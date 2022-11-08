Republicans hold edge in voter enthusiasm

Kaitlyn Radde/NPR /

By Dominico Montenaro, Emily Olson

NPR Senior Political Editor Domenico Montanaro writes that this has changed in the last few weeks, as more voters have begun tuning in. Here's a bit of his reporting:

With inflation persistently high, Republican enthusiasm has outpaced Democrats'. It's not so much that Democrats aren't gaining in their enthusiasm levels — they are — it's that Republicans have increased theirs by more in that time.

While white women with college degrees, who are an important bloc for Democrats, are among the most enthusiastic to vote, Black voters, Latinos and young voters are among the least.

At the same time, older voters, Trump voters, white evangelical Christians and rural voters — all key GOP groups — are fired up to vote. Those without college degrees are less enthusiastic about the election, but that's driven by voters of color without degrees.

You can read the full story here.

