ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Science

Study shows Paxlovid may help prevent long COVID

By Laura Baisas
Popular Science
Popular Science
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ts5r0_0j37kgpQ00
Paxlovid is an anti-viral treatment for COVID-19. Deposit Photos

As the world enters yet another pandemic winter, as many as 4 million people are suffering from brain fog, headaches, chest pain, and other awful symptoms of long COVID. However, a new preprint study from the Veterans Health Administration (VA) is offering some hope for cutting the risk of developing the debilitating condition.

The study finds that the anti-viral medication Paxlovid, which is intended to treat and relieve the symptoms of COVID-19, may also reduce the risk of developing long COVID following the initial infection by 26 percent. The research is a preprint that was posted online over the weekend, so it still has to undergo peer review.

For the study, long COVID was defined as developing one or more symptoms (including heart issues, blood disorders, fatigue, and trouble breathing) one to three months after testing positive. The team analyzed the electronic medical records of 56,340 patients, all who had at least one risk factor for a severe response to COVID-19 infection. The analysis finds that 9,217 patients who took Paxlovid within five days of testing positive were 26 percent less likely to have a wide range of post-COVID-19 symptoms about 90 days later than the 47,123 patients who did not receive an antiviral or antibody treatment.

The patients in the study had all tested positive for the coronavirus between March 1 and June 30 of 2022 when the contagious Omicron variants were the dominant strains of COVID. The study also finds that the benefits of taking Paxlovid applied to patients who were unvaccinated, vaccinated, and had repeat COVID-19 infections. All groups has a similar reduction of developing long COVID with the antiviral drug.

For those who are medically eligible to take Paxlovid (older adults or those with certain medical conditions), it reduces the risk of hospitalization or death. It works by blocking receptors so that the virus can’t bind itself to healthy cells and make copies of itself.

“We know that one of the key factors that predict long COVID is detectable virus in the bloodstream at the time of infection,” Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease physician at the University of California, San Francisco, told NPR. “So it stands to reason that interventions that prevent the virus from making more copies of itself would therefore lead to a lower risk of long COVID.”

The authors point to the study as another motivation for patients to take Paxlovid as soon as they can after getting sick. Some have become weary of using the anti-viral due to the “Paxlovid rebound,” a recurrence of symptoms or a positive test result. A small percentage of patients (about one to two percent based on Pfizer’s clinical trials) experience this, but high profile rebounds in President Joe Biden and Anthony Fauci as well as the need for more data on rebound cases, have added to the concern. A longer course of treatment of the drug is being investigated as a possible way to prevent the rebound.

“For people who are already qualified for Paxlovid use, to me, really the choice is clear,” Ziyad Al-Aly, the senior author of the study and chief of research and development at the VA Saint Louis Healthcare System, told The New York Times. “Do you get a metallic taste, do you get side effects from Paxlovid, can you get rebound? Yes. But we have proven data suggesting that Paxlovid in the acute phase reduces the risk of severe illness, meaning the risk of death and hospitalization. And now we’re showing in the post-acute phase, there’s also risk reduction.”

In addition to the study’s status as a preprint, it is also limited by the demographics in the sample size. It primarily surveyed white males, which means that Paxlovid’s benefits may change in other demographic groups. Medical experts told NPR that they would also like to see these results replicated in experimental, randomized control trials.

Comments / 2

Related
MedicalXpress

New study shows recently diagnosed adult cancer survivors at higher risk for bone fractures

Adult cancer survivors, particularly those diagnosed within five years and/or have a history of chemotherapy, have an increased risk for bone fractures, specifically pelvic and vertebral fractures, compared to older adults without cancer, according to a new large study by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS). Also, survivors who...
News-Medical.net

People of all age groups are at risk of post-COVID-19 syndrome, study says

Following COVID-19 infection, there is significant new onset morbidity in children, adolescents and adults across 13 distinct diagnosis and symptom complexes, according to a new study publishing November 10th in the open access journal PLOS Medicine by Martin Roessler of Technische Universität Dresden, Germany, and colleagues. Studies have established...
News-Medical.net

Pancreatic cancer could be detected up to three years earlier than current diagnoses

Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
Health Digest

What It Means When Your Hemoglobin Count Is High

According to a 2019 study published in the journal InformedHealth, about 55% of your blood is plasma, while different blood cells make up the remaining 45%. Blood cells come in two types: red blood cells (or erythrocytes) and white blood cells (or leukocytes), as explained by the American Society of Hematology. Red blood cells contain a protein known as hemoglobin, which transports oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body, per the society.
reviewofoptometry.com

How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye

This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
UPI News

Multiple sclerosis may rapidly worsen in patients who are obese

Obesity is never healthy, and that may be especially true for people who also develop multiple sclerosis. Obese people with MS are likely to see the disability linked to the disease rapidly worsen, said German researchers who followed more than 1,000 patients in a new study. Weight loss, they suggested,...
healthcareguys.com

Diabetes: Reasons And Treatment For Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD)

A shrinking of the cardiac arteries on the exterior of one’s heart is known as peripheral arterial disease (PAD). The connection between PAD and diabetes is very apparent and crucial for patients to know. Compared to people not having diabetes, those with diabetes mellitus have a much higher chance of developing PAD and an accelerated disease progression, rendering them more vulnerable to ischemia attacks and occupational impairment.
cohaitungchi.com

The Connection Between Fibromyalgia and Thyroid Disease

Thyroid illness, particularly hypothyroidism, and fibromyalgia share many signs. Actually, having considered one of these situations might predispose you to the opposite, and having each impacts every illness. Regardless of the associations, theories about the reason for these associated situations will not be concrete. Researchers have proposed autoimmunity, dysfunction of the hypothalamus, and extra potentialities.
Health Digest

When Should You Be Concerned About Thyroid Nodules?

According to the British Thyroid Foundation, the thyroid gland — which is situated in the neck — produces the thyroid hormones known as thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). These hormones travel to the bloodstream and influence how your cells and tissues work. However, thyroid disorders, such as the abnormal growth of thyroid cells, can occur in some people. These are known as thyroid nodules (via The American Thyroid Association). Most thyroid nodules are non-cancerous — however, a small number are.
Popular Science

Scientists safely injected two patients with lab-grown blood

Human blood donations will always provide the vast majority of our transfusion sources, which is theoretically just fine for most of us. For those with rarer blood types or complicated conditions like sickle cell anemia, however, access to lifesaving resources can be often difficult, expensive, and unfortunately, sometimes even out of the realm of possibility. A remarkable new clinical trial may soon provide a huge step forward in addressing these issues, even if its origins might leave one feeling a bit lightheaded.
Medical News Today

Macrovascular complications of diabetes

Macrovascular complications of diabetes can have long-term effects on different parts of the body. Some of these complications become apparent when a person first receives a diagnosis, others years later. Macrovascular disease affects the large blood vessels, including the coronary arteries, the aorta, and the large arteries in the brain...
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify biomarkers that predict preeclampsia risk

In a study of pregnant women in the United States, Cedars-Sinai investigators found that a specific imbalance of two placental proteins could predict which women were at risk of developing a severe form of preeclampsia, a life-threatening blood pressure disorder. The study is published in the journal NEJM Evidence. "We...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Hep

Fatty Liver Disease Has Increased Over the Past Two Decades

Across the world, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is increasingly common, according to study results published in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for a growing proportion of advanced liver disease and liver-related death worldwide. As a result of inflammation, NAFLD can lead to liver fibrosis, cirrhosis (advanced scarring) and even liver cancer. With no effective approved medical therapies, management is dependent on lifestyle change such as weight loss and exercise.
Health Digest

Graves' Disease Explained: Causes Symptoms, And Treatment

You've probably heard of hyperthyroidism, which refers to an overactive thyroid that produces too much of the thyroxine hormone, leading to other issues like an irregular heartbeat and drastic weight loss (via the Mayo Clinic). Hyperthyroidism typically results from other underlying conditions, the most common of which is Graves' disease. While Graves' disease isn't very common (it only affects 2-3% percent of the population), it is usually the culprit behind hyperthyroidism in most cases, according to the National Organization of Rare Disorders (NORD). In fact, Graves' disease is responsible for 60-80% of hyperthyroidism cases (via the Cleveland Clinic).
Hep

Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
Medical News Today

What to know about Krabbe disease

Krabbe disease is a rare genetic disorder in which a person lacks an enzyme that breaks down specific lipids. The lipid buildup progressively destroys the nervous system, causing neurological symptoms and eventually leading to death. Most individuals with Krabbe disease develop the condition in infancy. Among this group, there is...
Popular Science

Popular Science

56K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy