KTVZ
A bit more snow, then frosty for a couple of days
Election night lows will dip to the single digits to upper teens, with snow showers possible much of the night. After a slight chance of some isolated snow showers early Wednesday, we will see some partial clearing. Highs will reach the mid-30s to low 40s. We will see a variable cloud cover for the rest of the week and through the weekend, but after Tuesday night, there is no snow in the forecast. Highs will stay in the low to mid-40s and lows will stay in the single digits to mid-teens through the weekend.
Klamath Falls News
Winter Weather Advisory issued through 4:00 AM Wednesday
MEDFORD, Ore. - Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected through Tuesday night across northern California, and the Oregon Cascades and east side above 3000 feet, including portions of Interstate 5 near Mount Shasta and all Cascade and East Side passes. Expect generally 2-5 inches of snow for most areas, with...
KTVZ
Freezing Fog Advisory issued November 10 at 3:41AM PST until November 10 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Visibility as low as a quarter of a mile and slick. surfaces due to freezing fog. * WHERE…In California, northeast Siskiyou County and portions. of Modoc County, including portions of highways 97, 139, 299,. and 395. This also includes the communities of Alturas,. Tulelake, Macdoel and Adin....
Power knocked out in Oregon, Washington as rain, snow, and cold move in
With more rain forecasted and even snow for some, many Oregonians and Washingtonians are already feeling the impacts with outages reported across the state.
KTVZ
Snow returns to Oregon mountain passes, leading to crashes
ODOT says be prepared for bad weather, have supplies when heading over the mountain passes. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to...
KVAL
Oregonians may struggle to see the last total lunar eclipse until 2025
EUGENE, Ore. — The 'Beaver Blood Moon' is the last total lunar eclipse the west coast will see until March 13, 2025. Unfortunately, the Tuesday's morning eclipse might be eclipsed by the clouds for Western Oregon. "Clouds are expected to remain over the south coast and valley locations though...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Looking back on the 'killer' storm of 1883-84
First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze. On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the...
Klamath Falls News
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades & Siskiyous; Winter Weather Advisory for Klamath Basin
MEDFORD, Ore. - Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected Sunday into Sunday night across the mountains and for areas east of the Cascades and in Northern California above 4000 feet. Snowfall rates may approach 1 inch per hour in the Southern Oregon Cascades at times Sunday into Sunday evening. Snow...
KATU.com
Hwy 140 closed near Oregon-Nevada border as trucks spin out in snowy conditions
LAKE COUNTY, Ore. — Transportation officials closed Highway 140 near the Oregon/Nevada border because of “truck spinouts in snowy conditions.”. The Oregon Department of Transportation announced the closure at milepost 48 at about 8:30 a.m. Monday. The closure is expected to remain in place through much of the...
klcc.org
Wind, rain trigger outages, car crashes across Oregon
Heavy rain and winds tore tree limbs and triggered power outages and flood warnings across Oregon on Friday night, marking an abrupt end to the Pacific Northwest’s recent warmer-than-usual weather. Meanwhile, snow and ice in Eastern Oregon caused semi-trucks to spin out and block lanes on Interstate 84. So...
NASA: Meteorite did not touch ground Friday night
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fireball seen across Northern California Friday night did not touch the ground, William Cooke, manager of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office told ABC10 Sunday. According to Cooke the four fireballs, seen by thousands, were members of the Taurid meteor shower. He described the fireballs as relatively...
beachconnection.net
26-Foot Waves Smack Some Areas; Advisories for Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Long Beach, Washington) – Lots of heavy winds and even heavier surf will be pounding the Oregon coast and Washington coast over the next few days, with raging seas south of Reedsport that will get as high as 26 feet coming onshore. There's a variety of wind, flood and beach advisories that have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for the two coastlines. (Above: Rockaway Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Population surge of brown marmorated stink bugs threatens Oregon crops
The amount of invasive brown marmorated stink bugs in 2022 tops anything seen in Oregon for at least five years and poses a serious threat to Oregon crops and garden plants, according to Oregon State University Extension Service’s orchard crop specialist. Nik Wiman, an associate professor in the College...
RSV hospitalizations on the rise in Oregon
RSV is a lot like a bad cold. Most children under age 2 get it with the usual symptoms of cough, runny or stuffy nose and fever.
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon’s Salishan Coastal Lodge Was Recently Voted One of Best Resorts in Country
Nestled between forested bluffs and the Siletz Bay, you’ll find one of our favorite places to stay on the Oregon coast. Salishan Coastal Lodge is a tranquil retreat where you can feel one with the soulful mountains, the powerful sea, and the enchanting forest. This gorgeous lodge has been a favorite of Oregonians for years, and will continue to be our top pick for the best spot on the coast to spend a weekend (or a whole week) relaxing with family and friends.
Veterans Day 2022: Oregon events; what’s open, what’s closed
Each year on Nov. 11, Americans honor all those who have served in the armed forces. Here is the rundown on how some Oregon communities are celebrating the federal holiday -- what’s free for veterans, and what’s closed on Friday. Public transportation: TriMet buses, MAX and WES; C-Tran;...
travelyouman.com
The 12 Best Camping Campgrounds On The Oregon Coast
The Oregon coast is dotted with fantastic campsites, breathtaking ocean views, and gorgeous coastal attractions. Camping areas along the seaside welcome RV owners, tent campers, and hikers or bikers who arrive by powerful mode of transportation. The majority of the top coastal camping locations are managed by Oregon State Parks....
beachconnection.net
Three Sea Turtles Rescued on Oregon Coast Beaches in Two Weeks (Video), One Dies
(Oregon Coast) – It is once again the season for cold-stunned sea turtles along the Oregon coast, and marine experts want beachgoers to keep an eye out for them. (Photo Tiffany Boothe, Seaside Aquarium) Three stranded and injured sea turtles were found along the Oregon coast in the last...
Contest between Chavez-DeRemer and McLeod-Skinner for Oregon’s 5th District still too close
Although three of Oregon's now-six congressional districts are decided, Oregon's 5th District race is still too close to call, according to the Associated Press.
