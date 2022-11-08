ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVZ

A bit more snow, then frosty for a couple of days

Election night lows will dip to the single digits to upper teens, with snow showers possible much of the night. After a slight chance of some isolated snow showers early Wednesday, we will see some partial clearing. Highs will reach the mid-30s to low 40s. We will see a variable cloud cover for the rest of the week and through the weekend, but after Tuesday night, there is no snow in the forecast. Highs will stay in the low to mid-40s and lows will stay in the single digits to mid-teens through the weekend.
Klamath Falls News

Winter Weather Advisory issued through 4:00 AM Wednesday

MEDFORD, Ore. - Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected through Tuesday night across northern California, and the Oregon Cascades and east side above 3000 feet, including portions of Interstate 5 near Mount Shasta and all Cascade and East Side passes. Expect generally 2-5 inches of snow for most areas, with...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVZ

Snow returns to Oregon mountain passes, leading to crashes

ODOT says be prepared for bad weather, have supplies when heading over the mountain passes.
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Looking back on the 'killer' storm of 1883-84

First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze. On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the...
PRINEVILLE, OR
klcc.org

Wind, rain trigger outages, car crashes across Oregon

Heavy rain and winds tore tree limbs and triggered power outages and flood warnings across Oregon on Friday night, marking an abrupt end to the Pacific Northwest’s recent warmer-than-usual weather. Meanwhile, snow and ice in Eastern Oregon caused semi-trucks to spin out and block lanes on Interstate 84. So...
OREGON STATE
ABC10

NASA: Meteorite did not touch ground Friday night

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fireball seen across Northern California Friday night did not touch the ground, William Cooke, manager of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office told ABC10 Sunday. According to Cooke the four fireballs, seen by thousands, were members of the Taurid meteor shower. He described the fireballs as relatively...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
beachconnection.net

26-Foot Waves Smack Some Areas; Advisories for Oregon Coast, Washington Coast

(Long Beach, Washington) – Lots of heavy winds and even heavier surf will be pounding the Oregon coast and Washington coast over the next few days, with raging seas south of Reedsport that will get as high as 26 feet coming onshore. There's a variety of wind, flood and beach advisories that have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for the two coastlines. (Above: Rockaway Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon’s Salishan Coastal Lodge Was Recently Voted One of Best Resorts in Country

Nestled between forested bluffs and the Siletz Bay, you’ll find one of our favorite places to stay on the Oregon coast. Salishan Coastal Lodge is a tranquil retreat where you can feel one with the soulful mountains, the powerful sea, and the enchanting forest. This gorgeous lodge has been a favorite of Oregonians for years, and will continue to be our top pick for the best spot on the coast to spend a weekend (or a whole week) relaxing with family and friends.
OREGON STATE
travelyouman.com

The 12 Best Camping Campgrounds On The Oregon Coast

The Oregon coast is dotted with fantastic campsites, breathtaking ocean views, and gorgeous coastal attractions. Camping areas along the seaside welcome RV owners, tent campers, and hikers or bikers who arrive by powerful mode of transportation. The majority of the top coastal camping locations are managed by Oregon State Parks....
OREGON STATE

