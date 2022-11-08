ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Two late Rochester goals propel Amerks past Crunch 3-1

Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Rochester Americans, 3-1, Wednesday night at the Upstate Medical University Arena. After giving up the first goal, Gabriel Fortier tied the game early in the third, but the Amerks potted two more to take the win. Syracuse is now 2-6-1-2 on the season and 1-3-0-0 in the 12-game season series against Rochester.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football vs. Florida State tickets: Cheapest seats for Saturday’s ACC showdown at the Dome

Syracuse looks to salvage the end of the 2022 football season as they host the Florida State Seminoles at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, November 12 (11/12/2022). Enthusiasm has dimmed since Syracuse’s sellout matchup against Notre Dame two weeks ago, but the game is still a major ACC showdown which will draw a lot of eyes, and fans in Syracuse won’t want to miss it.
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: 5-star contacted for $1M NIL is All-America contender

Ian Jackson, a five-star guard from New York City who is a significant contender for the No. 1 national ranking in the 2024 class and received a scholarship offer from Syracuse basketball this past April, is receiving heavy preseason All-America buzz. High schools, prep schools and independent basketball academies around...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse announces details for tree-lighting ceremony

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The City of Syracuse will hold its annual tree-lighting ceremony in Clinton Square on Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. The 42-foot artificial tree will be lit the day after Thanksgiving, an annual tradition in Syracuse. The tree-lighting event will include a pre-show from Gary Carpentier, a former contestant on the television show “The Voice,” and be co-hosted by 95X radio hosts Marty and Shannon.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Spot

See Spot. See Spot run. See Spot play. Spot is fun. Adopt Spot today!. Spot came to the shelter when his family was unable to care for him. He’s four years old and weighs 62 pounds. He loves to run, play, and go on walks. He may seem independent...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score vs. Lehigh

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 90-72 victory against Lehigh on Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Lehigh_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Jesse Edwards, Joe Girard...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Alyssa Latham Signs with Syracuse

Alyssa Latham, a 6-foot-2 forward from Glenwood, Ill., signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Syracuse University and play basketball for the Orange. Latham is the second signee of the Class of 2023 for head coach Felisha Legette-Jack and will join Sophie Burrows on The Hill next fall. "We...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football vs. No. 23 Florida State: See our picks

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team will face No. 23 Florida State at 8 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome (TV: ACC Network). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, supervisor/reporter for sports.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Community Policy