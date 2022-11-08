SBLive Arkansas Power 25 high school football rankings: Teams begin playoff push

By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Jimmy Jones

Mother Nature had a major impact on multiple games across the state that moved many contests up, while others were pushed back. Now that is all over, a new season begins as teams now fight to keep their seasons alive for another week. There were multiple moves in the Power 25 and many more are on the horizon as the best of the best will compete against each other from here on out.

Here are the SBLive Arkansas Power 25 high school football rankings for Week 11.

1. Bryant (9-0)

An exceptional performance by the defense led the Hornets to their fourth-straight outright 7A-Central title and 50th win in a row against in-state competition. Bryant forced Conway to turn the ball over seven times, including two interceptions by Ethan Primus, in a 34-16 victory. The Hornets are off for the first round and will host the winner of No. 11 Rogers and Fort Smith Northside.

2. Cabot (8-2)

It was a painless final two weeks of the regular season for the Panthers as they closed out their opponents by a combined 70-7 and had both games in hand by halftime. They are off this week and will host the winner of Jonesboro and No. 8 Bentonville West, both of whom they have defeated this year.

3. Conway (8-2)

Down just 21-16 at halftime on the road at Bryant, the Wampus Cats hung tough until late, but the Hornets’ defensive performance was just too tough to overcome. The Conway defense did shine in the big picture, forcing four turnovers and held the Hornets to just 124 yards passing. They will be a tough matchup for anyone as the 7A-Central’s No. 3 seed and will host Har-Ber in the first round.

4. Bentonville (9-1)

The Tigers wrapped up their fifth outright 7A-West championship in the past six seasons following a 24-16 win over crosstown rival Bentonville West to finish undefeated in conference play. Illinois State commit Josh Ficklin scored all of Bentonville’s touchdowns - the other three points via a 41-yard field goal by Logan Tymeson - and rushed for 205 yards. The Tigers host the winner of North Little Rock and Fort Smith Southside following a bye.

5. Catholic (10-0)

Catholic moves into the Top 5 after completing its first undefeated season in school history after defeating Marion 52-29. Cade McConnell and Cole Eichler each had a pick-six for a Rockets’ defense that has been great all season. Quarterback Sam Sanders led the offense to the most points scored all year compiling 250 total yards and 3 scores. As the 6A-East’s top seed, Catholic is off this week and will host the winner of No. 14 Little Rock Christian and El Dorado.

6. Pulaski Academy (9-1)

Down 33-14 in the third quarter, the Bruins’ offense led by sophomore quarterback Brandon Cobb scored 27 unanswered points and the defense stood tall at the end to escape with a 41-39 victory. Cobb connected with John Mark Charette for three touchdowns on the night, including one from 63 yards that gave PA a two-score lead. With the win, the Bruins clinched a first round bye and will host the winner of No. 24 Marion and Mountain home next week.

7. Greenwood (8-2)

The Bulldogs’ trip to Little Rock did not go as planned as the Little Rock Christian offense got on them early and the first half production would be enough to escape with a 49-35 victory. Freshman Kane Archer kept Greenwood in position for the comeback completing 10-of-14 passes for 173 yards and compiled 4 total touchdowns (2 passing, 2 rushing). They hold the top seed in the 6A-West and will host the winner of West Memphis and Russellville in the quarterfinals.

8. Fayetteville (7-3)

The Purple Dogs finished the regular season with a bang routing Har-Ber 44-15. It would be hard to find a better quarterback/wide receiver duo in the state than Drake Lindsey and Kaylon Morris who both performed at a high level again connecting for three touchdowns. Defensively, Brett Nolan returned an interception 98 yards and collected five total tackles. Fayetteville has a bye for the first round and will host the winner of No. 3 Conway and Har-Ber next week.

9. Bentonville West (7-3)

After getting off to a 3-0 lead in a rescheduled Thursday night game against rival Bentonville, West allowed the Tigers to score 21 unanswered points and were not able to recover. The Wolverines host Jonesboro in the first round.

10. Joe T. Robinson (9-1)

Facing adversity on multiple occasions this season, the Senators once again got the job done after being down to Pine Bluff at halftime to pull out a 24-19 victory capping an undefeated run through the 5A-Central. Senior Connor Grisham stepped in at quarterback with a quality performance throwing for 201 yards and 3 touchdowns. They will host Magnolia in the first round.

11. Rogers (8-2)

The Mounties outscored their final two regular-season opponents 104-13 including a 49-7 pummeling of crosstown for Rogers Heritage on the road Thursday. The ground game was dominant for Rogers scoring all seven touchdowns - four by Dane Williams, two by Jacob Jenkins who had over 350 yards, and one by Jackson Harrell. The Mounties will host Fort Smith Northside this week.

12. Parkview (8-2)

The Patriots rolled through the final five games of their schedule and put the exclamation on the regular season handing Camden Fairview a 35-7 loss to clinch the 5A-South title outright. Tayvion Haney led an outstanding defensive performance returning two interceptions for scores. They will host Morrilton in the first round at War Memorial Stadium.

13. Arkadelphia (8-0)

It was no concern to the Badgers that they played a day later than expected as they did everything they wanted to and invoked the sportsmanship rule against Malvern in a 49-13 victory to win the 4A-7 outright. Donovan Whitten accounted for all four touchdowns in the first half (3 passing, 1 rushing) and compiled 276 yards, while LaTonnieo Hughes hauled in 3 catches for 75 yards and a score as well as an interception defensively. Clinton comes to town for the first round.

14. Little Rock Christian (8-2)

Excluding a lopsided win over Shiloh Chrisitan in Week 1, the Warriors had not fared well against top competition, but they turned the tide in a big 49-35 victory at home over Greenwood. They dominated the Bulldogs on the ground led by Walker White (161 yards, 2 touchdowns) and Ronny Anokye (208 yards, touchdown), along with Preston Davis (19 tackles, pick six) leading the defense. They host defending 6A champion El Dorado in the first round.

15. Shiloh Christian (9-1)

They did not kick off until around 9 p.m., but the Saints dominated as they have done through 5A-West play (averaged 54 points per game) and defeated Alma 56-14 to wrap up the conference outright. Shiloh will host Nettleton in the first round.

16. Benton (8-2)

Benton has played three quarterbacks at various points this season and while it may not be common, it has worked. Junior Cline Hooten led an explosive offense that scored 36 first half points in a regular season finale win over Sheridan. On the night, Hooten completed 18-of-24 passes for 191 yards and totaled 3 touchdowns while Chris Barnard added 129 yards rushing and a score. After a bye, the Panthers will host the winner of No. 18 Lake Hamilton and Searcy.

17. Mills (9-1)

The Comets were pushed in their final two regular season contests but did what they needed to do to finish strong after squeezing past Morrilton and then got the upper hand in a scoring battle with Vilonia last Friday. Achillies Ringo compiled over 350 total yards (320 passing) and 3 scores, UCA commit Jabrae Shaw added over 200 total yards and 4 scores, while QJ King had 111 yards and a score through the air. Mills hosts Hot Springs in the first round.

18. Lake Hamilton (8-2)

The Wolves had complete control of Pulaski Academy on the road but things fell apart soon after halftime as they allowed the Bruins to storm back. Down 41-33 with just over two minutes left, Lake Hamiton drove down the field and scored with 22 seconds remaining, but the two-point conversion failed. They have to regroup quickly with Searcy coming to town, as the Lions have won three of their past four games.

19. Camden Fairview (8-2)

After winning eight-straight games, the Cardinals’ streak was snapped by Parkview in a lopsided 35-7 defeat in which they gave up two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns. They will host a high-flying Vilonia team in the first round that won four of its final five regular-season games.

20. Harding Academy (9-0)

In total, the Wildcats were challenged for a game-and-a-half throughout the inaugural regular season in Class 4A. They claimed the 4A-2 title in a 42-14 rout of Cave City led by Owen Miller who completed 15-of-17 passes for 245 yards and 2 touchdowns in just six drives. His current completion percentage of 82% is on pace to break the state record in a season. After a bye, the Wildcats will host the winner of Gravette and DeWitt.

21. Wynne (8-2)

The ‘Delta Swarm’ defense has allowed just 10 points per game in the past four contests while the offense has also taken care of business as the Yellowjackets closed out conference play with a 28-7 win over Nettleton. A very motivated Wynne squad on a mission will host Harrison in the first round.

22. Valley View (8-2)

A chance to go unbeaten in 5A-East play was spoiled by Batesville, but the Blazers really were only affected in the win column as they hold the top seed in the conference and will host No. 23 Farmington on Friday.

23. Farmington (7-3)

All-state quarterback Cam Vanzant made his return after missing the past seven weeks due to injury as the Cardinals defeated Prairie Grove 41-40 in the Battle of Highway 62, despite a hard push by the Tigers after they were down big. Farmington will travel across the state to take on No. 22 Valley View in the first round.

24. Marion (7-3)

A chance to claim a share of the 6A-East came up short as the Patriots were not able to overcome undefeated Catholic. With a mostly healthy squad, they are in good position as they are in the same spot as last year in terms of winning four of their final five regular season games. They begin the playoffs hosting Mountain Home with the goal of making another deep run.

25. Batesville (7-3)

The Pioneers return to the Power 25 following a great defensive performance shutting down Valley View, who was previously undefeated in 5A-East play. They have a long road trip to Prairie Grove for the first round as they look to keep proving the doubters wrong.