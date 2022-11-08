Read full article on original website
Related
accessinternational.media
Lou-Tec acquires in Canada
Canadian rental company Lou-Tec has acquired Yep Location D’équipements, its second acquisition this year following the deal in June to buy Accès Location+. Founded in 1977, Yep is a based at Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu in Quebec and has more than 70 employees and five branches, all in the province of Quebec.
Protests wane in Brazil, but diehards stand by Bolsonaro
Protests in deeply polarized Brazil have dwindled since presidential elections nearly two weeks ago but some hard-core supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro remain in the streets. Bolsonaro, who has not openly acknowledged his defeat and has practically disappeared from public life for more than a week, asked his supporters to take down hundreds of roadblocks they threw up after the vote, but supported protests elsewhere.
China's Xi, out of COVID bubble, faces changed world at G-20
BEIJING — (AP) — After a lengthy absence from major international gatherings, Chinese leader Xi Jinping is leaving his country's COVID-19 bubble and venturing abroad next week into a dramatically changed world marked by rising confrontation. Xi will attend the G-20 meeting of industrial and emerging market nations...
accessinternational.media
Pilosio demos new suspended scaffolding system
On Pilosio’s stand at Bauma this year, the formwork specialist showed its new Flydeck system, for assembling suspended scaffolding, primarily on infrastructure projects. The system uses 25cm or 45cm width aluminium or steel lattice girders, connected by spring pins, which have been specifically developed and patented by Pilosio. Experts...
Comments / 0