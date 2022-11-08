World maps as agents of manipulation: Wolfsonian-FIU exhibit looks at geography as “weapon”

Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Frozen with Desire Diamond Sculpture at Art MiamiNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryMiami, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at South Florida airportApril McAbeeFort Lauderdale, FL
Chick-fil-A operator introduces 3-day workweek resulting in 100% employee retentionB.R. ShenoyMiami, FL
communitynewspapers.com
FIU researcher isn’t in the Upside Down. But she is studying ‘Stranger Things’
Emily Messina, a die-hard “Stranger Things” fan, finished the first episode of season four with one thing on her mind. Turning to her husband, she said, “Wow, that would make an amazing study!”. He was a little confused. Sure, it had been amazing, but what did it...
World
In Miami, Cuban American progressives promote civic engagement ahead of midterms
After canvassing recently during a voting registration drive ahead of the voter registration deadline for this year’s midterm elections, volunteers gathered at the Museum of Graffiti in Miami for a game of dominoes — the national pastime played by most Cubans. The game was hosted by a group...
communitynewspapers.com
THE ART OF AN ATHLETE COLLECTION BY MAX PEARCE INSPIRED BY SOCIAL PROTEST IN SPORTS DURING MIAMI ART WEEK DECEMBER 2ND – 4TH, 2022
Harlem Globetrotter Guard Maxwell “Hops” Pearce will show his inaugural exhibition, The Art of an Athlete, during Art Basel/Miami Art Week 2022 from Friday December 2nd, 2022 to Sunday December 4th, 2022, inside N’Namdi Contemporary Fine Art, located at 6505 NE 2nd Ave., in Miami, Florida. The collection is available for public viewing on December 2nd, from 6 -10 p.m. and at 12 noon until 10pm on December 3rd and 4th.
kiss951.com
Sinkhole in Florida Road Reveals Mysterious Bank Heist Tunnel
A sinkhole in a Florida road reveals a mysterious bank heist tunnel. FBI agents in Florida are investigating a potential bank burglary. This after a small sinkhole in a road in Pembroke Pines revealed a mysterious 50-yard tunnel. The tunnel appeared to be heading toward a local Chase bank. It...
Inside Catch’s Plans to Bring a Two-Story Restaurant to Miami’s Hottest Dining Neighborhood
Catch, the sceney seafood restaurant that attracts boldface names on both coasts, will open an enormous two-level Miami outpost in 2023. And it’s no surprise that Catch Hospitality Group partners Tilman J. Fertitta, Mark Birnbaum and Eugene Remm have chosen a prime piece of real estate in one of the city’s most high-end neighborhoods. The 23,000-square-foot Catch Miami Beach will be in a standalone building at 200 South Pointe Drive, steps from the Continuum condo towers where high-rise apartments can fetch more than $3,000 per square foot. This, of course, is in South Beach’s buzzing South of Fifth area, where the...
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoes controversial Urban Development Boundary
MIAMI - On Thursday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoed the controversial measure to expand the Urban Development Boundary just north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base.The Miami-Dade commission had voted 8-4 in favor of expanding the Urban Development Boundary by adding acres of sprawling development in the heart of South Dade's agricultural community. The passing of the measure did not sit well with the mayor.The mayor had warned, "It is within my power to veto and I am looking at all those options." The vote came after Commissioner Raquel Regalado dropped her opposition to the South Dade Logistics and...
communitynewspapers.com
Alper JCC Miami Hosts Melissa Rivers: Lies My Mother Told Me
On Sunday, November 6, the Alper JCC Miami hosted award-winning T.V. personality, producer and New York Times best-selling author, Melissa Rivers. The event was the latest in the 42nd Annual Alper JCC Miami Berrin Family Jewish Book Festival. At the event, which drew a crowd of 200-plus people, Rivers talked...
communitynewspapers.com
IMMERSE IN THE 2022 HAPPY-GO-LUCKY EXHIBIT
Looking for something the whole group can enjoy? Located in Aventura Mall next to the Treats Food Hall is where you’ll find a place called Happy-Go-Lucky Exhibit. The 18,000 sq. ft. exhibit is a combination of lighting, sculptures, fabrications, and sound which are featured in each room visitors venture through. The Diamond Palace, Flower Infinity, and Pure Pearl Pool are a few of the rooms visitors will see throughout their journey. Visitors can expect a different theme for their eyes as they navigate their way through each interactive room. There’s a 360 Kaleidoscope installation that uses digital screens to create an array of vivid visual effects for anyone who steps inside the kaleidoscope tunnel and it changes to different themes; which is great for Instagram-worthy photos.
floridapolitics.com
First-time Republican candidate Alexis Calatayud secures Senate seat serving southeast Miami-Dade
She will represent Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, South Miami, parts of Homestead and Coral Gables and several unincorporated neighborhoods. Voters in Senate District 38, which spans a swath of southeast Miami-Dade County, chose Republican first-time candidate Alexis Calatayud on Tuesday to represent their interests in Tallahassee. With all 231...
Amid pending sale, what is the future of Hollywood burger dive Le Tub?
Le Tub, the kitschy national hamburger treasure straddling Hollywood’s Intracoastal Waterway, may soon have new owners who plan to upgrade the roadside shack without wrecking its divey ambience. Veteran Fort Lauderdale restaurateurs Dan and Lise-Anne Serafini, who run the upscale GG’s Waterfront Bar & Grill four blocks south, are in the process of purchasing Le Tub’s building and land as part ...
Daily Beast
Miami Man Accused of Using COVID Funds to Buy Two Teslas, a Lamborghini and a Porsche
A Miami man pretended to be a certified tax preparer to score $4.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds which he then spent on luxury cars, according to an indictment against him. Andre Lorquet, 38, had requested $4.7 million in loans, falsifying IRS forms with fake revenues, payrolls and other illegitimate company information to secure the loan. He used the millions to buy two Teslas, a Porsche and a Lamborghini, prosecutors say. Lorquet documented much of his lavish lifestyle on Instagram, according to the Miami Herald. Lorquet is one of 1,500 defendants nationwide charged by the Justice Department for misusing relief funds. He’s been charged with four counts of wire fraud, four counts of money laundering and one count of aggravated identity theft, facing 22 years in prison if convicted.
Click10.com
Following commission vote, Miami-Dade mayor last resort to veto expansion of Urban Development Boundary
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – It is now down to wire for those looking to uphold Miami-Dade’s Urban Development Boundary and protect land environmentalists say is needed for Everglades restoration and saving Biscayne Bay. “That’s the problem with this project. It is in the wrong place at the wrong...
TSA agents find gun inside raw chicken at Florida airport
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Typically when you think of stuffing a bird, you’re thinking of bread filling, onions, and seasoning, but one particular chicken got some attention after authorities at a Florida airport found something “fowl” inside it. Monday, the Transportation Security Administration posted on...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
This year’s Celebrity Cook-Off at Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival not to be missed
The audience-favorite Culinary Pavilion will be back for another year at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival this November 13th at the Miramar Regional Park. Hosted by the inimitable Chef Irie, the Culinary Pavilion brings together expert chefs, performing informative demonstrations on jerk techniques, and amateur celebrity chefs ready to duke it out in the Celebrity Cook-Off challenge.
Washington Examiner
Florida is the future of the GOP, and Miami is its capital
By 8 p.m. eastern time, within seconds of Florida's polls closing statewide, NBC and Fox News both called the reelection of Gov. Ron DeSantis. During an election night that the media promised must spill into an election week, DeSantis secured sweeping victories, while half of the rest of the country was still stuck in line waiting to vote.
WSVN-TV
US Coast Guard sends message to boaters as Subtropical Storm Nicole begins affecting local waters
OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - The Coast Guard took to the sky in order to deliver a warning to boaters from the Bahamas south to Key West. The men and women at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami went on a mission Monday, ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. “Our mission is...
DeSantis responds to predictions Miami-Dade could turn red for first gov since Jeb Bush
Miami-Dade County may be ripe for Republicans as Gov. Ron DeSantis' popularity in the Democratic-majority county is rising ahead of a key gubernatorial election.
Click10.com
WATCH: YouTube influencer Nikita Dragun appears in court after Miami Beach arrest
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A popular social media influencer from New York found herself in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Monday night after being accused of behaving “extremely disorderly,” walking around naked at a South Beach hotel pool and then assaulting an officer. According to E!...
Click10.com
Sheriff: Man, tired of living in U.S., steals boat to go back to Cuba, gets arrested on way
MARATHON, Fla. – A 30-year-old Miami man was jailed in the Florida Keys after authorities say his plan to steal a commercial fishing boat in order to head back to Cuba hit a serious snag Monday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a Marathon man reported that his...
Click10.com
Hollywood Beach Broadwalk floods, water reaches businesses
HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole approached Florida on Wednesday, beachgoers and residents alike walked through the flooded Hollywood Beach Broadwalk. High tides and stormy weather prompted large waves to pound over the sand — dragging some of it back to the sea. Shternie Lipszyc saw how city workers were rescuing wooden lifeguard stations.
