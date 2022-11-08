ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WUSA9

Experience the birding boom in DC, Maryland and Virginia

WASHINGTON — An old-school hobby is making a comeback and it's popular in the D.C. region. Birding is a great way to spend time outdoors with friends and family with little investment. You don't have to drive far from home to plan birding trips. We asked Tykee James, the president of the D.C. Audubon Society why he loves birding.
Lootpress

Capito Makes Stops in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Saturday, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) made several stops in Charleston, W.Va. where she met with leadership from The Mountain Mission and community business leaders, followed by a visit to the Rock Steady Boxing Class, hosted by The West Virginia Parkinson’s Support Network.
