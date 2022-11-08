Dan Snyder’s ownership of Washington’s NFL franchise has been a matter of considerable debate for years. Some has centered around a lack of success on the field: two playoff game victories since he bought the team in 1999. Recent events have put more heat on Snyder away from football, with a series of scandals and investigations that have spanned three different names for the team. The latest development: District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine announced Thursday that his office is filing a consumer protection civil lawsuit against Snyder, the Commanders, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell. At a news conference, Racine said, “The evidence shows Mr. Snyder was not only aware of the toxic culture within his organization, he encouraged it and he participated in it.” A look at what has brought Snyder to this point:

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 5 HOURS AGO