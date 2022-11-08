Trevor Noah Isn’t Surprised Oprah Didn’t Endorse Mehmet Oz: ‘At Some Point in Life, You Have to Kill the Monster You Create’ (Video)

Read full article on original website
the guy next door
2d ago
sounds like Trevor Noah is promoting violence. I mean that is what the left would say if the parties were reversed.
Clip from 2009 resurfaces of Dr. Oz telling Jimmy Kimmel he tried to stick a needle in his sister's head when they were kids
In a 2009 clip, Mehmet Oz told the late-night host Jimmy Kimmel about his fascination with needles. Oz said he tried to stick a needle in his sister's head when they were children. "I have to say, you might be one of the craziest people we've ever had on the...
Kid Rock blasts Oprah as a 'fraud' after she endorses Fetterman over Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race
Multiplatinum artist Kid Rock slammed television icon Oprah Winfrey on Saturday and called her a "fraud" after Winfrey endorsed the Pennsylvania Senate campaign of Democrat John Fetterman over his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, whom Winfrey has known and worked with for decades. "Oprah helped Dr. Oz with his career,"...
Mehmet Oz Responds to Oprah’s Endorsement of Opponent John Fetterman: ‘She and I Have Different Politics’ (Video)
”In a purple state like Pennsylvania, your neighbors have different political views than you do,“ Oz said. Oprah Winfrey’s endorsement of Mehmet Oz’s Pennsylvania Senate opponent John Fetterman isn’t phasing the famous TV doctor one bit, instead brushing it off as the two having “different politics.”
Oz Saw Trump Push 'Older Woman' Into Pool, Jimmy Kimmel Says: 'Disgusting'
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz once witnessed Donald Trump push an old woman into a pool, Jimmy Kimmel told his audience on Monday night. The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! called the Senate hopeful a "total phony," explaining that he'd had dinner with Oz and his wife several years ago when Trump was campaigning for president. The Oz's purportedly told Kimmel about a party they'd once attended at Mar-a-Lago.
Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'
After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
Christina Applegate gained 40 pounds, ‘can’t walk without a cane’ amid MS battle
Christina Applegate revealed she has gained 40 pounds and “can’t walk without a cane” after her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. “This is the first time anyone’s going to see me the way I am,” the actress, 50, told the New York Times on Monday of the upcoming third and final season of “Dead to Me.” Applegate noted that she is “very aware of” her changes in appearance and mobility. “I’m never going to accept this,” she admitted. “I’m pissed.” The Emmy winner went on to say that she has had to “process the loss of [her] life” and is still not “totally fine.” The interview came...
Colbert: Herschel Walker Went to the Abortion Clinic So Much ‘I Assume at This Point He Has His Own Parking Spot’ (Video)
On Wednesday, a second woman came forward claiming that she she had an abortion at the behest and financial support of Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker – a fledgling politician who’s campaigned on a pro-life platform. In his Thursday night monologue, “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert jumped...
'The View' Fans Lose It After Whoopi Goldberg Slams 'Ignorant As Hell' Politician Live On Air
Whoopi Goldberg put an "ignorant" politician in his place on live television. During the Thursday, October 27, episode of The View, the cohosts discussed the latest woman to come forward with claims against Herschel Walker, a Republican Senate nominee who has been accused of paying for an ex-girlfriend's abortion despite vocally being pro-life. The unnamed woman claimed the former football player forced her into getting an abortion.In light of the latest allegation, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham came to Walker's defense — and Goldberg made her stance on the former, 67, defending the politician in his own party, 60, very...
Moment Of Reflection? Monica Lewinsky Says She's Had 'Issues' With 'Unavailable Men' For Years
Monica Lewinsky is looking back on her issues with dating over the years. The former White House intern took to Instagram on Thursday, October 27, in a now deleted post to poke fun at her infamous affair with married President Bill Clinton and her relationship patterns. "Looks like i had issues w/ unavailable men from an early age," Lewinsky reportedly penned alongside Bert from Sesame Street and Snoopy. MONICA LEWINSKY REVEALS HER GREATEST REGRET MORE THAN TWO DECADES AFTER HER INFAMOUS AFFAIR WITH BILL CLINTONThe writer and the 42nd President began their affair in 1995 when Lewinsky was only 22-years-old...
Oprah Winfrey Has Split Up Her $17 Million Montecito Estate and Sold It to 2 Famous Friends
Oprah Winfrey's real estate portfolio reflects her successful 50-year career and love for her close friends, like Jennifer Aniston.
hiphop-n-more.com
Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family For Their “PR Stunt”
Candace Owens has threatened to sue George Floyd’s family for their plans to sue her and the lawsuit against Kanye. Candace took to her podcast to rant about the recent news that George Floyd’s family was suing Kanye West for $250 million over the hurtful and false comments he made on the Drink Champs episode.
'He's Blaming Everyone But Himself': Chris Cuomo DEMANDS New Time Slot At NewsNation As Ratings Continue To Plummet
Chris Cuomo is reportedly demanding he receive a new time slot at NewsNation as his current program at 8 PM continues to suffer plummeting ratings, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come less than one month after Cuomo’s NewsNation show, Cuomo, first premiered on October 3, the former CNN host is reportedly begging his bosses to give him the 9 PM time slot.According to the New York Post, Cuomo recently met with NewsNation’s president, Michael Corn, demanding he be given the 9 PM time slot that is currently held by Dan Abrams.“Cuomo is getting nasty about the ratings and...
What Happened to Craig Melvin? The Real Reason Why the Host Was Missing From ‘Today’
Longtime viewers of Today have gotten used to seeing Craig Melvin in action during the show’s third hour since 2018. However, fans grew concerned after the broadcaster was missing from the program for a few days with no explanation. Keep scrolling to find out what really happened to Craig.
Anderson Cooper reacts to decades-old CNN clip of his mother discussing loss
CNN's Christiane Amanpour speaks with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper about why he started his new podcast "All There Is with Anderson Cooper" and shares a moment of his late mother Gloria Vanderbilt speaking about grief and loss on CNN in 1996.
‘Everyone Is Fearing For The Worst’: The Sad Last Days Of 93-Year-Old Barbara Walters Revealed As TV Icon Is A ‘Shadow Of Herself’ Due To Dementia
Barbara Walters is living her sad last days stuck inside her longtime apartment, wheelchair-bound and suffering from advanced dementia, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources spilled that Walters spends her days as a “recluse" inside her NYC pad. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources revealed Barbara, 93, has been fading away as she suffers from advanced dementia. An insider said the legendary newscaster can rarely leave her bed.The TV icon hasn’t been seen in public since 2016. “Barbara suffers from exhaustion and fatigue, as well as anxiety and agitation,” spilled the insider. “She’s very frail and spends a great deal of the day...
Jenna Bush Hager Says Parents former President George W. Bush & First Lady Laura Bush 'Were Not Strict'
Despite his White House reputation, it seems that former President George W. Bush was actually a fairly chill dad!Earlier this week, former First Daughter and Today host Jenna Bush Hager got candid about her childhood, revealing that her former POTUS father, as well as her mother, ex-First Lady Laura Bush, actually gave her a fairly “long leash” during her younger years. "I realized last night just how not strict my parents were,” Hager, now 40, shared during the fourth hour of the Today show on Wednesday, October 19. “I mean, they were not strict."Alongside blaming any “rebellious” behavior on her...
‘Leave her ass alone’: Taylor Swift defended over ‘fatphobic’ music video by The View hosts
Taylor Swift posts clip revealing release schedule of new album. The hosts of US talk show The View have defended Taylor Swift amid criticism of the new music video for her track “Anti-Hero”. The video features a scene in which Swift steps onto a scale that reads “Fat”,...
Kid Rock Calls Out Oprah Winfrey for Being a ‘Fraud’ in Viral Tweet
Kid Rock, known for being unafraid to speak his mind, is doing just that this weekend. The multiplatinum recording artist took to Twitter on Saturday to blast Oprah Winfrey in a tweet that went viral on the Internet. He says she’s a “fraud” for endorsing Democrat candidate John Fetterman instead of his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Greg Gutfeld Called Out by Fox News Co-Host Jessica Tarlov for Saying She Was ‘Too Emotional': ‘HR Watches This’
Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld was called out by his fellow show host Jessica Tarlov on Monday for saying that the female host was “too emotional” when discussing the attack of Paul Pelosi and conspiracy theories surrounding the incident. “HR watches this by the way,” Tarlov told Gutfeld...
Pete Davidson Was Allegedly Asked To Take Some Time Away From Peacock Show After Outburst
Pete Davidson has been making headlines recently, mainly because the Saturday Night Live alum has been in development on a new comedy that’ll be available to stream via a Peacock subscription. However, production reportedly hit a snag last week when Davidson reportedly had a meltdown on set. It was alleged that the situation led to the comic throwing two candles through a window and a cup of coffee at the walls. A new report now suggests that Davidson has since been asked to take some time away.
