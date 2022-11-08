WASHINGTON — An old-school hobby is making a comeback and it's popular in the D.C. region. Birding is a great way to spend time outdoors with friends and family with little investment. You don't have to drive far from home to plan birding trips. We asked Tykee James, the president of the D.C. Audubon Society why he loves birding.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO