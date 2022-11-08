Read full article on original website
Dan Snyder's Commanders Accused of 'Hiding' Behind Brian Robinson Shooting In PR Battle with AG
The Washington Commanders commented on the news of today's press conference, and it left one person in particular rather displeased.
Jerry Jones: New stadium plans could be impetus for potential Commanders sale
Dan Snyder is exploring a potential sale of the Washington Commanders. In responding to that news on “Shan and RJ,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones kept pointing to the Commanders’ desire to build a new stadium.
Commanders’ Dan Snyder burning bridges on his way out of D.C.
All signs are pointing to Dan Snyder selling the Washington Commanders. That process is expected to be completed as soon as March. If fans had any say in the matter, the team would be sold tomorrow, because Snyder is doing his very best to embarrass himself and the franchise on his way out.
Timeline of Commanders' recent tumult under owner Dan Snyder
Dan Snyder’s ownership of Washington’s NFL franchise has been a matter of considerable debate for years. Some has centered around a lack of success on the field: two playoff game victories since he bought the team in 1999. Recent events have put more heat on Snyder away from football, with a series of scandals and investigations that have spanned three different names for the team. The latest development: District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine announced Thursday that his office is filing a consumer protection civil lawsuit against Snyder, the Commanders, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell. At a news conference, Racine said, “The evidence shows Mr. Snyder was not only aware of the toxic culture within his organization, he encouraged it and he participated in it.” A look at what has brought Snyder to this point:
Report: Dan Snyder hoping to sell 'all of' Commanders franchise
New information continues to develop concerning the possible sale of the Commanders franchise from current owner Dan Snyder. Our most recent report included an estimated value of $5.6B with a potential sales price of up to $7B. We also pointed out that it was still uncertain whether Snyder was determined...
Matthew McConaughey Reportedly Getting Involved With Jeff Bezos’ Bid for Washington Commanders
Matthew McConaughey already owns a piece of one sports franchise. Now the actor may join Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and rapper/business mogul Jay Z for a bigger NFL prize. The New York Post reported Monday that McConaughey is joining the ownership group topped by Bezos and Jay Z in an attempt to buy the Washington Commanders. The Post got the info from a source the news site didn’t identify.
Washington D.C.'s lawsuit doesn't say anything new about the Commanders' awful leadership. It just says it louder
The Washington Commanders are being sued. Again. This time it’s not by disgruntled fans or employees subjected to a hostile, allegedly predatory workplace. Instead, it’s by the Washington D.C. District Attorney’s office. On Thursday, District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine unveiled a lawsuit against franchise owner...
The D.C. government is suing Dan Snyder, Commanders, NFL and Roger Goodell
The District of Columbia is bringing a lawsuit against Dan Snyder, the Washington Commanders, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced at a press conference. We’ve got the highlights and audio.
Snyder, Commanders, NFL, Goodell sued by DC attorney general
The District of Columbia attorney general's office has filed a civil consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell
DC AG filing civil suit vs. Commanders, Snyder, NFL, Goodell
The attorney general for the District of Columbia says his office is filing a civil consumer protection lawsuit against the Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Washington AG to File Lawsuit Against Commanders, Dan Snyder, NFL￼
WASHINGTON — District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the NFL, and Commissioner Roger Goodell. Racine said at a news conference Thursday that the lawsuit focuses on Snyder’s alleged involvement in the Commanders’ toxic workplace and attempts...
D.C. Attorney General Files Civil Lawsuit Against Commanders, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell
The Washington Commanders and NFL fooled around and are finding out. On Thursday, Washginton, D.C.… The post D.C. Attorney General Files Civil Lawsuit Against Commanders, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appeared first on Outsider.
