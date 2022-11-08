Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the ConcourseWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Related
TVOvermind
Roseanne Barr’s Net Worth is $80 Million in 2022
Roseanne Barr is a woman very familiar with controversy. Say what you will about the comedian and actress, but she is a woman of confidence. She’s not afraid to say what is on her mind, how she feels, or what she’s thinking, and that is a gift many people do not share. Many are afraid to speak up, to say what they feel, and to stand outside the crowd to speak their own version of the truth. Roseanne Barr is not one of those women.
A Deep Dive Into The Life Of ‘Andy Griffith’ Star Ron Howard, Plus His Net Worth, & More
Born into the billion-dollar movie industry, starting as a child actor and growing up to be a multi-award-winning director, Ron Howard hails from the city of Duncan, Oklahoma. His parents, Rance and Jean Speegle Howard, were famous in Hollywood and inspired him to follow suit. The 68-year-old came onto the movie scene in his childhood but eventually became determined to sit in the director’s chair and pursued his dreams until he succeeded.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - November 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
ComicBook
Canceled Warner Bros. Movie Finishes Production, Even Though No One Will Ever See It
Warner Bros. Discovery has been on a mission to cut costs and find tax breaks ever since the merger between WarnerMedia and Discover was completed. New CEO David Zaslav has made savings the number one priority, resulting in nearly completed projects being axed entirely, and HBO Max original titles being stripped from the streaming service. Amidst this unprecedented set of circumstances, one of the canceled films opted to complete production anyway, in the hopes that it might eventually see the light of day.
‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Director Henry Selick Says It’s a ‘Little Unfair’ That Tim Burton Gets All the Credit: That’s Not What I Signed Up For
When one thinks of “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” the name that immediately comes to mind is most likely Tim Burton. After all, Disney marketed the movie as “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” following the director’s success with “Batman,” “Edward Scissorhands” and “Batman Returns.” And yet, it was Henry Selick who directed “Nightmare.” Burton cracked the story, co-produced the film and came up with character designs, but Selick was the director. And after all these years, Selick is a bit tired of the misconception that “Nightmare” is Burton’s film. “That was a little unfair because it wasn’t called ‘Tim Burton’s Nightmare’...
21 Funny Tweets About Nick Cannon Expecting His 12th Child...One Week After Announcing His 11th
It's giving Cheaper by the Dozen.
TVOvermind
10 Interesting Things You Didn’t Know About Lauren Graham
You probably know her from , where she played the iconic Lorelai Gilmore. But what do you know about Lauren Graham?. . She’s a talented writer, a witty comedian, and a gifted actress. She is charming both on-screen and off-screen, and that’s why we love her. So, if...
ComicBook
Gangs of New York TV Series in the Works From Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese is one of the most iconic living directors with so many famous films under his belt. Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and Goodfellas are just some of his beloved films, not to mention The Departed, which earned Scorsese his long overdue Academy Award for Best Director in 2007. One of the many movies Scorsese was nominated for was Gangs of New York, the 2002 crime drama that starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis, and Cameron Diaz. The movie scored ten Oscar nominations back in the day, and now Scorsese is planning to revive the story 20 years later.
Netflix Orders Series Adaptation of Judy Blume Novel ‘Forever’ From Mara Brock Akil
Netflix has ordered a series version of the Judy Blume novel “Forever” from Mara Brock Akil, Variety has learned. The show was first reported as being in development at Netflix in September 2021. Brock Akil will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series under her Netflix overall deal. This marks the first series order under the deal, which she signed in late 2020. “Judy Blume’s ability to capture the real emotions we experience during the various rites of passage of our youth influenced my life choices and writing voice,” Brock Akil said. “I’m honored to reimagine one...
TVOvermind
Fascinating Facts About Omar Epps’ Role in Juice
It was 1991 when the famous actor Omar Epps and the famous late rapper Tupac Shakur starred in a film together. The title is Juice, and the movie was Tupac’s debut in the acting business. In the movie, Epps plays a kid named Quincy (Q) who isn’t sure he wants to spend his life going down the path to crime. His three friends spend a lot of time with him, they skip a lot of school, and they do the usual teenage boy stuff, and there are a lot of stories here.
TVOvermind
Losing Her Mother Taught Mariska Hargitay A Lot About Trauma
The truth about actress Mariska Hargitay is that many people love her, but very few know too much about her. She’s a lovely woman who has graced our television screens for decades, and we love her in every role. Hargitay is perhaps most famous for her role as Olivia Benson. She’s the star character in the hit show Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Mariska Hargitay began playing Olivia Benson in 1999, which means she is now 23 years into her starring role. Unsurprisingly, this role makes people feel as if they know her without them ever getting to know her. She’s so good that no one bothers to look at her personal life or what she’s been doing outside of Olivia Benson. She is Olivia Benson. It turns out, however, that Mariska Hargitay has a fascinating life – including the story of her mother, who taught her everything she knows.
GamesRadar
All the new Disney movies coming out between now and 2024
A look ahead to the dozens of new Disney movies coming your way
Mitchell Goldman, New Line Cinema Executive, Dies at 74
Mitchell Goldman, the former president of marketing and distribution at New Line Cinema who oversaw the launch of the studio’s distribution wing, died this past Monday at the age of 74, according to his son-in-law, Jim Margolis. “He was a wonderful man who did so much for so many....
‘Rosaline’ Makes Comedy From Tragedy ~ At The Movies With Kasey
In school, I liked Shakespeare, but I hated Romeo and Juliet. Sure, it has some beautiful poetry tucked in, but the story? Too much teen angst. Hulu’s new movie, Rosaline, based on the novel When You Were Mine by Rebecca Serle, takes a comedic approach to the tragedy, telling the story through the eyes of Romeo’s (Kyle Allen) girlfriend when he met Juliet (Isabela Merced), Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever).
Collider
'Living With Chucky' Documentary to Premiere on Screambox & Digital Early Next Year
Running for over three decades, the Child’s Play universe is finally receiving its proper due in documentary form. Today, Variety announced that Kyra Elise Gardner’s feature Living With Chucky has been picked up by Cinedigm and is set to land on their streaming service Screambox as well as on digital early in 2023. The production promises to unbox the long-running horror hit that has multiplied into several movies and a Syfy and USA Network series, which is seeing massive success in its current second season. Along with its scripted on-screen takeover, the world of the tiny terror has been a juggernaut for merchandise and was even brought to life in video game and comic book form.
TVOvermind
The Amazing Cast Of Girl, Interrupted
Girl, Interrupted is based on Susanna Kaysen’s memoir, which has the same name as the movie. The director of the movie is James Mangold. The film was released in December 1999. Set in the late 1960s, Girl, Interrupted starts with Susanna’s (Winona Ryder) getting into a psychiatric institution. In...
TVOvermind
The Terminator franchise, from the pinnacle of action movies to sci-fi, let downs
For some later Terminator movies, the famous “I’ll be back quote” acts as a dystopian omen, but not for the perfect killing machines. While Terminator launched the careers of James Cameroon and Arnold Schwarzenegger, some of the movies in the iconic franchise fall far below the high standards of the best Terminator movies.
TVOvermind
Is Requiem for a Dream the Most Depressing Movie of All Time?
Movies have a way of making us feel a certain way. They can make us feel happy, inspired, and empowered – or they can make us feel so depressed and barely able to make any comments. The movie Requiem for a Dream had this effect on many people, despite its dreamy-sounding name.
Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm Review: One Big Serving Of Delicious Chaos
"Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film For Theaters," the 2007 theatrical spin-off of the surreal Adult Swim cartoon comedy "Aqua Teen Hunger Force," made two major contributions to the culture: first, an advertising campaign that unintentionally made the city of Boston look like fools; and second, a hilarious death metal parody of "Let's All Go to the Lobby"-style movie pre-shows performed by Mastodon. Other than those two things, there's really not much worth remembering about it. The dadaist nonsense which was sometimes hilarious in the TV show's 10-minute episodes quickly wore out its welcome in an utterly ridiculous but rarely funny 85-minute feature film.
TVOvermind
Mad Men and the True Story Behind It
Many of those who have watched Mad Men are unaware that the story is not as fictive as they might think. Fans were drawn to the story of Don Draper and were very excited to see episode after episode. The events occur over several years, successfully portraying the atmosphere of the 1960s and 1970s in the United States.
Comments / 0