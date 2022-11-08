Senator Roger Marshall urging Kansans to vote
Steve and Ted welcome Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall to the show on election day. Marshall is not on the ballot today, but urges Kansans to make it to the polls and make their voices heard.
Steve and Ted welcome Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall to the show on election day. Marshall is not on the ballot today, but urges Kansans to make it to the polls and make their voices heard.
All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.https://www.audacy.com/knss
Comments / 0