone in Tampa actually won $1M from the Last Drawing. Was it you? Check Here.
TAMPA, FL
thetampabay100.com

Danny Alvarez defeats incumbent Andrew Learned in new East Hillsborough district

Republican Danny Alvarez defeated first-term Democratic Rep. Andrew Learned for House District 69 Tuesday night. Alvarez collected 57.09% of the vote, while Learned received 42.91%. The new district closely resembles that of former House District 57, which is represented by Republican Rep. Mike Beltran. But, Beltran opted to relocate and...
BRANDON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit Tampa Bay? Here’s the latest forecast track

Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are on the edge of the forecast cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Nicole with the entire west coast of the state under a tropical storm warning, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday, track across the state and curve back toward the north later ...
TAMPA, FL
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy