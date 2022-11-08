West Chester to Debut 'Southwest Ohio’s Largest Country Music Festival' Next Summer

In August, the Voices of America MetroPark in West Chester will be hosting the first-ever Voices of America Country Music Fest. From Friday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 13, some of the biggest names in country music will be hitting the stage at Voices of America MetroPark.

In August, the Voices of America MetroPark in West Chester will be hosting the first-ever Voices of America Country Music Fest. From Friday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 13 in 2023, some of the biggest names in country music will be hitting the stage at Voices of America MetroPark.



The festival's headliners include Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Chris Young and Alabama, according to a press release. The headliners will be joined by up-and-coming country acts like Riley Green, Jake Owen, Gabby Barrett and Jo Dee Messina. Over 30 musical acts will be performing at the festival. More artists will be added to the festival's lineup in the coming months.



Aside from musical performances, the 435-acre park will host "multiple area food vendors and several unique onsite activations including an appearance from the Cincinnati Reds" during the festival, per the release.



According to Tyler Wogenstahl, president of Further Concepts and Investors, the hospitality company behind the music festival, the Voices of America Country Music Festival is set to become the largest country music festival in Southwest Ohio.



“West Chester is the perfect fit for the Voices of America Country Music Fest; the township and Travel Butler County helped create the perfect combination for the longevity and success of this new event,” said Wogenstahl in a release. “With a unique balance of headliners and up-and-coming country artists, this will be Southwest Ohio’s largest country music festival. We are beyond excited to bring the Voices of America Country Music Fest to the region.”



Tickets for the festival go on sale Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. Festival pricing ranges from $189-$1,499. Three-day general admission parking is $90 per vehicle and three-day VIP parking is $180 per vehicle. For more information about pricing and to purchase festival passes, visit voacountrymusicfest.com . A portion of the festival's proceeds will go toward the Voice of America Museum in West Chester.



The Voices of America Country Music Fest will take place Friday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 13 in 2023 at Voice of America MetroPark, located at 7850 VOA Park Dr., West Chester Township. Gates open at noon and the music runs from 1-11 p.m. each day of the festival. For more information, visit voacountrymusicfest.com .