ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windows Central

What's next for Call of Duty in 2023

By Samuel Tolbert
Windows Central
Windows Central
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QXngG_0j37jPjk00

Call of Duty is a franchise that has been going strong for almost two decades, and as the series continues, it's seen annual entries and spinoffs for almost every single year. But that may be about to change.

Reports indicate that players may not be getting a new premium entry in the Call of Duty franchise in 2023, but that doesn't mean there won't be new content to play in one of the best Xbox games , regardless of whether you prefer multiplayer or single-player content. Here's what we know is next for Call of Duty in 2023, based on reports so far.

Will there be a new Call of Duty game in 2023?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28sQAx_0j37jPjk00

(Image credit: Activision)

Right now, it appears that there won't be a new paid, premium entry in the Call of Duty franchise in 2023. This news first came with a report that Call of Duty was skipping 2023 , with Bloomberg sharing that after the arrival of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in 2022, the next game — with development led by Treyarch — would instead be delayed to 2023.

The significance of this really can't be overstated, as Call of Duty has been an annual franchise almost every single year since it originally began with the first game, Call of Duty, in 2003. The only missed year so far was 2004, with Call of Duty 2 releasing in 2005. Since then, there's been at least one game every single year all the way up to 2022.

This delay was reportedly decided on because sales of the 2021 entry Call of Duty: Vanguard were down year-over-year and the publisher was worried about cannibalization of the franchise.

In response to this report, Activision stated that at the time that "We have an exciting slate of premium and free-to-play Call of Duty experiences for this year, next year and beyond. Reports of anything otherwise are incorrect. We look forward to sharing more details when the time is right."

Even with the big paid game not arriving until 2024, that doesn't mean there won't still be a new Call of Duty game. Activision confirmed that Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is coming to Android and iOS in 2023. Development of this mobile title is being led by Solid State Studios and Digital Legends, with support from other teams inside Activision.

What does this mean for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=431BCe_0j37jPjk00

(Image credit: Activision)

Because there won't be a new premium game in 2023, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be receiving more support than any prior mainline game. In addition to Warzone 2.0, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be getting a range of new modes and features as updates throughout 2023.

According to comments from Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be getting something akin to a paid single-player campaign expansion in 2023, in addition to more multiplayer support. As such, while there won't be a new standalone game to buy, anyone looking for more Call of Duty will still have new experiences available.

By extending the lifetime of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 with additional content, Activision will be allowing the other teams such as Treyarch additional time to develop the next big paid game.

Is Call of Duty coming to Xbox Game Pass?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oaDql_0j37jPjk00

(Image credit: Microsoft)

All of this change for the franchise comes as Activision Blizzard is being acquired by Microsoft. The deal, which is worth almost $69 billion, is currently undergoing regulatory review across multiple jurisdictions, including being investigated by the European Commission . When the deal is finalized, Activision Blizzard will join Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks as part of the Xbox first-party family.

Once that happens, Microsoft has indicated that Call of Duty games will join Xbox Game Pass when possible, including new games launching into the service. Microsoft will still have to abide by any deals previously made between Activision and Sony that prevent certain games from going into Xbox Game Pass for a limited amount of time, as Sony has paid for "blocking rights" on some games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14VKNK_0j37jPjk00

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)

The latest big Call of Duty game is here, and based on early reports, it'll be the only paid premium experience in the franchise until 2024. If you don't buy Call of Duty games often, this is the one to grab.

Available from: Xbox | Steam | Amazon

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Activision Blizzard is Working on a 2023 Call of Duty Full Premium Release Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 makes $1 Billion in 10 Days and More

Activision Blizzard just posted their third quarter 2022 financial results, and they hold some exciting information for Call of Duty players. Through the document, it has been noticed that Activision does not wish to stop after the success of MW2 and is continuing the momentum in 2023. Their plans for 2023 include, "the most robust Call of Duty live operations to date, the next full premium release in the blockbuster annual series, and even more engaging free-to-play experiences across platforms".
ComicBook

Call of Duty Planning "Premium Release" for 2023

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 just dropped last month, but Activision is already looking ahead to the future of the franchise. Today the publisher released its third quarter earnings report, in which Activision revealed that it plans to have a "premium release" in the Call of Duty series in 2023. Naturally, no specific details were revealed about the game, or what form it will take, but that should be exciting news for fans of the series!
GAMINGbible

Modern Warfare 2 2023 expansion equal to a 'full release', says insider

This year’s Call of Duty release is going to be hard to beat. In just 10 days, Modern Warfare II has earnt a whopping $1 billion in revenue, with over one billion matches joined. It’s officially now the most successful Call of Duty launch of all-time - a vast improvement on last year’s underwhelming Vanguard.
GAMINGbible

Modern Warfare 2 campaign expansion set to remake controversial mission

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting a single-player expansion that looks set to remake one of the series’ most infamous missions, according to a new report. Back in October, rumours began to circulate that suggested 2023’s Call Of Duty wouldn’t be a new game at all. Rather, fans could expect a substantial expansion and extra support for the recently released Modern Warfare 2. This expansion is apparently set to contain new DLC maps, and a new single-player campaign that follows on from the ending of the most recent single-player adventure.
Tri-City Herald

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Prestige System Updated

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have an updated prestige system. With the promise of rewards and a new set of challenges, here's everything you need to know about the new prestige system. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Prestige System Updated. The update prestige system includes...
knowtechie.com

Call of Duty moderators can ban toxic chatters from game chat

Activision’s new reporting system gives moderators the tools to mute toxic chatters when they break Call of Duty’s code of conduct in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. The latest Call of Duty title came out two weeks ago, on October 28. As with every Call of Duty each year, the new game certainly brings back toxic gamers and chatters you’ll likely run into during a match.
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Adding Fan-Favorite Maps

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players eager to see what's coming in Season 1 got some good news this week when Infinity Ward revealed that a fan-favorite map from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (the newer Modern Warfare) would be coming to the game. A huge info dump from this week sharing all sorts of details confirmed that Shoot House would be part of Season 1, a small, chaotic map that appeared on and off in different playlists in Modern Warfare. Joining Shoot House will be Shipment, another popular map, but that one will come a bit later in Season 1.
SVG

Modern Warfare 2 Composer Disowns Soundtrack After Frustrating Development

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" has had quite a controversial time already. While players were furious over the phone requirements and cross-play options for PC, the most recent "Call of Duty" title had a better opening weekend than any other game in the franchise's long history. There was also some discord on the developers' side of the game as well, which caused game composer Sarah Schachner to step down before the release of the "Modern Warfare 2" soundtrack.
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 Attachment Tuning Reenabled

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has had its attachment tuning re-enabled after providing a much-needed bug fix to its new system. For those unaware, weapon and attachment tuning is a brand new system in Modern Warfare 2 that allows players to customize their loadouts even further by adjusting certain weapon and attachment attributes. This level of customization is unlocked by reaching the maximum level of a weapon and gives players a chance to create more personalized loadouts.
NME

‘Modern Warfare 2’ to bring back “reimagined” Shoot House and Shipment maps

Infinity Ward has announced that “reimagined” versions of popular Call of Duty maps Shoot House and Shipment are coming to Modern Warfare 2. “Season 1 is bringing back two reimagined favourites from Modern Warfare (2019) — Shoot House and Shipment,” reads a news post from Infinity Ward. “These maps are hallowed ground for camo grinders and are incredibly notorious for frenetic and fun action.”
Windows Central

Windows Central

287
Followers
2K+
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy