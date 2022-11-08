Read full article on original website
Multiple crews battling wildfire near New River Gorge National Park
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE: The West Virginia National Guard has sent a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter with hoist capability to Fayette County to assist in aerial firefighting. “No matter the need or the danger of the mission, the National Guard will always be there to help the citizens of...
Judge clears way for Richmond to remove, donate A.P. Hill statue
A Richmond judge has ruled that the city can decide where the A.P. Hill statue will go once it's removed, clearing the way for its plan to donate the monument to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.
Alex Mooney defeats Barry Wendell for U.S. House 2nd District seat
MORGANTOWN – Republican Congressman Alex Mooney handily won the race to represent West Virginia’s new 2nd District Congressional seat Tuesday evening. With 701 of 777 precincts report. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Experience the birding boom in DC, Maryland and Virginia
WASHINGTON — An old-school hobby is making a comeback and it's popular in the D.C. region. Birding is a great way to spend time outdoors with friends and family with little investment. You don't have to drive far from home to plan birding trips. We asked Tykee James, the president of the D.C. Audubon Society why he loves birding.
Trio from Bridgeport High School among 41 Students Nominated by Senator Manchin to Service Academies
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced he will nominate 41 West Virginia students from 22 counties to the U.S. Service Academies, which include the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, the U.S. Military. Academy at West Point and the Merchant Marine Academy in...
Capito Makes Stops in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Saturday, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) made several stops in Charleston, W.Va. where she met with leadership from The Mountain Mission and community business leaders, followed by a visit to the Rock Steady Boxing Class, hosted by The West Virginia Parkinson’s Support Network.
