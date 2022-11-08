ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

LiveOne’s PodcastOne Launches “Friday Night Lights” Podcast/Vodcast With Hosts Zach Gilford, Scott Porter and Mae Whitman

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p8bqh_0j37hzOC00

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022--

PodcastOne, a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne ( NASDAQ: LVO ), announced today that it has partnered with original “Friday Night Lights” cast members Zach Gilford, Scott Porter and self-proclaimed “Friday Night Lights” superfan Mae Whitman for an exclusive podcast and vodcast, It’s Not Only Football: Friday Night Lights and Beyond , which debuts November 10, 2022. The weekly show is available via PodcastOne, LiveOne’s network, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube and wherever podcasts are heard.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005468/en/

PodcastOne Launches “Friday Night Lights” Podcast/Vodcast with Hosts Zach Gilford, Scott Porter and Mae Whitman (Graphic: Business Wire)

Original “Friday Night Lights” series co-stars Porter (#6 Jason Street), Gilford (#7 Matt Saracen), and FNL superfan Whitman gather every Thursday for It’s Not Only Football: Friday Night Lights and Beyond. Tune in to relive the glory as they discuss their favorite moments and memories from the show and share never before told stories. Each week, Scott, Zach and Mae will break down an episode of “ Friday Night Lights”, giving listeners and viewers exclusive behind-the-scenes stories and the latest going on in their lives. Episodes will feature guests that range from fellow cast members, to close friends and colleagues. Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, can’t lose!

“For Zach and Scott, going back to Dillon has been a long time coming and just made sense. We’re pretty sure Mae’s just on the pod to make her dream of working with Taylor Kitsch become reality. We kid, we kid. We’ve been friends for a long time and share a unique passion and love for ‘Friday Night Lights,’ a show that had such an equal impact on those who made it and those that have watched it since its debut. It’s why we’re excited to share our memories of making the show and the journey of watching it with our listeners. We can’t wait to talk about revisiting the show and our lives since then, chat with other people from the show, the industry, and beyond, and really open up about how being a part of the show — as actors and viewers — tugged at our heartstrings every week. It’s what we hope will keep our fans coming back for more,” said Porter, Gilford and Whitman.

“When ‘Friday Night Lights’ launched on television audiences were captured by the show’s heart and it’s that heart that lives on with this podcast through its hosts Scott, Zach and Mae. The dual points of view that they give in each episode is unique and embodies exactly what audiences want from their podcasts - original content, insight and humor. We cannot wait for the world to fall in love with this show,” said President of PodcastOne, Kit Gray.

PodcastOne continues to develop and produce compelling and entertainment based content to generate excitement and intrigue in the audio and streaming space. Along with its parent company LiveOne, PodcastOne is leading the industry and encouraging its expansion through platforms and relationships that allow brands to further expand the scope of their awareness and charitable campaigns by reaching audiences in the fastest growing medium available. PodcastOne’s full roster of programming is available on PodcastOne, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever podcasts are heard. As part of the growing slate of podcasts available in Tesla cars via LiveOne’s streaming platform, It’s Not Only Football: Friday Night Lights and Beyond joins available programming such as Baby Mamas No Drama , Coffee Convos , Nappy Boy Radio with T-Pain and Southern Tea which have all been added to the driver experience.

Zach Gilford and Mae Whitman are managed by Untitled Entertainment with Hansen, Jacobson providing legal representation for Whitman. Scott Porter is managed by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and all are represented by The Gersh Agency.

About Mae Whitman

Mae Whitman is a versatile actress in both film and television, recently starring as Annie Marks in NBC’s “Good Girls,” and the upcoming musical comedy, “Up Here,” on Hulu. Previously, Mae starred as Amber Holt in NBC’s drama series “Parenthood,” winning a Gracie Award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Breakthrough Role and a Critics’ Choice Television Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. She starred in the features “The DUFF” and “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.” She also reprised her role as Ann Veal in the Emmy Award winning “Arrested Development” on Netflix. Mae is the voice of Tinker Bell in the hugely successful Disney Fairies franchise, she voices the character of April O’Neil in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” on Nickelodeon, and Amity in “The Owl House.”

About Zach Gilford

Zach Gilford is currently shooting “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” the revival of the popular CBS series. He can be seen in a lead role in Midnight Club, and Midnight Mass, both on Netflix from creator Mike Flanagan. Best known for his lead role in the Emmy winning series “Friday Night Lights,” Zach recently starred in “LA’s Finest,” and NBC’s “Good Girls.” Additional TV credits include the ABC series “The Family,” Fox’s “The Mob Doctor,” and his feature films include Larry Fessenden’s “The Last Winter,” The Purge: Anarchy,” for which he was nominated for a 2015 MTV Movie Award, among many more.

About Scott Porter

Scott Porter is an actor on both screen and stage, best known for his critically acclaimed performance as Jason Street on the beloved Emmy-winning NBC drama “Friday Night Lights.” He charmed audiences as George Tucker on the CW series “Hart of Dixie,” and currently stars in Netflix’s “Ginny & Georgia.” On the big screen, Porter’s credits include “The To Do List,” alongside Aubrey Plaza and Bill Hader, “10 Years,” alongside Channing Tatum, Kate Mara and Rosario Dawson, and the Wachowski’s cult classic “Speed Racer”. You can hear Porter’s voice in many AAA title video games including “Madden NFL Football”, the award winning “Arkham” series, and “God of War: Ragnorök”. A veteran of the stage (originating the role of Matthew in the award winning musical, “Altar Boyz”) as well, he is incredibly excited for the upcoming Hulu musical comedy TV series “Up Here” also with Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveOne umbrella. Amassing more than 2.48 billion downloads per year with 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent such as Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Jordan Harbinger, Kail Lowry, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Kevin Connolly, Kevin Dillon, Doug Ellin, Nick Swisher, Michael Irvin, Robert Horry and top-rated true crime shows including Bad Bad Thing, True Crime All the Time Unsolved, This is MONSTERS, Court Junkie, A&E’s Cold Case Files, American Nightmare and more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveOne’s owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV’s. PodcastOne is the parent company of LaunchpadOne, an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the “Company”) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company was awarded Best Live Moment by Digiday for its “Social Gloves” PPV Event and has been a finalist for 8 more awards, including Best Live Event , Best Virtual Event , Best Overall Social Media Excellence , and Best Original Programming from Cynopsis and Digiday . As of September 30, 2022, the Company has accrued a paid and free ad-supported membership base of 2.55 million, streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, over 300 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records, Custom Personalization Solutions, LiveXLive, PPVOne and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.1 billion downloads per year and 350 episodes produced per week across its stable of top-rated podcasts. LiveOne is available on iOS and Android mobile devices, Android Automotive, as well as Apple, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire, and Samsung TV devices. LiveOne also has a 24-7 linear OTT channel available on STIRR, through Zync (coming soon), and on LiveOne.com. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter at @liveone.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company’s reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, distribution or transaction, including the proposed special dividend and spin-out of PodcastOne or its pay-per-view business, the timing of the consummation of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to consummation of such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne’s ability to list on a national exchange; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid members; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company’s intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company’s subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 29, 2022, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on August 15, 2022, and in the Company’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005468/en/

CONTACT: Press Contacts:

For PodcastOne

310.246.4600

Susan@Guttmanpr.comFor LiveOne

aileen@liveone.com

917.842.9653LiveOne IR Contact:

(310) 601-2505

ir@LiveOne.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PODCAST TV AND RADIO CELEBRITY ENTERTAINMENT

SOURCE: LiveOne, Inc.

PUB: 11/08/2022 11:00 AM/DISC: 11/08/2022 11:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Channing Tatum gets felt up by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance first look

Salma Hayek has the toughest job in Hollywood: getting to run her hand over Channing Tatum's ripped abs. It's not fair, but someone has to do it. The first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment to the cinematic male-stripper movies, has arrived, courtesy of Tatum and his costar's social media. The photo sees Tatum returning as stripper/furniture designer Mike Lane as he pulls up his shirt for Hayek's character to feel around.
Looper

Why Hanna's Son Aiden In NCIS: Los Angeles Looks So Familiar

LL Cool J first joined the "NCIS" universe when he appeared in a two-part episode in Season 6. That introduction to LL Cool J's Sam Hanna served as a jumping-off point for "NCIS: Los Angeles," in which the rapper-turned-actor has now been starring for 14 seasons and counting. Hanna may be a trained U.S. Navy SEAL and a Senior NCIS Special Agent, but he is first and foremost a family man. Sam and his wife, Michelle (Aunjanue Ellis), who sadly dies in the Season 8 episode "Uncaged," have two children: Kamran, played by Kayla Smith, and Aiden.
Deadline

‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+

We knew it was coming in December and now we know when. 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series will debut Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will premiere the following day on Monday, December 19 on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The next installment of the Sheridan franchise introduces a new generation of Duttons. Led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the limited series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic...
MONTANA STATE
UPI News

Salma Hayek touches Channing Tatum in 1st 'Magic Mike 3' photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released the first photo from the sequel Magic Mike's Last Dance on Friday. The film opens Feb. 10 in theaters for Valentine's Day weekend. The photo shows Salma Hayek Pinault touching Channing Tatum's stomach. Tatum returns as Mike Lane and captions identify Hayek's character as Maxandra Mendoza.
TV Fanatic

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Spinoff Unveils Cast

With two main series episodes remaining, AMC is looking ahead to the broader Walking Dead universe. Deadline reports that Daryl Dixon's (Norman Reedus) spinoff has cast Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis. Poésy will star as Isabelle, described as “a member of a progressive religious group who joins forces...
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead and Supernatural star lands next lead movie role

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has landed his next lead movie role as part of a new crime thriller. The Walking Dead and Supernatural actor is set to star in Neponset Circle, a true crime thriller based on real events. The film will follow the events surrounding a​​ real-life shocking murder that...
EW.com

Your guide to the 2023 TV premiere dates

Forget holiday shopping — much more important work awaits you! And that would be: Planning your TV-watching calendar for 2023. The networks and streamers are already flipping their calendars ahead and devising ways to keep you tethered to your screens in the new year. In January, you could plunge into a post-apocalyptic world with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in HBO's The Last Of Us before trying to determine a defendant's guilt or innocence in Fox's anthology crime drama The Accused, whose cast includes Rachel Bilson, Wendell Pierce, and Michael Chiklis. You could follow Christian Bale as he investigates multiple murders in the Netflix gothic thriller film The Pale Blue Eye, and then hitch a ride with Natasha Lyonne as she heads out on the road in Peacock mystery series Poker Face. After all of that, you will be cordially invited to be held hostage in Amazon Prime Video's Jennifer Lopez-Josh Duhamel romantic action comedy Shotgun Wedding.
Deadline

Dwayne Johnson-Led Holiday Film Starts Production; Adds J.K. Simmons & Bonnie Hunt To Cast

EXCLUSIVE: The Dwayne Johnson reteam with Jumanji franchise filmmaker Jake Kasdan, previously titled Red One at Prime Video, has started production, and Oscar winner J.K. Simmons and Emmy nominee Bonnie Hunt have boarded respectively as Santa and Mrs. Claus. The four-quadrant holiday family film, which has plans to be an extensive franchise film with merchandising throughout the Amazon universe, boasts a cast that includes Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, and Wesley Kimmel. The screenplay by Fast & Furious scribe and producer Chris Morgan is based off an original story by...
SFGate

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Trailer: Joe Mantegna and the Team Tackle Biggest Case Yet in Reboot Series

The “Criminal Minds” Behavioral Analysis Unit is back in the upcoming revival series, “Criminal Minds: Evolution.”. The crime drama series follows BAU’s elite profilers as they face a mysterious antagonist, an UnSub who used the pandemic to build a network of serial killers. When the network is set in motion, the team must bring down their greatest threat, one murderer at a time.
Deadline

‘Project Artemis’: Newcomer Anna Garcia Lands Breakout Role In Greg Berlanti Apple Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Anna Garcia (Hacks) will make her feature film debut with a sizable role alongside Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum in Project Artemis, the anticipated 1960s space race pic that Greg Berlanti is directing for Apple. While details as to her role are under wraps, her audition was reportedly impressive enough that it helped her secure one of the most coveted jobs in town, even in competition with a number of offer-only actresses.  Apple acquired Project Artemis for upwards of $100M when the hot package hit the market this past spring, as we told you first. Specifics as to the Apple...
tvinsider.com

‘So Help Me Todd’: Skylar Astin Teases Introduction of Absentee Wright Sibling for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a time for families to put aside their differences — even the Wrights on So Help Me Todd. Since the freshman CBS dramedy’s September premiere, we’ve known perfectionist law partner Margaret Wright (Marcia Gay Harden) has three children: black sheep Todd (Skylar Astin), who now works as an investigator at her Portland, Oregon, firm (this week’s case involves a teller injured during a bank robbery); people-pleasing middle child Allison (Madeline Wise), an ER doctor whose garage Todd currently lives in; and Lawrence, who has missed every one of the family dinners that Todd has only recently been reinstated to, presumably because of a demanding job as chief of staff to the state’s governor. But on November 10, we finally meet the absentee sibling.
OREGON STATE
Popculture

Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series

The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
Variety

‘Chicago Fire’ Co-Creator and Showrunner Derek Haas Leaving One Chicago Franchise, Wolf Entertainment After 10 Years (EXCLUSIVE)

Derek Haas is leaving Wolf Entertainment. The writer and producer, who co-created “Chicago Fire” and serves as the co-showrunner on both the NBC show and CBS’ “FBI: International” will exit Dick Wolf’s company after finishing out the current TV season, Variety can exclusively announce. “Although I am leaving Wolf Entertainment next year to focus on creating new shows, I’m entirely committed to delivering amazing episodes of ‘Chicago Fire’ and ‘FBI: International’ through the end of the current seasons,” Haas says in a statement. “I learned everything I know about storytelling, pace, characters, production values, and hiring the best cast, crews, and...
Deadline

Siobhán Cullen To Lead Irish Dark Comedy-Drama ‘Obituary’, Co-produced By Tua Films, APC Studios For Hulu

EXCLUSIVE: APC Studios UK and Irish independent production company Tua Films (aka Magamedia) are co-producing Irish dark comedy-crime drama Obituary exclusively in the U.S. for streaming service Hulu, with RTÉ in Ireland pre-buying the series. Irish TV and theatre actress Siobhán Cullen, whose recent credits include family comedy-drama The Dry and crime drama The Long Call, stars as Elvira Clancy, an obituarist working at a small-town newspaper, who suddenly finds herself being paid by the obituary due to cuts. When she “accidentally” kills a nasty piece of work, she discovers she might have an untapped bloodlust, and sets her sights on other...
Variety

ABC Shifts ‘The Wonder Years’ Season 2 to Summer, Announces Guest Cast

ABC is shifting the sophomore season of “The Wonder Years” to the summer. The comedy, which had originally been announced to return in midseason, wasn’t included in ABC’s midseason. Instead, new sitcom “Not Dead Yet” is filling the one available slot on Wednesday’s four-comedy lineup (the only sitcom block currently on the network), launching at 9:30 p.m. ET behind “Abbott Elementary” (taking over for “Home Economics,” which ends its season run). With no room for any other half-hour, that necessitated “The Wonder Years” move to summer. A premiere date will be announced later. Although the show won’t return for a bit, ABC confirmed...
Primetimer

Good Night, and Good Luck Series from George Clooney in Development at AMC

Good Night, and Good Luck is getting the TV treatment. George Clooney's 2005 film is being adapted for television by AMC from the script written by Clooney and Grant Heslov. The series will reportedly consist of six episodes. Jonathan Glatzer (Better Call Saul, Succession) will serve as showrunner of the series, and he will also executive produce alongside Clooney, Heslov, Mark Cuban, Todd Wagner, Haley Jones, Jeff Skoll, and Miura Kite.
Deadline

Imani Pullum To Star In Kagiso Lediga Coming-Of-Age Drama From Skybound Galactic At Freevee

EXCLUSIVE: Rising young actor Imani Pullum (Emancipation, The Orville: New Horizons) has been cast as the lead in Amazon Freevee’s coming-of-age drama Untitled Kagiso Lediga Project. The eight-episode series hails from Queen Sono creator Lediga, Skybound Galactic, a joint venture between Skybound Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, and Johannesburg-based producer Diprente. Pullum will play the lead role of Ella Gardner in the eight-episode series which will premiere in the U.S. on Amazon Freevee. Created by Lediga, the coming-of-age drama follows 15-year-old Ella, a student at a public school in Oakland, California. Gifted with a flowing tongue, Ella is a weaver of yarns. A skateboarder...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Engadget

Chris Rock's upcoming comedy special will be Netflix's first-ever livestream

Netflix is finally ready to dip into livestreaming months after word emerged of its plans. The service has confirmed that Chris Rock will debut a comedy special live on the service sometime in early 2023. He's the "first artist" to receive the distinction, the company says, and the stream will be available worldwide.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy