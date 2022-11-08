ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Senator Roger Marshall urging Kansans to vote

By Steve Ted In The Morning
 2 days ago

Steve and Ted welcome Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall to the show on election day. Marshall is not on the ballot today, but urges Kansans to make it to the polls and make their voices heard.

Wichita, KS
