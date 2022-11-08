ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, WI

No charges will be filed in a shooting at the Greenfield Meijer store that left one man paralyzed

By Bob Dohr, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
Two people were injured ― one of them paralyzed ― but no charges will be filed in connection with a fight and shooting at a Meijer store in Greenfield.

The incident occurred the morning of Sept. 28 outside Meijer, 5800 W. Layton Ave.

It ended when a Milwaukee woman, whose husband was engaged in a fight with another man outside the store’s entrance, shot the man her husband was fighting, according to reports about the incident released Nov. 2 by Greenfield police.

According to the reports:

The altercation between the two men started after one man crossed in front of the vehicle driven by the other man near the store’s entrance.

The man driving the vehicle, whose wife was in the car with him, told police he was driving very slowly, and the man who was crossing told him he had to stop and started becoming sarcastic with him.

The man driving then uttered an expletive at the man crossing. This caused the man who was crossing to approach the vehicle; he started punching the driver through the open driver’s side window.

The man driving then got out of the vehicle and the two started to fight.

At one point, according to several witnesses, the man who was crossing took the other man to the ground, injuring the man’s left leg in the process.

The man who went to the ground told police he thought his leg was broken and said “it was pretty much over” at that point and he was not able to do anything to stop the other man.

He said the man kicked him repeatedly, 15 to 20 times, while he was on the ground.

A witness who said he observed the entire altercation said that’s when he saw a woman, later identified as the wife of the man who was on the ground, fire one shot.

The shot hit the man in the chest, police said.

Both men were taken to Froedtert Hospital for treatment and the wife was taken into custody.

The man who was shot is a paraplegic as a result of his injuries, police said.

After reviewing the case, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges.

Assistant District Attorney Daniel Flaherty said the woman “acted within the law in the defense of her husband due to the aggressive nature of the fight, and feared for his life.”

Flaherty said charging the man who was shot would not be appropriate, considering all the facts and circumstances, including the man’s medical condition as a result of the incident.

Contact Bob Dohr at 262-361-9140 or bob.dohr@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @BobDohr1.

