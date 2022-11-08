There's yet another indication that Trey Lance isn't cemented as the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers next September. For a mailbag posted on Monday, The Athletic's Tim Kawakami wrote that Jimmy Garoppolo "has to be a live 49ers option for 2023." Garoppolo agreed to stay with the Niners as a backup via a restructured deal this past summer and returned to the top of the depth chart after Lance went down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. As things stand today, Garoppolo can hit free agency after the campaign.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO