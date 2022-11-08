Election night lows will dip to the single digits to upper teens, with snow showers possible much of the night. After a slight chance of some isolated snow showers early Wednesday, we will see some partial clearing. Highs will reach the mid-30s to low 40s. We will see a variable cloud cover for the rest of the week and through the weekend, but after Tuesday night, there is no snow in the forecast. Highs will stay in the low to mid-40s and lows will stay in the single digits to mid-teens through the weekend.

2 DAYS AGO