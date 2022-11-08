The truth about actress Mariska Hargitay is that many people love her, but very few know too much about her. She’s a lovely woman who has graced our television screens for decades, and we love her in every role. Hargitay is perhaps most famous for her role as Olivia Benson. She’s the star character in the hit show Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Mariska Hargitay began playing Olivia Benson in 1999, which means she is now 23 years into her starring role. Unsurprisingly, this role makes people feel as if they know her without them ever getting to know her. She’s so good that no one bothers to look at her personal life or what she’s been doing outside of Olivia Benson. She is Olivia Benson. It turns out, however, that Mariska Hargitay has a fascinating life – including the story of her mother, who taught her everything she knows.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO