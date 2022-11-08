World maps as agents of manipulation: Wolfsonian-FIU exhibit looks at geography as “weapon”

Looking for something the whole group can enjoy? Located in Aventura Mall next to the Treats Food Hall is where you’ll find a place called Happy-Go-Lucky Exhibit. The 18,000 sq. ft. exhibit is a combination of lighting, sculptures, fabrications, and sound which are featured in each room visitors venture through. The Diamond Palace, Flower Infinity, and Pure Pearl Pool are a few of the rooms visitors will see throughout their journey. Visitors can expect a different theme for their eyes as they navigate their way through each interactive room. There’s a 360 Kaleidoscope installation that uses digital screens to create an array of vivid visual effects for anyone who steps inside the kaleidoscope tunnel and it changes to different themes; which is great for Instagram-worthy photos.

AVENTURA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO