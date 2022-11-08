Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New YorkBeth TorresSyracuse, NY
Related
Two late Rochester goals propel Amerks past Crunch 3-1
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Rochester Americans, 3-1, Wednesday night at the Upstate Medical University Arena. After giving up the first goal, Gabriel Fortier tied the game early in the third, but the Amerks potted two more to take the win. Syracuse is now 2-6-1-2 on the season and 1-3-0-0 in the 12-game season series against Rochester.
Orange Weekly: Hard to predict Syracuse-Florida State, first impressions of SU hoops (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —The Syracuse University football team will play its final home game of the 2022 season at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday night against Florida State and our own Brent Axe just cannot get a feel for the game. Axe discusses that and has some first impressions...
Syracuse football vs. Florida State tickets: Cheapest seats for Saturday’s ACC showdown at the Dome
Syracuse looks to salvage the end of the 2022 football season as they host the Florida State Seminoles at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, November 12 (11/12/2022). Enthusiasm has dimmed since Syracuse’s sellout matchup against Notre Dame two weeks ago, but the game is still a major ACC showdown which will draw a lot of eyes, and fans in Syracuse won’t want to miss it.
You could be seeing these Syracuse players for the final time in the JMA Dome against Florida State
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University football team plays its final home game of the season against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. After the game, upperclassmen will get one last chance to interact with SU fans when they take a lap around...
CNY Beer Week 2022: Lots of beers, a big brewfest and more emphasis on bars, restaurants
The annual drinks celebration called Central New York Beer Week is back, and it’s looking this year to return more events to local bars and restaurants. That means more places for tastings, tap takeovers, food-and-beer pairings and other beery activities. Last year, the first CNY Beer Week since before...
A mysterious machine in a Syracuse warehouse keeps old movies alive. It’s the last of its kind in the world
The machine in the attic of the Delavan Center is nobody’s friend. It is loud and crabby, and deeply mysterious. It is not allowed to fraternize with the more efficient machines in the letterpress company hangar on the floor below. “I’ve had runs where it’s only jammed up like,...
Riley’s in Syracuse: Tickling the ivories and taste buds (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Piano music filled the dimly lit dining room at Riley’s on Syracuse’s North Side for most of our Saturday evening visit. The stand-up instrument filled the room with standards and a chorus of “Happy Birthday,” an old-fashioned touch for a spot with a modern, ad-hoc approach to dining.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 5-star contacted for $1M NIL is All-America contender
Ian Jackson, a five-star guard from New York City who is a significant contender for the No. 1 national ranking in the 2024 class and received a scholarship offer from Syracuse basketball this past April, is receiving heavy preseason All-America buzz. High schools, prep schools and independent basketball academies around...
Syracuse announces details for tree-lighting ceremony
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The City of Syracuse will hold its annual tree-lighting ceremony in Clinton Square on Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. The 42-foot artificial tree will be lit the day after Thanksgiving, an annual tradition in Syracuse. The tree-lighting event will include a pre-show from Gary Carpentier, a former contestant on the television show “The Voice,” and be co-hosted by 95X radio hosts Marty and Shannon.
It’s Time to Play the Feud! CNY Family to Appear on National Game Show
A family from Oswego is set to appear on one of the longest-running game shows in American television. The O'Gorman clan will appear on an episode scheduled to air on Wednesday, November 16th. The O'Gormans consist of Sean O'Gorman, a retired firefighter, his wife Jill, and their children Kyra, Hannah and Huck.
Six Section III schools bumped to Class AAA playoffs in 7 sports: ‘It’s a disaster’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A handful of Section III schools have been reshuffled to compete in a new postseason division. And in some cases, the organizers of those sports are going into the reorganization very reluctantly.
Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Spot
See Spot. See Spot run. See Spot play. Spot is fun. Adopt Spot today!. Spot came to the shelter when his family was unable to care for him. He’s four years old and weighs 62 pounds. He loves to run, play, and go on walks. He may seem independent...
Meet Section III’s 4 girls soccer state semifinalists this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Girls soccer teams from New Hartford, Westhill, Sauquoit Valley and Cincinnatus will be chasing after state titles this weekend. All four of those Section III those schools have reached their respective class semifinals, which will be held Saturday in the Cortland area.
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Lehigh
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 90-72 victory against Lehigh on Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Lehigh_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Jesse Edwards, Joe Girard...
cuse.com
Alyssa Latham Signs with Syracuse
Alyssa Latham, a 6-foot-2 forward from Glenwood, Ill., signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Syracuse University and play basketball for the Orange. Latham is the second signee of the Class of 2023 for head coach Felisha Legette-Jack and will join Sophie Burrows on The Hill next fall. "We...
Syracuse football vs. No. 23 Florida State: See our picks
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team will face No. 23 Florida State at 8 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome (TV: ACC Network). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, supervisor/reporter for sports.
Class B football playoff predictions, preview: Indian River vs. Homer
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III championships are this weekend, and the Class B title game features two teams with distinctive rushing attacks. Class B newcomer Indian River gets it done with a stable of running backs, while defending champion Homer relies heavily on its workhorse tailback.
Class A football championship predictions, preview: West Genesee vs. Fayetteville-Manlius
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III football championships begin Friday, and the Class A title game between Fayetteville-Manlius and West Genesee should be a good one. These teams know each other very well, having played at least once in each of the last five seasons. >> Section III football...
Syracuse’s newest Popeye’s fried chicken set to open in a famous retail strip
Syracuse, N.Y. — Goodbye Acropolis. Welcome Popeye’s. The newest location for the national Louisiana-style fried chicken chain opens Friday at 167 Marshall St. just off the Syracuse University campus. That’s the spot that had been home to the locally owned Acropolis Pizza, which served the SU area for 40 years until it closed earlier this year.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0