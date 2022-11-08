ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged in Halloween shooting death in Albuquerque

By Laila Freeman
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department ( APD ) has arrested a man and charged him with murder. Police made the arrest Monday.

Sebastian Ocana, 20, is accused of shooting and killing Mateo Lopez on October 31, 2022, near 14th Street and Marquette Avenue NW .

Detectives alleged Ocana said he had fought with Lopez months prior at Tingley Beach. Ocana reportedly explained he had seen Lopez again at the park, and he followed Lopez from the area. A confrontation took place, and officers said Ocana claimed he shot two rounds from a handgun into the passenger window of Lopez’s vehicle, then Lopez fired back as he drove away.

Lopez crashed his vehicle after the shooting, and a witness tried to save his life before rescue crews arrived. Those crews tried to get him to a hospital, but he died after they arrived on the scene.

Ocana is charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence. He was booked into the Metro Detention Center.

