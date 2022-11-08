ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

The Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 10 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 2:05 p.m. MST on CBS.

The Raiders are a 6-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 10 picks, predictions :

The Arizona Republic : Raiders 24, Colts 23

Jeremy Cluff writes: "Frankly, we're shocked both of these teams are this bad. The home team should be able to bounce back here, barely."

Bookies.com : Bet the under in Colts vs. Raiders game

Bill Speros writes: "Colts QB Sam Ehlinger was sacked 9 times New England Sunday in his second NFL start. Look for the Raiders here by default. But we're not touching this line (Raiders -5.5) with Terry Bradshaw's money."

NFL Week 10 odds :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JYlzY_0j37jd9200

ESPN : Raiders have an 84.4% chance to win the Week 10 game

The site gives the Colts a 15.5% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings : Take the Raiders to cover vs. Colts

It writes: "The Raiders have been struggling in the last few weeks but there’s a chance they get Darren Waller back this week. The Colts are in a different realm in terms of quality with Ehlinger at the helm and it should show in this game."

How to watch: NFL Week 10 schedule, television information

Sports Betting Dime : Colts 17.9, Raiders 17.5

The site's formula predicts that the Colts will win the Week 10 NFL game.

Fansided : Go with the under in Colts vs. Raiders game

Josh Yourish writes: "This game will be ugly and the under has been free money on Indianapolis this season, so let’s ride that trend."

NFL power rankings Week 10: Eagles, Vikings, Bills, Chiefs lead NFL playoff picture

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?

