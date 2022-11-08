ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
The Associated Press

Timeline of Commanders' recent tumult under owner Dan Snyder

Dan Snyder’s ownership of Washington’s NFL franchise has been a matter of considerable debate for years. Some has centered around a lack of success on the field: two playoff game victories since he bought the team in 1999. Recent events have put more heat on Snyder away from football, with a series of scandals and investigations that have spanned three different names for the team. The latest development: District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine announced Thursday that his office is filing a consumer protection civil lawsuit against Snyder, the Commanders, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell. At a news conference, Racine said, “The evidence shows Mr. Snyder was not only aware of the toxic culture within his organization, he encouraged it and he participated in it.” A look at what has brought Snyder to this point:
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Reportedly Getting Involved With Jeff Bezos’ Bid for Washington Commanders

Matthew McConaughey already owns a piece of one sports franchise. Now the actor may join Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and rapper/business mogul Jay Z for a bigger NFL prize. The New York Post reported Monday that McConaughey is joining the ownership group topped by Bezos and Jay Z in an attempt to buy the Washington Commanders. The Post got the info from a source the news site didn’t identify.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Washington D.C.'s lawsuit doesn't say anything new about the Commanders' awful leadership. It just says it louder

The Washington Commanders are being sued. Again. This time it’s not by disgruntled fans or employees subjected to a hostile, allegedly predatory workplace. Instead, it’s by the Washington D.C. District Attorney’s office. On Thursday, District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine unveiled a lawsuit against franchise owner...
